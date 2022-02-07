Netflix UK & Ireland Set to Release Thriller ‘Nightride’ in March 2022

Stephen Fingleton’s 2021 thriller Nightride is set to release on Netflix in the United Kingdom as a Netflix Original movie on March 4th, 2022. No other regions are expected to receive the movie in the immediate future.

The movie first premiered back in September 2021 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie is directed by Stephen Fingleton who is most known for his work on The Survivalist and SLR. Ben Conway serves as the writer of the movie which was his feature-film debut. He’s got two new projects on the go including 2022 short Whale and One Way.

Moe Dunford is the headline actor in the movie playing the role of Budge. You’ll know Dunford if you’ve watched MGM Television’s Vikings (soon to get its spinoff added to Netflix worldwide).

Also starring in the movie are Joana Ribeiro (The Man Who Killed Don Quixote) and Gerard Jordan (’71).

Here’s what you can expect from the movie if you decide to take the plunge on March 4th:

“A small-time dealer tries to pull one last deal with cash borrowed from a dangerous loan shark. When the handover goes wrong, he races against the clock to find his missing product and secure a new buyer before the loan shark finds him.”

The movie is unique in the sense that it’s a “real-time, one-shot” thriller.

The reason why it’s only headed to Netflix in the UK is because of how the movie is sold and distributed.

The release of Nightride could be expanded to other regions as time goes on but given the movie has been sold to different distributors around the globe. In the UK, it was sold to Vertigo who have clearly opted in putting it straight onto Netflix.

In the United States, the rights for the movie were acquired by Brainstorm Media back in November 2021. They reportedly will be releasing the movie in select theaters and on-demand in March.

We have reached out to Netflix to find out whether other regions are set to see the movie added.

Will you be checking out this one-shot thriller when it hits Netflix UK in March 2022? Let us know in the comments.