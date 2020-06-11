Netflix’s ‘Fatal Affair’ Releasing in July 2020

One of the big thrillers lined up for Netflix in the second half of 2020 is Fatal Affair which previously was known as Obsession. The movie starring Nia Long, Omar Epps, and Stephen Bishop is now set for release on Netflix in July 2020.

Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know before the movie touches down in July:

Who’s involved in Fatal Affair on Netflix?

The movie is written (alongside Rasheeda Garner) and directed by Peter Sullivan. Peter has most recently worked on the Netflix movie Secret Obsession that released last year to mixed reviews and this movie seems to cut very much from the same cloth.

The movie stars Nia Long who will play Ellie and Omar Epps who will play David. Nia and Omar have both appeared side-by-side in the movie released by Miramax in 1999.

Nia Long is perhaps most known for her role on Third Watch but has also featured in the comedy franchise Big Momma’s House and more recently, The Banker that released on Apple TV+.

Omar Epps is almost certainly most known for his role on Fox’s House where he played Dr. Eric Foreman. More recently he featured on USA Network’s Shooter (available on Netflix globally).

Among the other stars featuring in Fatal Affair include:

Stephen Bishop as Michael (known for Moneyball)

Aubrey Cleland as Britanny (known for Lethal Weapon series)

Maya Stojan as Courtney (known for Castle)

Kj Smith as Deborah (known for Lethal Weapon)

Carolyn Hennesy as Janice (known for Terminator 3)

Kate Orsini as Lauralee (known for NCIS)

Lyn Alicia Henderson as Detective Larson (known for ER)

What is Fatal Affair?

The movie has been described as a “dark thriller” by Omar Epps and will see Ellie try to mend her marriage but gets involved with someone else from her past who turns out to be more dangerous than she previously realized.

When is Fatal Affair releasing on Netflix?

Released alongside a few screens from the new movie, the release date was quietly added to Netflix’s media center (and subsequently our list of Netflix Originals due out in July 2020) and revealed it’s going to be made available on July 16th, 2020 on Netflix globally.

Where is Fatal Affair filmed and when did it film?

The movie was first announced in early October 2019 has seen a relatively quick turnaround for release.

According to our sources, the majority of the filming for the movie took place in Los Angeles and began on October 22nd, 2020. It then wrapped up in early 2020 and thus, avoided any of the COVID-19 disruptions many other Netflix Original productions have seen.

Nia Long tweeted from the set of Fatal Affair back in late October 2019.

We also got a further tease earlier in the year when Oma Repps featured on Netflix’s Strong Black Legends Podcast where he described Fatal Affair as “a really fun film” but didn’t go any further into the plot.

Whew! @omarepps is a master when it comes to avoiding spoilers 😅 Can't wait for him to reunite with @nialong in @Netflix's "Fatal Affair" 🔥

Is there a trailer for Fatal Affair?

Not yet. We’re expecting a trailer to release later in June 2020 or in early July 2020 just before the movie is scheduled for release.

Are you looking forward to Fatal Affair coming to Netflix on July 16th, 2020? Let us know in the comments down below.