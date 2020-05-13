Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in July 2020

It’s time to look over what Netflix is set to release over the course of July. We’ll be taking you through all the new Netflix Original movies and TV series to be released in July 2020.

If you missed any of the Netflix Originals for June 2020, head back and check out our preview for those. There’s also plenty more to look forward to in the second half of 2020 which we’ll have a huge preview for shortly.

Now, let’s take a look at the Netflix Originals on the way in July:

The Baby-Sitters Club

Netflix Release Date: July 3rd

Fuller House is coming to an end but Netflix rebooting classic IP for kids is not over yet. Netflix will kickstart July with the brand new Baby-Sitters Club series.

The show is set to modernize the format of the show which had its original run back in the mid-90s.

Among the cast for the new series is Stacey McGill, Mary-Anne Spier, Kristy Thomas and Claudia Kishi.

The Baby-Sitters Club, once a club we all wished we were part of gets a modern twist and will be in business this July 3. pic.twitter.com/mRrjvPGknK — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) May 8, 2020

JU-ON: Origins (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: July 3rd

If you love The Grudge, you’ll be needing to re-up your Netflix subscription in July with the next chapter coming in a serialized format exclusively to Netflix.

The series will follow a paranormal investigator and talent from television who head into a cursed house and the rest, as they say, is history.

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Netflix Release Date: July 8th

Walter Mercado is the subject of this new documentary who is most known by his stage name Shanti Ananda. He’s well known in Puerto Rico and Latin America through being a television personality.

The documentary has already premiered to critics who generally loved it. The Wrap called it a “radiant documentary” adding that it’s “Sure to break the Latino internet”

The Old Guard (2020)

Netflix Release Date: July 10th

One of the major summer blockbusters set to hit Netflix this year is The Old Guard featuring Charlize Theron.

From early teasers, the fantasy thriller looks promising with Gina Prince-Bythewood on board to direct. It’s about a team of mercenaries exposed and fighting to keep their identifies secret.

The Last Dance (Limited Series)

Netflix Release Date: July 19th

You’ve probably heard everything you need to know about The Last Dance but will be finally made available in the US.

The docu-series takes an in-depth look into Michael Jordan and the rise of the 1990s basketball team, the Chicago Bulls.

The only caveat to this release is that almost all regions of Netflix has The Last Dance streaming. The United States is the last to get it as it aired on ESPN first. Although we’re not expecting The Last Dance to carry Netflix branding in the US, it’s still technically a Netflix Original.

Rumored or Expected Netflix Originals for July 2020