Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in February 2022

by @kasey__moore on November 26, 2021, 7:33 am EST
Welcome to a first look at the Netflix Originals currently set to release on Netflix globally (unless stated otherwise) throughout the shortest month of the year. Here’s a look at all the Netflix-produced movies and shows coming in February 2022.

This is a preview we’ll be updating over time to reflect all the newly announced Netflix Originals coming in February 2022 so keep it bookmarked. Also if you want to see what’s coming to Netflix in January 2022, check out our dedicated preview here.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in February 2022

Inventing Anna (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: February 11th

inventing anna netflix february 2022

One of our most anticipated limited series coming up to Netflix for the entirety of 2022 let alone February 2022 is Inventing Anna. Julia Garner, most known for her award-winning performance in Ozark, will play the real-life con-artist Anna Delvey.

Alongside Garner will star Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox, and Alexis Floyd.

Inventing Anna is one of the many titles in development for Netflix by Shonda Rhimes and her production company, Shondaland.

Non-English Netflix Originals Coming in February 2022

Through My Window / A través de mi ventana (2022)

Language: Spanish
Coming to Netflix: February 4th

through my window netflix

A romantic comedy movie out of Spain about a woman who is madly in love with her mysterious neighbor resolves to make him fall in love with her.

The movie is directed by Marçal Forés and stars Julio Peña and Pilar Castro.

Love Is Blind: Japan (Season 1)

Language: Japanese
Coming to Netflix: TBD

love is blind japan

Love is Blind is heading East with a Japanese version of the Love is Blind franchise which has seen an American and a Brazillian entry thus far.

Presenting the show will be Takashi Fujii and Yuka Itaya who are dubbed as the navigators for Love is Blind: Japan providing commentary and tracking to see how the social experiment goes on.

What Netflix Originals are you most excited to check out in February 2022? Let us know in the comments.

