First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in July 2020

June has only just begun, but we’ve already learned of new movies and tv series that are going to be arriving on Netflix UK in July 2020! This will be your first look at the exciting new titles coming to Netflix UK soon.

The list below is only our first look at what’s to come, more movies and tv series will be arriving, and more announcements will be made throughout June and July.

N = Netflix Original

July Release Dates TBD

Street Food: Latin Amercia (Season 1) N – Taking to the streets of Latin America to experience some of the most delicious dishes there is to offer.

– Taking to the streets of Latin America to experience some of the most delicious dishes there is to offer. Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Season 1) N – The third installment of Dreamwork’s animated Tales of Arcadia series.

– The third installment of Dreamwork’s animated Tales of Arcadia series. The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N – Japanese anime series

– Japanese anime series The Protector (Season 4) N -Turkish superhero drama series

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 1st, 2020:

Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Shattered Memories (2018) – Crime thriller, after waking up next to the body of a former lover, a woman must race against time to uncover the real killer.

– Crime thriller, after waking up next to the body of a former lover, a woman must race against time to uncover the real killer. The Courier (2019) – Action thriller starring Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman

– Action thriller starring Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman The Nut Job 2014 – Children’s Animated film about an exiled Squirrel who comes up with incredible heist to provide food for his former colony.

– Children’s Animated film about an exiled Squirrel who comes up with incredible heist to provide food for his former colony. The Truman Show (1998) – Comedy-drama featuring Jim Carrey as the world-famous Truman Burbank, star of a reality series about his life, except Truman doesn’t know the world is watching him 24 hours a day.

– Comedy-drama featuring Jim Carrey as the world-famous Truman Burbank, star of a reality series about his life, except Truman doesn’t know the world is watching him 24 hours a day. Under the Riccione Sun (2020) N – Italian romantic-teen drama.

– Italian romantic-teen drama. Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15) N – Reboot of the famous paranormal and mystery docuseries.

– Reboot of the famous paranormal and mystery docuseries. Wrecked (2011) – Candian Thriller starring Adrian Brody.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 3rd, 2020:

Cable Girls (Season 5) N – The fifth and final season of the Spanish period drama series.

– The fifth and final season of the Spanish period drama series. Desperados (2020) N – Romantic comedy which sees a woman taking a spur of the moment vacation to Mexico, and enlisting the help of her friends to remove a damning email from her new boyfriend’s account.

– Romantic comedy which sees a woman taking a spur of the moment vacation to Mexico, and enlisting the help of her friends to remove a damning email from her new boyfriend’s account. JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N – Japanese horror series based on the iconic JU-ON “The Grudge” franchise.

– Japanese horror series based on the iconic JU-ON “The Grudge” franchise. The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N – Comedy-drama series reboot of the 90s HBO television series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 8th, 2020:

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N – Spanish documentary

– Spanish documentary Stateless (Season 1) N – The lives of four strangers collide when they meet at an immigration center in the middle of the Australian desert.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 9th, 2020:

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N – Japanese anime based on the novel of the same, directed by Masaaki Yuasa.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 10th, 2020:

The Old Guard (2020) N – Superhero drama featuring Charlize Theron as an immortal mercenary, who, along with the other immortals must fight to keep their secret hidden.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 24th, 2020:

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N – Romantic teen-drama. Noah and Elle’s relationship faces its toughest challenge yet when they have to contend with a long-distance relationship.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 31st, 2020:

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N – Netflix subscriber’s favorite superhero family returns for the highly anticipated second season of The Umbrella Academy!

