‘Hilda’ Season 3: Everything We Know About The Final Season on Netflix

Hilda, one of the best animated Original series aimed at kids, is returning for a third and final season on Netflix. This follows the release of the movie The Mountain King, which serves as a setup for the last season. Here’s our final everything you need to know guide about the third and final season.

Before we look forward, let’s quickly look at where we’ve come from. Hilda: The Series is based on the Luke Pearson graphic novels of the same name.

The series was first released on Netflix in September 2018, and since then, we’ve seen two seasons released, and the movie (which was thought to be the final entry but now isn’t), which was released on New Year’s Eve 2021. That movie was called Hilda and the Mountain King and saw Hilda waking up in the body of a troll and finding out how to become human again and save the city of Trolberg.

When was Hilda renewed for season 3?

The news for a third season was quietly announced by Animation Magazine back in February 2022 as part of issue 317.

In the article, they confirm a third and final season is on the way. Luke Pearson, the author of Hilda, confirmed several key details about the upcoming third and final season, saying:

“Season three will move on from the events of the movie and venture into some new territory. Although there will be some detours, it’s a more focused, ongoing story than we’ve told previously, which is exciting. It will sadly be the final season, but I’m excited for people to see what we’ve got in store — especially since we’re beyond the books, so it’s all a surprise. I’d say it’s less about checking in on what we’ve seen before, and more about exploring aspects of Hilda’s world that have gone unspoken until now.”

Pearson has also Tweeted that Hilda will be visibly older in the new season in response to criticism that the show is moving the story forward.

Season 3 of Hilda is set to be comprised of 13 episodes. Emerald Wright-Collie will serve as a series producer, while Monique Simmon was promoted to associate producer.

It’s worth noting several “leaks” occurred throughout late 2021 that shared select scripts of the third season and suggested that certain voice actors have started and completed their work on the third season. Instagram posts also confirm that Ako Mitchell, the voice actor of Wood Man, was back in the recording studio reprising his role as Wood Man.

We also know a couple of episode titles for season 3, including:

ADVERTISING

“#303: LOST IN TIME #309: THE FAIRY ISLE”

Hilda Season 3 will release on Netflix in December 2023

As part of Netflix announcing its upcoming slate of kids’ series and movies unveiling in January 2023, it was announced that “more episodes” of Hilda will be debuting in 2023.

In September 2023, Deadline first announced that Hilda season 3 would arrive on Netflix globally on December 7th, 2023.

Season 3 will consist of seven new episodes and a 70-minute special.

What to Expect from Hilda Season 3 on Netflix

Ahead of its Netflix release, the new season was previewed at the Ottowa International Animation Festival on September 21st.

Per the program for the event, we got an excellent synopsis of the final season.

“Hilda returns, eager to escape the bustling city of Trolberg for a refresh. She embarks on a train with Mum, Frida, David and of course her bold sense of adventure. In Tofoten, Hilda is encouraged to lean into the soft living of this sleepy town by her quirky Great Aunt Astrid – walks by the river, delicious baking, local shopping. But this quiet lifestyle is quickly interrupted when Hilda gets a whiff of something mysterious nearby: a Fairy Mound! Her curiosity leads to more than just an adventure and a new creature-y friend… But to an eerie landscape where danger lurks in the shadows. The third season will uncover truths never explored before in the series!”

What books will season 3 cover? As confirmed by Luke Pearson on X the new season will cover the following:

Hilda and The Fairy Village

Hilda and The Laughing Merman

Hilda and the Faratok Tree

In November 2023, Netflix revealed the first clip for the new season:

In the meantime, if you’re a big Hilda fan, we’d suggest heading over to HildaTheSeries on Reddit, a very active community talking about everything Hilda. You’ll find plenty of speculation about the third season, including this post that hopes Hilda will gain a long-term fear in the upcoming final season.

Also, in November 2022, a new hardback collection was released containing The Bird Parade and The Black Hound.

This is out today, in the UK and US from @FlyingEyeBooks! It's a hardback collection of The Bird Parade and The Black Hound with a bunch of extras including a new short comic. It came out really nicely, so check it out! pic.twitter.com/0ab1pUzMlm — Luke Pearson (@thatlukeperson) November 3, 2022

Are you looking forward to a third and final season of Hilda on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.