Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in March 2022

Welcome to an early look at what’s coming to Netflix in March 2022. This list will dive into all of the brand new Netflix Originals set to hit the service globally.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in March 2022

Chip and Potato (Season 3)

Netflix Release Date: March 8th

First debuting back in 2018, the preschool animated series from David Rudman returns for another batch of episodes in early March 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the third season:

“Back for its third season, Chip and Potato features a lovable pug Chip who starts kindergarten, makes new friends, and tries new things — with a little help from Potato, her secret mouse pal. The inclusive show features same-sex Zebra parents and gender-neutral bathrooms.”

The Adam Project

Netflix Release Date: March 11th

Shawn Levy is teaming up with Ryan Reynolds again (they recently worked on Free Guy together) for this new sci-fi comedy action movie. Co-starring with Reynolds includes Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and Mark Ruffalo.

Reynolds plays Adam who is a time-traveling pilot from the future who enlists help from his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) for an important mission.

Bridgerton (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: March 25th

Bridgerton season 1 is the biggest series Netflix has ever made with it recording the most hours viewed within the first 28 days of release beating out the likes of Stranger Things and The Witcher.

Now, the series is finally returning continuing to adapt Julia Quinn novels with Chris Van Dusen at the helm.

The good news for Bridgerton fans beyond March is that at least another two seasons and a spin-off is on the way.

Non-English Netflix Originals Coming in March 2022

Love Like the Falling Petals

Language: Japanese

Netflix Release Date: March 24th

Also known as My Dearest, Like a Cherry Blossom, this Japanese live-action romance drama is directed by Yoshihiro Fukagawa.

The story revolves around an amateur photographer who asks out his hairdresser on a date and immediately strikes up a relationship. There’s a twist, however, as she is aging fast.

