sports documentaries coming to netflix in 2023 and beyond

Netflix has had some of the very best sports documentaries in recent years, thanks to the likes of The Last Dance, Drive to Survive, and Last Chance U. There are some extremely exciting new sports docs on the way covering sports such as tennis, golf, basketball, and more in 2023 and beyond.

The tide raises all boats, and between Netflix with Drive to Survive, HBO Max with The Last Dance, and Amazon with All or Nothing, it’s never been a better time to be a fan of sports documentaries.

Which streaming service takes the edge with their documentaries is completely subjective, but one thing is for certain, the ongoing competition between the streamers has seen the benefit of production companies stepping up their game tenfold.

Netflix is one such beneficiary that will see some truly incredible and exciting sports documentaries arrive soon.

Episodes: 10 | Seasons: 1

Sport: Tennis | Runtime: TBA

Part 1 Release Date: Friday, January 13th, 2022

Part 2 Release Date: June 2023

Split into two parts, the first half of Break Point will be released in January 2023, and several months later part 2 will be released in June 2023.

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world. Their dream: lifting a trophy and becoming number one. As some of tennis’ legends reach the twilight of their careers, this is the chance for a new generation to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours. From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.

Break Point (Season 2) N

Episodes: 10 | Seasons: 1

Sport: Tennis | Runtime: TBA

Release Date: TBA 2024

Full Swing (Season 2) N

Episodes: 8 | Seasons: 2

Sport: Golf | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA 2024

Golf is a sport beloved by millions of fans worldwide, but there are definitely millions of Netflix subscribers that have never once watched any footage from a PGA Tour. While on the surface golf may not be one of the most exhilarating sports in the world, if there’s ever a crew that could add a layer of entertainment and excitement to the sport it’s definitely the producers at Box to Box Films.

Created by Box to Box, the same minds behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing is a documentary series that follows a group of pro golfers across a grueling season of competition, including the PGA tour and (for the first time ever) all four of golf’s major championships: the Masters/Augusta National, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship. In addition to documenting their failures and wins on the course, the series digs deeper into the personal lives of some of the most talented golfers in the game — their families, rivalries and an impressive amount of drama.

Quarterback (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Sport: American Football | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: Mid-2023

For the first time ever Netflix will officially partner with the National Football League to develop a series. Developing the series are NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and 2 PM Productions.

2 PM Productions is the production studio of Kansas City Chiefs 2x Superbowl-winning QB Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, Omaha Productions is the studio belonging to former NFL and Superbowl-winning QB Peyton Manning.

The series will document the journey of the 2022 NFL season of three Quarterbacks; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Heart of Invictus (2023)

Director: Orlando von Einsiedel

Sport: Parasports | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Since leaving their royal duties and moving to America, Prince Harry, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, inked a huge deal with Netflix. The very first title coming to Netflix from the deal is an in-depth look into the Invictus Games, the Paralympics equivalent for injured former members of the armed forces, which Harry served as a founder in 2014.

The 2022 Invictus Games are taking place in the Netherlands and will be the first games attended by the couple since quitting the royal family. A documentary crew will be covering this year’s games, and will also be following Harry and Meghan throughout the event.

At Home with the Furys (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Sport: Boxing | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2023

One of the most polarising and divisive figures of boxing, two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is giving Netflix an in-depth look into his life after boxing, including life at home with his eccentric and extraordinary family.

NEWS: Netflix is in production on a multipart documentary with global boxing star Tyson Fury! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 24, 2022

Untitled Tour de France series (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Sport: Cycling | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2023

One of the world’s biggest annual sporting events, the Tour de France is a must-watch for any avid cyclist. The details of scarce on what to expect from the series, however, we do know the documentary team will be following the journey of eight teams that are taking part in the most challenging bike race of the year. If the series is presented in the same way as Drive to Survive, then we may be in for a real treat.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6) N

Episodes: 60 | Seasons: 6

Sport: Racing | Runtime: 51 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2024

The fifth season saw an extremely dominant performance from world champion Max Verstappen. Given the start to the 2023 F1 season, we may be in store for another season dominated by the Red Bull team.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3) N

Episodes: 21 | Seasons: 3

Sport: Football | Runtime: 50 minutes

Netflix Release Date: 202

One of the first sports docs that Netflix released, Sunderland ‘Til I Die not only focused on the football on the pitch but the impact it has on the Sunderland community. The third and final season will document the North East club’s return to the EFL Championship.

Untitled David Beckham Documentary

Director: TBA

Sport: Football | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

One of the most polarising and iconic figures of modern football, there aren’t many people in the world who have never heard of the name David Beckham.

From over the past 40 years, a detailed look into the life of one of the world’s most iconic sports icons will be told through a series of personal archived footage, and interviews with friends, family, and fellow peers.

Untitled Six Nations Rugby Docuseries

Episodes: TBA

Sport: Rugby | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

The Six Nations is an annual competition that Rugby fans from all across the world look forward to watching as Europe’s six most elite teams go head to head. We’re yet to learn if the docuseries will be focusing on a particular nation, or if it will be produced in a similar fashion to that of Drive to Survive, Break Point, and Full Swing.

Untitled FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Docuseries

Episodes: TBA

Sport: Football | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Thanks to some truly iconic moments and performances in the tournament, the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar was arguably one of the best tournaments we’ve seen for the beautiful game. From truly inspiring underdog performances to spine-tingling moments, the World Cup captivated billions worldwide as Lionel Messi finally won with his beloved Argentina, the cherry on top of his already emphatic career. Fans will get to experience the World Cup from a new perspective with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from all 32 teams that competed in the competition.

Canceled Projects

Untitled Vince McMahon Docuseries – Project Canceled

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Sport: Sports Entertainment / Pro Wrestling | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: Cancelled

Living up to his reputation as one of the most controversial figures in Wrestling, a recent scandal has reportedly led Netflix to cancel the Vince McMahon docuseries, despite the fact it was almost finished.

Which sports docuseries and documentaries are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2022 and beyond? Let us know in the comments below!