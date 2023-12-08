New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: December 8, 2023

Happy Friday, and welcome to your end-of-week rundown of everything new on Netflix you can watch and play right now, including a preview of what’s coming this week. We’ll also see what shows and movies have picked up the most points in the Netflix top 10s.

There’s still plenty to look forward to throughout the rest of December with new titles being announced constantly. For example, we recently learned of three huge Warner Bros. Pictures movies coming up, including Meg 2, Elvis, and Joker.

Only one title is scheduled to arrive on Netflix over the weekend: the 2020 Paramount Pictures movie Love and Monsters.

Now let’s dive into what you can watch headed into the weekend:

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix

Leave the World Behind (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Sam Esmail

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke

Writer: Rumaan Alam, Sam Esmail

Runtime: 138 min / 2h 18m

The big new Netflix movie of the week is Leave the World Behind which comes from the director of the fantastic USA Network series, Mr. Robot. It’s a bit of a departure from Mr. Robot. However, hardcore fans of the series will still get a kick out of some familiar themes and iconic cinematography for which the director has built a reputation.

Here’s what you can expect from Leave the World Behind if you choose to dive in:

“A family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices — and two strangers appear at their door.”

I Can Only Imagine (2018)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, Family

Director: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin

Cast: J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll, Dennis Quaid

Writer: Bart Millard, Jon Erwin, Brent McCorkle

Runtime: 110 min / 1h 50m

One movie that hasn’t quite hit the Netflix top 10s like we thought it would since its addition on December 5th is I Can Only Imagine, a biopic based on the true story of MercyMe’s Christian rock ballad that recounts the life of Bart Millard.

Featuring some strong performances from the likes of Dennis Quaid, the movie is a perfect feel-good watch for your weekend.

World War II: From the Frontlines (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, History, War

Director: Rob Coldstream

Cast: John Boyega

Given the number of WWII documentaries available across the internet, it would be hard for this British-produced docu-series to live up to its promise of being the definitive WWII doc. Still, we’re happy to report that it delivers.

Using restored footage that looks like it could’ve been produced from modern cameras, the excellent series takes you through some pivotal moments during the conflict, all excellently narrated by John Boyega.

Full List of New Releases Added – December 2nd to 8th, 2023

20 New Movies Added Today

Adrishya Jalakangal (2023) – TV-MA – Malayalam – Bonded by trauma and hard times, a man who can communicate with the dead and his unconventional neighbor grow closer as war and tragedy loom.

– TV-MA – Malayalam – Bonded by trauma and hard times, a man who can communicate with the dead and his unconventional neighbor grow closer as war and tragedy loom. Blood Vessel (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Ijaw – Brought together by chance, six people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution stow away on a mysterious ship — not realizing the dangers that await.

– TV-MA – Ijaw – Brought together by chance, six people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution stow away on a mysterious ship — not realizing the dangers that await. Christmas as Usual (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Norwegian – To celebrate their engagement, Thea takes Jashan home — but his Indian roots and her family’s Norwegian traditions clash in a chaotic Christmas.

– TV-14 – Norwegian – To celebrate their engagement, Thea takes Jashan home — but his Indian roots and her family’s Norwegian traditions clash in a chaotic Christmas. Dhak Dhak (2023) – TV-14 – Hindi – On the trip of a lifetime, four women set out on motorbikes from New Delhi to the highest mountain pass in the world in Ladakh. Based on a true story.

– TV-14 – Hindi – On the trip of a lifetime, four women set out on motorbikes from New Delhi to the highest mountain pass in the world in Ladakh. Based on a true story. I Can Only Imagine (2018) – PG – English – Based on MercyMe’s 2001 Christian rock ballad, this faith-based drama follows the emotional life story of the song’s composer, Bart Millard.

