‘The Talisman’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

What does Steven Spielberg, Stephen King, the Duffer Brothers and Netflix have in common? The answer is The Talisman, a live-action adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s book of the same name that’s being produced by Steven Spielberg and the Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things. Here’s the latest on what we know about the project so far.

Curtis Gwinn, who worked as a writer-exec producer on Duffers’ Stranger Things, will act as writer and showrunner of the project that has been in on-and-off development by Spielberg for over 35 years.

Matt and Ross Duffer will exec produce via their Upside Down Pictures production outfit (previously known as Monkey Massacre Productions) while Spielberg exec produces via Amblin Television along with partners Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

The project was first announced by Netflix in 2019 although reiterated in a refreshed deal in July 2022 with The Duffer Brothers.

King will also serve as an executive producer as will Paramount Television.Todd Cohen will oversee the day-to-day development on the project for Amblin, along with Spielberg, Frank and Falvey.

The Duffers commented on the series development:

“Our friend Curtis Gwinn, one of the main writers on Stranger Things actually asked if we’d be interested in getting involved. There was a show that he was talking with Amblin about. We were immediately excited. We loved The Talisman. It may be the last great ’80s Stephen King book that has not been previously adapted, and that’s only because Amblin and Spielberg have held onto it for as long as they have.”

What’s the plot of The Talisman?

The series will be an adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s 1984 book of the same name. The book was an instant best-seller when it hit stores in 1984, and King and Straub reunited for a sequel in 2001. Here’s the logline for it:

Talisman tells of a 12-year-old boy named Jack Sawyer who sets off on an epic road-trip quest in order to save his dying mother’s life. He is in search of the Talisman, a powerful relic that can not only heal his mother but, as he learns, save the world. Sawyer’s journey criss-crosses two realities: the America we know and its dangerous, fantasy-world twin, The Territories.

The Duffers added about the story in an interview:

“It involves a lot of things that are very similar to Stranger Things. It’s about a kid who’s trying to save his dying mother and he travels into another dimension in order to do so. I mean, it’s much more fantasy. It has sci-fi. It has horror elements. It has a lot of heart. It has everything that we love. And it’s got the best werewolf character I think, ever.”

Who is cast in The Talisman?

As of July 2022, no cast members for The Talisman have been announced, but we should know them by the end of the year.

What’s the production status of The Talisman?

Netflix’s The Talisman is currently in active development, meaning the script is currently being written and revised, with pre-production following afterward. We’ll keep you updated as and when we learn more.

How many episodes will be in The Talisman?

Netflix hasn’t disclosed the number of episodes for The Talisman, but we’re expecting between 8 and 10 as that has been the Netflix standard.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Talisman?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for The Talisman, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a 2023 or 2024 release date.

