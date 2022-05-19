‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ at Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

First announced in July 2020, we’re finally going to see Dead End: Paranormal Park arrive onto Netflix in June 2022. Hamish Steele’s comic book DeadEndia is being adapted into a new show and we’ve got an updated everything you need to know guide for the upcoming animated series.

DeadEndia is a comic book series created, written, and illustrated by Hamish Steele.

There are currently two DeadEndia comics; The Watcher’s Test and Broken Halo. Each comic is approximately 240 pages.

Producing the series will be Blink Industries, who are most well known for their work on The Amazing World of Gumball and Brittania.

The story of Dead End: Paranormal Park takes place in a haunted theme park, where supernatural and demonic forces roam. Barney and Norma, along with the magical talking dog Pugsley, work at Dead End, which means they have to confront demons, ghosts, wizards, and the most frightening of them all their love lives.

The characters of Dead End: Paranormal Park are incredibly diverse, which includes Barney as transgender and Norma as neurodiverse.

Author, Hamish Steele had the following to say about his comics’ diversity:

“I’ve always dreamed of making the show I needed as a lonely, horror-obsessed closeted gay kid and thanks to Netflix and our ridiculously talented, diverse and representative writers room and crew, we have shot way past my dreams and into wildest fantasy territory!”

When will Dead End: Paranormal Park debut on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed the exact release date and it was expected that Dead End: Paranormal Park would be debuting in 2021. One interview suggests it was supposed to come out in Fall 2021.

That never came to pass and instead, we now know that season 1 of Dead End: Paranormal Park is coming to Netflix on June 16th, 2022.

The trailer, released on May 19th, came with the following caption giving us a peek into what we can expect:

“Meet Barney, his dog Pugsley (who can now walk and talk after an exorcism gone wrong– it’s a long story!), Norma and a thousand-year-old sardonic demon named Courtney who must work together to battle paranormal scares and maybe…just maybe, save the world!”

In addition, Netflix has dropped some first look screenshots of the upcoming Hamish Steele adaptations.

Who are the cast members of DeadEndia?

When Netflix made the announcement on Twitter, they also revealed some of the cast members that will be portraying the characters of DeadEndia:

DeadEndia will feature the voice talent of Zach Barack as Barney, Kody Kavitha as Norma, Emily Osment as Courtney, Alex Brightman as Pugsley, Miss Coco Peru as Pauline Phoenix, Kenny Tran as Logs, and Kathreen Khavari as Badyah pic.twitter.com/vnw2NtUpDe — Queue (@netflixqueue) July 2, 2020

In March 2022, Hamish Steele praised his cast on Twitter saying:

“At what point can you become one of those directors who only works with the same cast over and over again because I straight up wanna cast every Dead End actor again in whatever I make next. They’re just all so good”

How many seasons of DeadEndia can we expect to see?

At the time of writing, it can be assumed that each season will cover each respective comic that has been published.

With only two comics of DeadEndia published that would mean at the minimum there should be at least two seasons.

We can confirm that the show has been given an upfront order of two seasons.

If Hamish Steele is to publish further comic books, we can assume even more seasons could be produced.

Are you looking forward to the release Dead End: Paranormal Park on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!