– PG – English – Based on MercyMe’s 2001 Christian rock ballad, this faith-based drama follows the emotional life story of the song’s composer, Bart Millard. Jigarthanda Double X (2023) – TV-MA – Kannada

– TV-MA – Kannada Jigarthanda Double X (2023) – TV-MA – Malayalam

– TV-MA – Malayalam Jigarthanda Double X (2023) – TV-MA – Tamil

– TV-MA – Tamil Jigarthanda Double X (2023) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Jigarthanda Double X (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu Leave the World Behind (2023) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Making Squid Game: The Challenge (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Go behind the scenes and witness how the “Squid Game”-inspired reality show transformed from a scripted drama to a cutthroat, nail-biting competition.

– TV-14 – English – Go behind the scenes and witness how the “Squid Game”-inspired reality show transformed from a scripted drama to a cutthroat, nail-biting competition. NAGA (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Arabic – Stranded in the desert after a secret party, a young woman must get past a vindictive camel — and worse — to make it home before curfew.

– TV-MA – Arabic – Stranded in the desert after a secret party, a young woman must get past a vindictive camel — and worse — to make it home before curfew. Six in the City (2023) – TV-MA – English – After a man’s promising romance ends in disaster, his five buddies come to cheer him up, only for past gripes to foul up their good intentions.

– TV-MA – English – After a man’s promising romance ends in disaster, his five buddies come to cheer him up, only for past gripes to foul up their good intentions. Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Comedian Stavros Halkias cheerfully skewers tech culture, air travel, sex, breakups and himself in this raunchy and riotously acerbic stand-up special.

– TV-MA – English – Comedian Stavros Halkias cheerfully skewers tech culture, air travel, sex, breakups and himself in this raunchy and riotously acerbic stand-up special. Stolen Vacation (2023) – TV-MA – Spanish – After years without a proper vacation, a debt-ridden family heads to San Antonio, Texas, with plans to spend a big wad of cash — if only it was theirs.

– TV-MA – Spanish – After years without a proper vacation, a debt-ridden family heads to San Antonio, Texas, with plans to spend a big wad of cash — if only it was theirs. Suzzanna: Kliwon Friday Night (2023) – TV-MA – Indonesian – After a shaman casts a curse on her, a woman is killed by dark sorcery and resurrected as a wrathful spirit who seeks to reunite with her newborn baby.

– TV-MA – Indonesian – After a shaman casts a curse on her, a woman is killed by dark sorcery and resurrected as a wrathful spirit who seeks to reunite with her newborn baby. The Archies (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi – Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

– TV-14 – Hindi – Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park. The Commuter (2018) – PG-13 – English – On his daily train commute, an insurance salesman gets railroaded into accepting a suspiciously lucrative offer from a mysterious fellow passenger.

– PG-13 – English – On his daily train commute, an insurance salesman gets railroaded into accepting a suspiciously lucrative offer from a mysterious fellow passenger. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) – PG – English – Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.

16 New TV Series Added Today

Analog Squad (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai – After learning of his estranged father’s sickness, a scheming middle-aged man assembles a fake family to reunite with him for one last time.

– TV-MA – Thai – After learning of his estranged father’s sickness, a scheming middle-aged man assembles a fake family to reunite with him for one last time. Blood Coast (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – As a vicious drug dealer tries to overtake Marseille, a rogue police captain and his daredevil team welcome a new recruit with an agenda of her own.

– TV-MA – French – As a vicious drug dealer tries to overtake Marseille, a rogue police captain and his daredevil team welcome a new recruit with an agenda of her own. Dew Drop Diaries (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies in training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings.

– TV-Y – English – From finding lost items to cleaning up messes, three fairies in training love looking after kids in their care as they work toward earning their wings. Fermat’s Cuisine (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – Giving up hope of becoming a mathematician, Gaku feels aimless until star chef Kai brings him on at his restaurant, giving him a new world to master.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Giving up hope of becoming a mathematician, Gaku feels aimless until star chef Kai brings him on at his restaurant, giving him a new world to master. High Tides () Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch – Over a tense summer on the Belgian coast, a wealthy friend group faces adulthood’s harsh realities while grappling with love and societal expectations.

