Netflix Animated Kids Shows Coming in 2022 & Beyond

Netflix continues to invest heavily in their animated lineup for kids and below we’ll take a look at Netflix’s upcoming slate of animated TV shows specifically designed for kids.

We should also take a quick minute to note the numerous kids’ animated series that have been canceled in development in 2022. These include:

Anti Racist Baby

Bone

Boons and Curses

Dino Daycare

Pearl

The Twits

Toil and Trouble

Wings of Fire

Ongoing Netflix Animated Kids Series at Netflix

This list contains all of the shows that are confirmed to be receiving additional new seasons in the months and years to come:

Action Pack (Season 2 coming in June 2022)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 2 due in June 2022)

Charlie’s Colorforms City (Renewed for season 5)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Show ongoing)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Renewed for season 3)

Hilda (Renewed for third and final season)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Final season due in July 2022 – interactive special incoming)

Karma’s World (Renewed for Season 3)

Pokemon Master Journeys (Renewed for Part 3 coming in May 2022) – New season is expected in Fall 2022.

Sharkdog (Renewed for season 2 – due in June 2022)

StoryBots (Show ongoing)

The Cuphead Show! (Renewed for seasons 2 and 3 which will be its final)

The Creature Cases (Renewed for season 2)

The Dragon Prince (Renewed for season 4, 5, 6 and 7)

Kids shows awaiting renewal or we don’t know about their future include:

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Ada Twist, Scientist

Battle Kitty

Green Eggs and Ham

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Johnny Test

Kayko and Kokosh

Mighty Express

Ridley Jones

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Sea of Love

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

Trivia Quest

Octonauts: Above & Beyond

Word Party

Full List of Upcoming Netflix Original Animated Shows

Note: titles are listed in alphabetical order. We’ll keep this updated over time so keep it bookmarked.

Astérix

Format/Timing: 3D Limited animated series coming in 2023

Who’s Involved: Alain Chabat, who wrote and directed the 2002 live-action Asterix sequel starring Gerard Depardieu, will direct

The series will be adapted from one of the classic volumes, Asterix and the Big Fight, where the Romans, after being constantly embarrassed by Asterix and his village cohorts, organize a brawl between rival Gaulish chiefs and try to fix the result by kidnapping a druid along with his much-needed magic potion – it doesn’t go as planned.

Bee and Puppycat: Lazy in Space

Format/Timing: TBC x 30’ episodes. Spring 2022 launch

Who’s Involved: The IP was created by Natasha Allegri (Adventure Time) as a series of shorts on YouTube, funded by a Kickstarter campaign. It was then onboarded by Frederator Studios (producers of Adventure Time) who are co-producing the longform series.

The stylistic and surreal series is seeking to be a “long-living brandin the teen girl category”. The original shorts follow Bee, a kind and reluctant hero, and her perpetually grumpy animal companion.

Big Tree City

Format/Timing: Preschool action-comedy series due Spring 2022

Who’s Involved: Emmy Award-winning Blue Zoo Animation

Hot sauce Volcanoes, biscuit dinosaur mysteries and exploding soda pop factories; Join the wild rescues of Major Prickles and his overzealous team, as they try to save the animal citizens of Big Tree City.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Format/Timing: Animated series

Who’s Involved: One of 2 animated series based on Roald Dahl IP where Netflix is partnering with Oscar-winning creator Taika Waititi

The beloved, original novel follows Charlie Bucket as he is invited to tour the world-famous Willy Wonka chocolate factory.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Spin-Off Oompa Loompa series

Format/Timing: Animated series

Who’s Involved: The second of 2 animated series based on Roald Dahl IP where Netflix is partnering with Oscar-winning creator Taika Waititi

Iconic characters from the original Charlie and the Chocolate Factory novel, immortalized through song in the 1971 classic film, the Oompa Loompas leads a mournful existence, preyed upon by Whangdoodles, Hornswogglers, Snozzwangers, before they reached the employ of Willy Wonka.

CoComelon Lane

Format/Timing: 24 x 7’ preschool series, coming in 2022

Who’s Involved: One of two spinoff series for hugely popular YouTube franchises owned by Moonbug Entertainment. Compilations of the YouTube episodes have been on Netflix since 2020 and have been prolific in Top 10s globally.

The series promises to deliver brand-new adventures from JJ and his best friends as they experience life’s big moments as little kids.

Daniel Spellbound

Format/Timing: 20 x 22’ episodes, action-adventure fantasy series. Confirmed for 2022.

Who’s Involved: Boat Rocker Media and Industrial Brothers

In modern-day New York City, magic is real… it’s just hidden from the public by sleight of hand and misdirection. But Daniel Spellbound knows where to find it – as a tracker of magical ingredients, he makes his living selling rare goods to sorcerers and wizards for their spells.

But when he discovers a strange ingredient, Daniel catches the attention of dangerous alchemists and he suddenly must test his skills on an adventure around the globe, while the magical world hangs in the balance!

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Format/Timing: 2D animated series, was set to launch in 2021 – releasing in June 2022.

