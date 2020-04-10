Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in June 2020

Welcome to your first look at the Netflix Originals hitting your screens in June 2020. Here’s everything you need to know about upcoming original movies and series, including when they’re released, what they’re about, and which of your favorite actors are starring in them.

Baki (Part 3)

Netflix Release Date: June 4th

Anime fans rejoice! Netflix Original Anime, Baki, is returning for a third season in early June. Netflix confirmed the news in a tweet, back in March:

Flex your pecs and grease your muscles, because Baki is returning for a new season this year! pic.twitter.com/mVAiaGLEeN — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 5, 2020

Martial arts legend, Baki Hanma has one wish: to train harder, and fight better than his legendary father. Five of death row’s most brutal and violent inmates are gathering in force to take on Baki with the hope that he will annihilate them, having grown bored of their own strength and existence. Baki is joined by his martial artist friends to fight by his side in the world’s deadliest tournament.

The Last Days of American Crime (Movie)

Netflix Release Date: June 5th

This dark and gritty crime thriller is based on a graphic novel of the same name. Set in the near future, the movie follows career criminal, Graham Bricke (Édgar Ramírez) as a world locked in a death-struggle with crime. As a last-ditch attempt to combat terrorism, the US government plans to pump out a broadcast signal that makes it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit a crime.

The film also stars Michael Pitt, Sharlto Copley, and Anna Brewster, as the female lead.

Lenox Hill (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: June 10th

This new docuseries follows the lives of four doctors, and their patients, at the Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

This intimate and unflinching series takes a long, hard look at the business of saving lives, including the effect it has on the lives of our doctors. Expect to see births, brain surgery, and lots and lots of emotion.

Notably, the hospital featured in Netflix’s To The Bone featuring Keanu Reeves.

Father Soldier Son (Documentary)

Netflix Release Date: June 19th

This New York Times documentary follows one military family over the highs and lows of ten years.

When Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is wounded in Afghanistan, it sets him and his sons on a journey to explore what it is to be human: love, loss, and legacy. Directed by Leslye Davis and Catrin Einhorn.

Ten years ago I watched two overjoyed boys tackle their dad as he came home from Afghanistan. Soldier reunion videos go viral, but the real surprises in a family come later. @leslyedavis and I made a film about what happened to this one. @Tribeca premiere, then @NetflixFilm 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qD64RxuC0W — Catrin Einhorn (@catrineinhorn) March 4, 2020

One Way for Tomorrow (Movie)

Netflix Release Date: June 19th

One Way for Tomorrow is the first Netflix Original movie from Turkey. Starring Dilan Cicek Deniz and Metin Akdulger, this romance tells the story of two strangers who meet on a journey. After a rocky start, the strangers to decide to be honest with each other, and themselves. That’s when the romance really starts to blossom…

It’s Okay Not To Be Okay

Netflix Release Date: TBD

We don’t have an exact release date for this one yet, but we know that whenever it is, it’ll be hugely popular.

Described as a “healing romance”, this Korean Drama follows a young couple, who aren’t sure they even believe in love. An unlikely romance blossoms, and the two end up healing wounds they didn’t even know they had.

It’s Okay Not To Be Okay is produced by Studio Dragon, Korea’s largest TV studio, and stars Kim Soo-hyun (My Love from the Star, The Moon Embracing the Sun) and Seo Ye-ji (Save Me, Lawless Lawyer).

