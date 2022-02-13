Netflix Movie ‘The Adam Project’: Everything We Know So Far

Shawn Levy is reuniting with Ryan Reynolds with the highly anticipated 2022 Netflix movie The Adam Project. Below we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The Adam Project, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

The Adam Project is an upcoming Netflix Original Sci-Fi movie written by Jonathan Topper and directed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy.

The feature will be the second movie that Shawn Levy has directed with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. The pair recently worked together on the video-game spoof Free Guy, which was released in theatres and streaming services in December 2020.

When is the Netflix release date for The Adam Project?

According to Netflix’s media center, The Adam Project is set to release on Netflix on March 11th, 2022.

What is the plot of The Adam Project?

The following synopsis for The Adam Project, described as a sci-fi comedy action movie, has been provided by ProductionWeekly:

Adam Reed, age 13, and still grieving the sudden death of his father a year earlier, walks into his garage one night to find a wounded pilot hiding there. This mysterious pilot turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. He has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission. Together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father, set things right, and save the world. The three working together, both young and grown Adam come to terms with the loss of their father and have a chance to heal the wounds that have shaped them. Adding to the challenge of the mission, the two Adams discover they really don’t like each other very much, and if they’re going to save the world, they’re first going to have to figure out how to get along.

Who are the cast members of The Adam Project?.

Reynolds was the first confirmed cast member for The Adam Project. Reynolds will be playing the role of adult Adam Reed. The Adam Project will be the fourth Netlfix Original for Reynolds. So far, the Canadian actor has starred in 6 Underground, and Red Notice, and it has been confirmed he will produce and star in the adaptation of the video game Dragon’s Lair.

Mark Ruffalo and Jennnifer Garner reunite 18 years later after starring together in 13 Going on 30. Meanwhile, Zoe Saldana will also feature, who is famous for her work in the MCU as Gamora, one of the members of The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Below is the full cast confirmed for The Adam Project:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Adam Ryan Reynolds Deadpool | Free Guy | Red Notice TBA Zoe Saldana Avatar | Guardians of the Galaxy | Star Trek TBA Mark Ruffalo Spotlight | The Kids Are All Right | Avengers Assemble TBA Jennifer Garner Alias | 13 Going on 30 | Juno TBA Catherine Keener Being John Malkovich | Capote | The 40-Year-Old Virgin TBA Lucie Guest Hypnotic | Orphan Black | Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christos Alex Mallari Jr. Ginny & Georgia | Dark Matter | Workin’ Moms Ray Dollarhyde Braxton Bjerken The House With a Clock in its Walls | Good Girls | Girl in the Basement Derek Ben Wilkinson Deadpool | Grave Encounters | Stargate SG-1 Young Adam Walker Scobell *Debuting in The Adam Project* Young Adam Jessica Bodenarek Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Chuck Kasra Wong The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Under Wraps Sophie Esther Ming Li Snowpiercer | The Twilight Zone | Under Wraps

What is the production status of The Adam Project?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 22/11/2021)

Filming for The Adam Project took place between November 18th, 2020, and March 8th, 2021. The majority of filming took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Production was handled by Skydance Productions. The feature will also be produced under director Shawn Levy’s studio 21 Laps Entertainment.

On March 3rd Ryan Reynolds posted the following with filming soon set to wrap:

“Gamora, Elektra, The Hulk, Deadpool and the kid who’ll eventually play Deadpool when I crawl into a box and turn into a skeleton. If The Adam Project is a fraction as beautiful and funny and wild as it was to shoot, then I guess we really pulled something off. Thank you Netflix, Sky Dance and my spiritual, cinematic soulmate Shawn Levy – Also, a lingering, uncomfortably indulgent hug to my beautiful hometown of #Vancouver. And in particular, the entire crew of #TheAdamProject who brought the ship to port four days ahead of schedule!”

