‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 4: Coming to Netflix in August 2020

After a long three-year wait, the smash-hit anime The Seven Deadly Sins returns this August for another full season. Here’s everything you’ll need to know for the upcoming August release of The Seven Deadly Sins season 4 on Netflix.

The Seven Deadly Sins is based on the manga novels of the same name. Written by author Nakaba Suzuki, the story is set in a fictional version of the British Isles. In the kingdom of Liones, the citizens of the land are protected by the ‘Holy Knights’. The order of the Holy Knights has some of the greatest and strongest heroes of the land. Our story begins 10 years after a group of Holy Knights is framed for staging a coup against the crown.

In the attempt to restore peace to the land, Princess Elizabeth seeks out The Seven Deadly Sins: the very same knights that had been on the run for the past 10 years. With their help, Elizabeth believes she can bring peace and prosperity back to the kingdom of Liones.

To avoid confusion Netflix listed the 4 OVA episodes as Season 2, some will argue what has been listed as season 3 is in fact season 2 but we’re following the format that Netflix has decided to follow.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 3 Recap

After The Seven Deadly Sins had defeated Hendrickson he wasn’t vanquished. Carrying out the mission he was set, Hendrickson free’s the trapped members of the demon clan known as ‘The Ten Commandments’. The commandments soon sent Brittania into chaos as they invaded the kingdoms of Liones and Camelot.

The season ended with Meliodas coming back and mercilessly killing Fraudrin the selfless commander of the Ten Commandments. It was revealed that Melodias is cursed with immortality and is the son of the Demon King. The scheme of the demon king is to feed on the emotions of Meliodas thus gaining the power he needs to return and conquer the human realm.

After his fight with Fraurdrin, Meliodas is disturbed by the reaction Ban gave him after his victory. After the destruction of the Boar’s head, Meliodas finds some meat and alcohol to enjoy alone but he is joined by Elizabeth. He expresses his concern to her that he enjoyed killing Fraudrin and is worried that to save Elizabeth’s life he may have to revert to the demon he once was. Holding him in her arms Elizabeth tells him that no matter what happens she will never leave his side.

Will there be a season 4 of The Seven Deadly Sins?

There will definitely be a fourth season of The Seven Deadly Sins due to the amount of story left to cover. For those up to date with the Manga will have had their minds blown by the ‘ending’ to The Seven Deadly Sins manga…

It’s unclear if the fourth season will become the last season of The Seven Deadly Sins considering there are just over 110 chapters remain. But if we are to consider the amount of story and all the fighting compacted into those chapters, there’s no reason to believe why all of it can’t be condensed into two more seasons.

A fourth season has officially been confirmed thanks to the announcement made in Chapter 310 of the manga! This means we were pretty spot on with our prediction for a potential Netflix release date. The fourth season will be called The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods.

What to expect from season 4 of The Seven Deadly Sins

It’s hard to go into detail to what is expected of season 4 without dropping spoilers from the manga but the following can be expected:

The kingdom of Camelot has fallen to Zeldris and the other commandments. With King Arthur in hiding is this the end of Camelot? Many secrets and revelations will be revealed as Meliodas’ relationship with Elizabeth takes an unexpected turn. As Meliodas takes more risks to protect Elizabeth will we see him finally succumb to his demon form? With the Seven Deadly Sins separated across the kingdom, they must unite once again to take on the lingering threat of the demon clan.

When will season 4 of The Seven Deadly Sins be released on Netflix?

The fourth season of The Seven Deadly Sins is halfway through broadcasting in Japan, taking a short break over the holidays, with the remaining scheduled to be broadcast from the 8th of January, 2020.

Like the previous season, The Seven Deadly Sins will be airing the latest episodes weekly in Japan. This begins on the 22nd of September and with the 2-week Christmas break, the season finale will air on March 25th, 2020.

Why wasn’t the series being simulcast?

A very good, question but a confusing one to answer. After a great deal of discussion, we’ve concluded this may be because there would be no English dub available if the series is simulcast. While there are many subscribers who prefer “Sub over Dub,” there is still a great number of subscribers who prefer an English dub.

Alternatively, the license that Netflix has in place to stream The Seven Deadly Sins may not include simulcasting the series. We do know Netflix has the capability to release episodes weekly thanks to the growing number of Korean Originals.

Later than anticipated, we can now confirm that The Seven Deadly Sins season 4 release date is Friday, August 6th, 2020!

We were previously lead to believe the fourth season would arrive in July, but this won’t be happening now.

Meliodas and crew face their greatest challenge yet when hit fantasy anime The Seven Deadly Sins returns! The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods arrives this July. pic.twitter.com/UmOqUrVMzo — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 11, 2020

Why has the animation changed for Season 4?

The series still keeps the same aesthetic as the art style from the manga, but anyone who glimpsed at images, gifs or videos of the latest season may have seen a noticeable difference in the animation. This difference is the result of A-1 Pictures standing down as the animation studio of The Seven Deadly Sins, with Studio Deen taking its place.

The reason for this change has come from Aniplex dropping the franchise from its production after the film, Prisoners of the Sky, failed to perform.

YouTuber YonKou Productions had the following to say on Twitter:

Okay, as for Nanatsu no Taizai S3, the situation is pretty critical since Aniplex bailed from the production after the movie underperformed. So the new committee were tasked with finding a studio in less than a year and put a S3 into production straight away. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 24, 2019

Yonkou broke this down further on the thread and said the following:

So in any case S3 airing next season should absolutely be a trainwreck but that’s the anime industry we have so that’s a shame. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 24, 2019

Should fans be worried?

Sadly, after investigating some of the broadcasted episodes for ourselves, we can confirm that some of the animation for the fourth season is wildly disappointing. It must be acknowledged that for having less than a year to work with, Studio Deen did the best the could in that time, sadly for some fans their effort will be in vain as some of the most epic fights from the manga have been animated so poorly it should be considered a crime.

The rush to have the series out in time for 2019 has had a dramatic impact on the quality of the series. It would have been better if the series had of been delayed for a year to ensure Studio Deen could produce a better animation rather than outsourcing.

Is there a trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins season 4?

Trailers for season 4 or ‘Wrath of the Gods’ are now available online!

Is The Seven Deadly Sins film available to stream on Netflix?

Yes! The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky is available to stream right now on Netflix. We’re unsure why this hasn’t been released as an Original, but we can put this down to it being available on other streaming services.

Where does the film fit into the series timeline?

The problem with any anime film is figuring out where in the timeline events take place. The events of Prisoners of the Sky do appear to take place after the 10 Commandments arrived as they are referenced in the film.

The events do take place prior to that of season 4 but by the end of season 3, the Seven Deadly Sins were separated and in different locations, thus leading to certain events that I know will happen at the beginning of season 4. Therefore the film does not fit in with the canon of the TV show as the team is altogether by the start.

Regardless of it being canon or not the film is still enjoyable and worth the watch!