Who’s Involved: Based on the horror-comedy graphic novel by Hamish Steele. Set to star Zach Barack, Kody Kavitha, Emily Osment, Alex Brightman, Miss Coco Peru, Kenny Tran, and Kathreen Khavari.

The series follows the adventures of a truly diverse group of characters. Barney, Norma and magical-talking-dog Pugsley balance their summer jobs at the local theme park haunted house while battling the totally real supernatural forces that dwell within it.

Together with their guide to the underworld multiplane, a sardonic thousand-year-old demon named Courtney, they’ll face zombie mascots, demonic game show hosts, sleep-sucking witches and the scariest thing of all: their first crushes!

Deepa & Anoop

Format/Timing: Preschool animated series coming in 2022

Who’s Involved: Mattel are producing so expect a related toy line

The series follows the adventures of fun-loving seven-year-old Deepa and her best friend, Anoop, a color-changing elephant, at Deepa’s family’s bed and breakfast, Mango Manor. Deepa and Anoop are the unofficial “ambassadors of fun” and make sure every guest has the best time possible, often solving the simplest of problems with the most imaginative (and complicated!) solutions that frequently involve large-scale musical numbers.

Dew Drop Diaries

Format/Timing: Preschool animated series coming in 2023

Who’s Involved: Dreamworks Animation. Rick Suvalle and Aliki Theofilopoulos.

Follows a group of pint-sized fairies who have been assigned to help city-dwelling human families with tasks such as organizing toys and placing lost teeth under pillows for the Tooth Fairy.

Dr. Seuss Projects

Following Netflix’s release of Green, Eggs and Ham they’ll be further diving into the world of Dr. Seuss with a slew of new projects that were announced in March 2022.

Among the projects announced include:

Horton Hears a Who! (Format: Series, 11-min eps – Animation: 3D)

(Format: Series, 11-min eps – Animation: 3D) One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish (Format: Series, 7-min eps and 2-min music videos – Animation: 2D)

(Format: Series, 7-min eps and 2-min music videos – Animation: 2D) The Sneetches (Format: 45-min special – Animation: 3D)

(Format: 45-min special – Animation: 3D) Thidwick The Big-Hearted Moose (Format: 45-min special – Animation: 3D)

(Format: 45-min special – Animation: 3D) Wacky Wednesday (Format: Series, 11-min eps – Animation: Mixed Media)

TBC Elf on the Shelf Projects

Format/Timing: TBC

Who’s Involved: TBC

In 2020 Netflix signed a 7 figure deal to develop original TV and film content for Elf on the Shelf for preschoolers and families. There haven’t been any other details forthcoming at this stage.

Ghee Happy

Format/Timing: TBC

Who’s Involved: Pixar alum Sanjay Patel

A playful reimagining of the Hindu deities as little kids discovering their powers in a deity daycare called … Ghee Happy!

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Format/Timing: Confirmed for July 2022

Who’s Involved: Dreamworks Animation. Peter Hastings, Shaunt Nigoghossian and Jack Black serve as executive producers

Jack Black returns to KUNG FU PANDA in the new series KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

LINE FRIENDS (TITLE TBC)

Format/Timing: Nonverbal CG animated series

Who’s Involved: Developed from the BROWN & FRIENDS characters known from LINE mobile messengers.

A series about a diverse set of characters who are friends and neighbors living in the same town.

Magic the Gathering

Format/Timing: Anime series

Who’s Involved: Collaboration with Netflix, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast. The Russo Brothers will be executive producers

An all-new storyline has been promised, expanding on the franchise’s famed Planeswalkers, unique magic-wielding heroes and villains, as they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold.

Mama K’s Team 4

Format/Timing: TBC

Who’s Involved: Netflix’s first original African animated series, produced by Cape Town-based, Oscar-nominated Triggerfish Animation Studios and kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE. It was created by Malenga Mulendema, who was one of eight winners in a pan-African talent search by Triggerfish in 2015. It will feature a mix of South African and British voice actors.

The series tells the story of four teen girls living in the neo-futuristic African city of Lusaka, Zambia who are recruited by a retired secret agent still committed to saving the world.

Mech Cadets

Format/Timing: CG series, Targets 6 – 11, expected 2023

Who’s Involved: Based on the Boom! Studios comic series Mech Cadet Yu by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa. Part of a drive from Netflix to put Asian American protagonists front and center for kids worldwide

Fifty years in the future, after a terrifying alien species attacked our planet, teenager Stanford Yu works as a janitor at the Sky Corps Military Academy. But he’s only dreamed of one thing his entire life — to pilot a Robo Mech, giant robots from outer-space who came to our aid. When he finally gets his shot, Stanford and his classmates must put aside all personal differences and work together as a team in order to defend humanity against a new invasion of aliens.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

Format/Timing: CG animation, 10 x 22’. Confirmed for 2023.

