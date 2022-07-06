Upcoming The Duffer Brothers Projects Coming Soon to Netflix

The Duffer Brothers have just re-upped their Netflix deal and announced a slew of new projects with some inside the world of Stranger Things and some new projects too. Here’s everything Matt and Ross Duffer are working on for Netflix.

As a quick aside, Shawn Levy and 21 Laps Entertainment who also produces Stranger Things is also on a deal with Netflix. Levy and 21 Laps have close to a dozen projects in development at Netflix.

The Duffer Brothers first signed up to a Netflix deal all the way back in September 2019 for multiple years. At the time of signing the company was called Monkey Massacre. Now, the production company has been renamed to Upside Down Pictures.

To keep this preview simple, we’re going to split it into two halves. All the Stranger Things-related upcoming projects and everything else they’re working on.

Upcoming Stranger Things Series and Spinoffs

Stranger Things (Season 5)

We’ll start with the biggest title under The Duffer Brothers and that’s the fifth and final season of Stranger Things which is currently expected to land at some point in 2024 on Netflix.

The series will likely conclude Eleven’s story as she goes head-to-head in Hawkins with 001 AKA Vecna.

It’s the show that put The Duffer Brothers on the map and it hopefully it’ll be going out with the bang it deserves.

Live-Action Stranger Things Spin-off

At least one spin-off has now been confirmed by Netflix that’s “based on an original idea” by the pair. 21 Laps Entertainment will return to produce.

We don’t know much beyond this but The Duffer Brothers have hinted in the past they’d only be interested in returning to the world with new characters. An Eleven spin-off was often rumored.

Stranger Things Stage Play

Netflix has often expressed its intention to expand some of it biggest titles onto the stage and/or to real-world experiences. Stranger Things has already seen many experiences and popup stores launched around the globe but now we’ll be getting a stage play too.

Here’s what’s known about the stage play so far:

“A new stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things, produced by prolific UK-based stage producer Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry and Netflix. Daldry, whose credits include The Crown, Billy Elliot and The Reader, will also direct. 21 Laps will serve as Associate Producer.”

Stranger Things: Tokyo

Let’s verge into rumor territory shall we? For a long time, we’ve heard that an anime series is in the works for Stranger Things that’ll feature all new characters. All we know is that it’s been called Stranger Things: Tokyo.

Netflix did not respond to requests for comment on this particular project.

What we can bring you in the meantime is a great primer for what we could expect thanks to the fan film uploaded onto YouTube.

Other Netflix Projects Coming From The Duffer Brothers

Death Note Series Adaptation

Live-action anime adaptations have hardly the best reputation on Netflix and indeed, Death Note has already been subject to a live-action adaptation but now The Duffer Brothers will be attempting to do the source material justice.

The beloved anime is about a student who discovers a book that allows him to kill whoever he likes by writing down their name.

The Talisman

First announced for Netflix back in March 2021, development is still ongoing for Netflix’s series adaptation of The Talisman, a book by Stephen King and Peter Straub.

The series is set to be a mix of sci-fi, fantasy and horror.

Here’s a rundown of the series story:

“To save his mother from certain death, young Jack Sawyer enters a parallel world known as the Territories in search of a powerful talisman.”

Untitled Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews Project

We conclude with a brand new series that we know little to nothing about beyond who’s involved.

Both Aldiss and Matthews worked as writers and producers on Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Which project from The Duffer Brothers are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix?