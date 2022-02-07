Adi Shankar’s ‘The Guardians of Justice’: Coming to Netflix in March 2022

Netflix’s brand new superhero series The Guardians of Justice from Adi Shankar is set to arrive on the streaming platform globally on March 1st, 2022 with seven episodes.

The Guardians of Justice will be a mish-mash of animation formats. It’ll feature stop-motion, hybrid live-action, pixel art, and other mediums. Adi has spoken about there being 8 types of 2D animation featured in the series. The project itself has been in development in some form for over six years.

Adi Shankar, for those unaware, is a prolific producer, director, actor and writer who is probably best known for serving as an executive producer on Netflix’s Castlevania series. He’s also working on another upcoming animation series at Netflix called Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.

Adi describes the series as a love letter to American pop culture from the 90s while challenging conceptions on what the superhero genre can be.

Among the directors involved in the project includes Adi himself, Stewart Yost, Luis Pelayo Junquera, Enol Junquera and Kenlon Clark.

If you’re looking for comparisons on what to expect think Love, Death and Robots meets Jupiter’s Legacy and Justice League.

What’s The Guardians of Justice about?

Here’s how Netflix describes the new series:

“When their seemingly fearless leader self-destructs, a team of troubled superheroes must confront festering evil in the world — and in themselves.”

An extended synopsis was revealed last November:

“The alien superhero MARVELOUS MAN has kept the earth at peace for 40 years. But when a devastating secret and its tragic consequences throws our world into chaos, it’s up to Marvelous Man’s bitter, violent lieutenant KNIGHT HAWK and idealistic do-gooder THE SPEED to stop nuclear war. A dark satire of the superhero genre, Guardians of Justice mixes live action with traditional animation, claymation, cut out paper animation, and 8-bit video game footage in a kaleidoscope of pop art insanity.”

Allison Keene previewed the show back in November for Paste Magazine who said it’s impossible to pin down and describe the new series who spoke to Adi about the new show. Adi told them “Experiencing this show is like living in my mind,” adding “this project is a black comedy social satire inspired by Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.”

ScreenRant received exclusive concept art for some of the main characters you’ll see throughout the series:

Who will star in Netflix’s The Guardians of Justice

Among the voices you’ll hear featured throughout the series includes Diamond Dallas Page, Sharni Vison, RJ Mitte, Hal Ozsan, Christopher Judge, Jane Seymour, Denise Richards, Derek Mears, and Andy Milonakis.

First look at The Guardians of Justice coming soon to Netflix

We also got a first look at the new series via an interview conducted at Canneseries 2021 featuring an interview with Adi Shankar.

Here’s a first look at the new Netflix series including some of the screens unveiled at CANNESSERIES 2021.

The Guardians of Justice is 18-rated in Europe and listed as TV-MA in the United States.

For those wanting to get notified as and when the new series will hit Netflix, a remind me button can be found on the show’s page.

Will you be checking out Adi Shankar’s new Netflix series The Guardians of Justice in March 2022? Let us know down in the comments. For a full rundown of what’s coming to Netflix in March, check out our various previews.