– TV-MA – Dutch – Over a tense summer on the Belgian coast, a wealthy friend group faces adulthood’s harsh realities while grappling with love and societal expectations. Hilda (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Fearless, free-spirited Hilda finds new friends, adventure and magical creatures when she leaves her enchanted forest home and journeys to the city.

– TV-Y7 – English – Fearless, free-spirited Hilda finds new friends, adventure and magical creatures when she leaves her enchanted forest home and journeys to the city. I Cannot Reach You (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese – Longtime friends and total opposites, Yamato and Kakeru always stick together. When the reserved Yamato admits his feelings, can everything change?

– TV-PG – Japanese – Longtime friends and total opposites, Yamato and Kakeru always stick together. When the reserved Yamato admits his feelings, can everything change? I Hate Christmas (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – After lying to her family about having a boyfriend, a single nurse begins a desperate search to find a partner by Christmas — which is in 24 days.

– TV-MA – Italian – After lying to her family about having a boyfriend, a single nurse begins a desperate search to find a partner by Christmas — which is in 24 days. Kids Holiday Playlist (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English – Unwrap a joyful playlist of episodes and specials that are all about the holidays –Â and celebrate the season with your favorite friends!

– TV-Y7 – English – Unwrap a joyful playlist of episodes and specials that are all about the holidays –Â and celebrate the season with your favorite friends! My Life With the Walter Boys (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian’s big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship.

– TV-14 – English – When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian’s big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship. Tale of the Nine Tailed (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – A TV producer discovers a secret supernatural world as she becomes entangled with a former deity who’s spent centuries searching for his lost lover.

– TV-14 – Korean – A TV producer discovers a secret supernatural world as she becomes entangled with a former deity who’s spent centuries searching for his lost lover. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake sweet Yuletide treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

– TV-14 – English – Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake sweet Yuletide treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Till Death (Season 3) – TV-MA – Arabic – Amid a marriage on the rocks, Reem’s husband succumbs to adulterous temptation, but this lusty encounter will change the couple’s lives forever.

– TV-MA – Arabic – Amid a marriage on the rocks, Reem’s husband succumbs to adulterous temptation, but this lusty encounter will change the couple’s lives forever. Top Chef (2 Seasons) – TV-14 – English – This Emmy-winning reality series follows the drama that erupts in the kitchen when a group of chefs cooks their hearts out in a heated competition.

– TV-14 – English – This Emmy-winning reality series follows the drama that erupts in the kitchen when a group of chefs cooks their hearts out in a heated competition. Welcome to Samdal-ri (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – After suffering a fall from grace, a photographer returns to her hometown and bumps into her childhood friend — rekindling an unfinished romance.

– TV-14 – Korean – After suffering a fall from grace, a photographer returns to her hometown and bumps into her childhood friend — rekindling an unfinished romance. World War II: From the Frontlines (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Through vividly enhanced archival footage and voices from all sides of the conflict, this docuseries brings WWII to life like never before.

2 New Mobile Games Added to Netflix

Death’s Door

Word Trails

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Family Switch (75 points) Leo (67 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (50 points) Hunter Killer (49 points) The Silencing (36 points) Lucy (32 points) Suicide Squad (29 points) The Meg (26 points) May December (15 points) Black Adam (11 points) She’s the Man (8 points) The Secret: Dare to Dream (8 points) Best. Christmas. Ever! (6 points) DC League of Super-Pets (6 points) Greater (5 points) Christmas As Usual (4 points) Primal (4 points) Minions (3 points) I Can Only Imagine (2 points) Trolls (2 points) The Suicide Squad (1 point) Lone Survivor (1 point)

Most Popular Shows on Netflix This Week

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (76 points) Squid Game: The Challenge (72 points) Obliterated (68 points) Young Sheldon (52 points) Virgin River (39 points) En helt vanlig familj (34 points) First Wives Club (27 points) The Crown (15 points) School Spirits (15 points) Blood Coast (5 points) Pax Massilia (5 points) The Great British Bake Off (2 points) My Demon (1 points) All the Light We Cannot See (1 points) Fisk (1 points)

Most popular data is provided by FlixPatrol.com

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.