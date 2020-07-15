First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2020

Welcome to an extremely early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of August 2020. While the Netflix Originals for August are looking great, third party licensed content seems to be lacking, this will likely change as time goes on.

You can find more information on all the Netflix Originals coming in August 2020 in our dedicated preview with most of them going onto Netflix globally. We’ve also got an early look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in August too.

Please note: this is a very early look at what’s coming up in August 2020 and in no way represents the full list. Also please note, release dates are subject to change at a moment’s notice.

We’re expecting a full list of what’s coming to Netflix in August 2020 in the final couple weeks of July 2020. Don’t forget we’re always learning of new release dates which you can keep up-to-date with on our news and coming soon sections.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 1st

Killing Hasselhoff (2017) – Rescheduled from July 1st, this comedy stars Ken Jeong and David himself about a nightclub owner who is looking to pay off a loan shark.

My Perfect Landing (Season 1) – Canadian family series about a family of gymnasts.

– Canadian family series about a family of gymnasts. Power Players (Season 2) – Kids animated series of various toys coming to life and battling it out.

– Kids animated series of various toys coming to life and battling it out. Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019) – War porn set in the Rogue franchise. Has an impressive IMDb score of 2.9.

– War porn set in the Rogue franchise. Has an impressive IMDb score of 2.9. Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) N – New Netflix special for the Super Monsters franchise.

– New Netflix special for the Super Monsters franchise. Toradora! (Season 1) – Anime series about a boy trying to get close with his crush.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 4th

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020) N – Stand-up special

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 6th

Nasha Natasha (2016) – Music documentary from Russia about Natalia Oreiro.

– Music documentary from Russia about Natalia Oreiro. The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N – Next chapter in The Seven Deadly Sins anime where a change of art direction isn’t all that’s new.

– Next chapter in The Seven Deadly Sins anime where a change of art direction isn’t all that’s new. The Rain (Season 3) N – The third and final season for the Danish post-apocalyptic series, The Rain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 7th

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) N – Movie sequel to the popular German TV series of the same name.

– Movie sequel to the popular German TV series of the same name. High Seas / Alta Mar (Season 3) N – The final season of the epic Spanish mystery period-drama.

– The final season of the epic Spanish mystery period-drama. Selling Sunset (Season 3) N – Reality series where the drama and beautiful homes are on offer.

– Reality series where the drama and beautiful homes are on offer. The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020) N – Special animated spin-off to the Magic School Bus series.

– Special animated spin-off to the Magic School Bus series. The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) N – Australian/New Zealand co-production kids series finally returning after a long hiatus.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) N – The final entry into the Guillermo Del Toro animated series.

– The final entry into the Guillermo Del Toro animated series. Word Party Songs (Season 1) N – New spinoff from the Jim Henson company about colorful friends getting together for singing and dancing.

– New spinoff from the Jim Henson company about colorful friends getting together for singing and dancing. Work It (2020) N – Sabrina Carpenter stars in this new dance teen comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 10th

The Big Show Show (Special Episode) N – A new one-off special for the wrestling show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 14th

Project Power (2020) N – Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback star in this brand new superhero series.

One pill. 5 minutes. Unbelievable power. 💊 Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback star in PROJECT POWER. Get ready for the trailer, coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vXaTxWsDVL — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 14, 2020

The Great Heist (Season 1) N – Colombian heist series akin to Money Heist.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 20th

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) N – Documentary short on a man looking for aliens but ends up finding love.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 21st

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1) N – One of the biggest Netflix continuations returns towards the end of August with Lucifer returning back from Hell – or so it seems.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 28th