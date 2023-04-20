‘The Boroughs’ Netflix Sci-Fi Series From ‘Stranger Things’ Creators: What We Know So Far

Netflix has greenlit a brand new Sci-Fi series produced by The Duffer Brothers, who famously created the streamer’s biggest hit Stranger Things. The new series is called The Boroughs and will follow older people from a retirement home, who face an otherworldly threat.

Netflix’s The Boroughs is created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, who developed The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance for Netflix. Addiss is also a writer on the wildly anticipated new The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim animated feature film, which is in the continuity of Peter Jackson’s films. Addiss and Matthews will serve as showrunners of the series.

The Duffer brothers said in a statement:

“We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands. While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

Added Addiss and Matthews:

“We’re thrilled to be back at Netflix. Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs.”

Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers will executive produce with Hilary Leavitt via their Netflix-based production banner Upside Down Pictures.

Their other upcoming Netflix projects include series adaptations of Death Note, and Stephen King’s The Talisman. That’s in addition to the fact they’re going to be producing and no doubt directing the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things and being involved in various other projects within the universe.

What’s the plot of The Boroughs?

Larger plot details for The Boroughs are being kept under wraps, but Netflix did provide a short logline for the show:

“In a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time.”

Who is cast in The Boroughs?

As of April 2023, no cast members have been announced for The Boroughs.

How many episodes will be in The Boroughs?

Netflix has confirmed that the first season of The Boroughs will have 8 one-hour episodes.

What’s the production status of The Boroughs?

As of April 2023, Netflix’s The Boroughs series is in early development with the scripts being written as we speak. There is no word yet regarding the filming start.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Boroughs?

As the series is still in the very early stages of development, it’s too early to speak of any release dates, but we could perhaps estimate sometime in late 2024 at the earliest. 2025 would be a safer bet.