Netflix To Release Five New Dr. Suess Shows and Specials

Netflix is further expanding into the world of Dr. Suess as it announces 5 new TV shows and specials set in the world. It comes as season 2 of Green, Eggs, and Ham is headed to Netflix in April 2022.

The projects will be produced in-house at Netflix compared to Green Eggs and Ham which was produced in collaboration with Warner Bros. Animation.

Dustin Ferrer, who began working at Netflix back in February 2021 will serve as showrunner, creator, and executive producer on all the upcoming projects. Additional showrunners are to be announced.

The move to expand further into the Dr. Suess universe comes just months after Netflix made its big acquisition of the Roald Dahl library for future adaptations.

Let’s break down the newly announced Dr. Suess shows and specials coming soon to Netflix:

Horton Hears a Who!

Format: Series, 11-min eps

Animation: 3D

First Published: August 12th, 1954

There’ve been numerous iterations on screen of the classic tale most notably the 2008 movie from the defunct studio Blue Sky Studios. That movie notably included the voice cast of Jim Carrey, Steve Carrell, Carol Burnett, and Amy Poehler.

This will, however, be the first time we see the story serialized.

“This series follows a young Horton as he explores the Jungle of Nool with his two best friends: going on daring adventures, helping their community, and learning how to stand up for what’s fair.”

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish

Format: Series, 7-min eps and 2-min music videos

Animation: 2D

First Published: May 14th, 1960

This Dr. Suess book is set to get a solo outing on Netflix with the titular fish having already featured briefly in Green Eggs and Ham season 1 episode 3.

“This series follows the adventures of two loveable fish who are different in every way. Red and Blue consistently find themselves in comedic situations that allow them to introduce oppositional vocabulary to our preschool viewers.”

The Sneetches

Format: 45-min special

Animation: 3D

First Published: July 1953

Adapting The Sneetches and Other Stories, this will be the second major on-screen adaptation following the 1973 animated TV musical special Dr. Seuss on the Loose: The Sneetches.

Here’s the logline for the upcoming special:

“As long as there have been Sneetches on beaches, the Star-Bellies and Moon-Bellies have lived separate lives. But when two young Sneetches form an unlikely friendship, they teach their communities that differences don’t need to be avoided, they can be celebrated.”

Thidwick The Big-Hearted Moose

Format: 45-min special

Animation: 3D

First Published: 1948

This Dr. Suess has seen two adaptations in its history including a Soviet-era animated film but this will be the first widely available adaptation.

Here’s the logline for the new Netflix animated special:

“When a grumpy moose leader decides that he wants to be the happiest moose in the pack, he calls upon sweet Thidwick to help him. As this unlikely duo embarks on a comical adventure, Thidwick discovers that the key to happiness is being kind to others.”

Wacky Wednesday

Format: Series, 11-min eps

Animation: Mixed Media

First Published: September 28th, 1974

Illustrated by George Booth, Wacky Wednesday was written by Dr. Suess under his pseudonym of Theo. LeSieg.

This will be the first major on-screen of the book. Here’s the logline:

“In an otherwise perfectly normal town, whenever Wednesday rolls around things suddenly get wacky! Luckily, this town has a ten-year-old Wacky Expert who knows that humor inspires creativity and never fails to solve every wacky problem with an equally wacky solution.”

We’ll keep you posted on all of these upcoming projects as and when we get more.