Who’s Involved: Created by Academy Award-winning director Everett Downing (Hair Love) and Patrick Harpin (Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation). Starring Russell Hornsby (The Hate U Give), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Priah Ferguson(Stranger Things), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), JeCobi Swain (Troop Zero), Leslie Uggams(Deadpool), Rob Riggle (The Hangover) and Jim Rash (Community)

The action-comedy series follows the toughest bounty hunter in all the galaxy, a man with razor sharp skills but also a secret – his family on Earth has no idea what he does for a living. So when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride into outer space and crash his latest mission, they discover that their average Dad’s job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens and laser fights galore, this family bonding time goes to the extreme. Wait until mom finds out…

My Little Pony G5 Series

Format/Timing: CG animated, timing TBC

Who’s Involved: Follow-up series to the My Little Pony: A New Generation film from eOne/Hasbro. It hasn’t been confirmed whether star voice talent will return to reprise their roles.

More adventures of Sunny Starscout and her friends will continue where the film left off, with magic restored and earth ponies, unicorns and pegasi living in harmony.

Not Quite Narwhal

Format/Timing: Confirmed for release in 2023.

Who’s Involved: Dreamworks Animation Television. Based on the book by Jessie Sima.

Not Quite Narwhal follows curious and fun-loving Kelp, who has always believed he’s a narwhal like the rest of his family under the sea, until the day he makes the most amazing discovery – he’s actually a unicorn.

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale

Format/Timing: Confirmed for release in 2022.

Who’s Involved: Academy Award-nominated animation studio Tonko House. Created by Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi.

In a world filled with the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology, one of the creature’s free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to protect her peaceful village from the encroaching presence of the mysterious “Oni” who threaten the gods?

Redwall Martin the Warrior series

Format/Timing: Event series, accompanying a Redwall film which is also being produced by Netflix

Who’s Involved: Adapted from Brian Jacques’ 22-strong Redwall book series

The fantasy novels tell stories of heroes and villains played out by talking, anthropomorphic woodland animals who live at Redwall Abbey. The series will follow a young mouse, Martin the Warrior, who features in several of the novels.

TBC Roald Dahl Projects

Format/Timing: TBC

Who’s Involved: Roald Dahl Overall Deal

The catalog of Roald Dahl titles acquired for adaptation is broad and deep. There have been rumors of animated projects based on books including Dirty Beasts, Esio Trot, George’s Marvellous Medicine, Matilda, and The B.F.G.

Sonic Prime

Format/Timing: 24 x 22’ 3-D animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans set to premiere in 2022

Who’s Involved: Netflix, Sega and WildBrain

The series draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the “Blue Blur” of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

Super Giant Robot Brothers

Format/Timing: CG/motion capture-animated series coming in 2022

Who’s Involved: The creators are Victor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres (Love, Death, and Robots, Trollhunters). Pixar vet Mark Andrews (Brave) will direct

It follows two giant robots who discover they are brothers, as they help defend Earth from the forces of intergalactic evil.

Spirit Rangers

Format/Timing: Preschool animation

Who’s Involved: Another from the overall Chris Nee output deal, with protogée, Chumash tribal member, Karissa Valencia

Spirit Rangers is a fantasy-adventure preschool series following Native American sibling trio Kodiak, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, who have a shared secret—they’re “Spirit Rangers!” Spirit Rangers can transform into their own animal spirit to help protect the National Park they call home. With the blessing of the Chumash and Cowlitz tribes, we’ll join the Skycedar kids on their magical adventures with spirits inspired by indigenous stories.

The New Adventures of Oggy

Format/Timing: 78 x 7’ offering a “fresh design and thematic focus” of the original show”

Who’s Involved: Another reboot of Xilam Animation’s series Oggy And The Cockroaches, also known as Oggy – Next Gen

Oggy is welcoming a guest for vacation: Piya, a 7-year-old elephant, the daughter of his Indian friends. Tender-hearted, happy-go-lucky, and full of energy, the elephant will completely derail Oggy’s daily grind, and the blue cat will learn how to be a surrogate parent. It’s a dream come true for the roaches, who see Piya as a new way to make Oggy’s life miserable.

The Witcher

Format/Timing: Animated kids series based on Netflix’s The Witcher

Trico

Format/Timing: 78 x 7’ CG-animated, non-verbal comedy, aimed at kids 6 – 9, due in early 2022

Who’s Involved: Created by Hugo Gittard, a key creative in many of Xilam’s non-verbal shows including Oggy and the Cockroaches

The series is about a retired globetrotting sheep who disrupts a peaceful mountain pasture and has to work with a friend to defend the other sheep from a sneaky wolf.

We Lost Our Human

Format/Timing: Interactive special. Confirmed for 2022.

Who’s Involved: Executive produced by Chris Garbutt and Rikke Asbjoern

An interactive comedy adventure about two indoor pets, a cat named Pud and a dog named Ham, who wake up one day to find that all humans have seemingly disappeared from planet Earth!

Desperate to find their owner, these two domesticated pets venture out into the world for the first time to discover strange mysteries, meet bizarre creatures and maybe save the universe along the way…

What upcoming animated kid series are you most looking forward to on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.