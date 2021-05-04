Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in August 2021

August is set to continue Netflix’s big summer movie drops with a bunch of new and returning movie franchises but there’s plenty else to look forward to. Here are all the Netflix Originals scheduled to release on Netflix globally throughout August 2021.

Missed any Netflix Originals for prior months? Head back to our June 2021 and July 2021 Netflix Original roundups for more!

As a reminder, keep this post bookmarked as it will be updated as and when we get more title announcements for August.

The Kissing Booth 3

Coming to Netflix: August 11th

Among the many YA rom-com franchises, The Kissing Booth is one of the most successful on Netflix and is set up the wrap up the trilogy.

The third movie was filmed secretly alongside the second movie which released in June last year.

Here’s what you can expect from the final entry:

“It’s the summer before Elle Evans is set to head off to college, and she has a big decision to make.”

Sweet Girl

Coming to Netflix: August 20th

This new action-thriller stars Jason Momoa

The feature is directed by Brian Mendoza and alongside Momoa will star Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Amy Brenneman.

Don’t forget Netflix is also working on another project with Jason Momoa in the form of Slumberland.

Beckett

Coming to Netflix: August 27th

John David Washington will be featuring in his third Netflix Original movie of 2021 in Beckett, a new thriller from director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino about a vacationing couple who become embroiled in a conspiracy plot.

He’s All That

Coming to Netflix: August 27th

It’s been a while since Netflix remade or rebooted a classic franchise but it’ll be doing so again with He’s All That in August with a reimagining of Miramax’s 1999 film, She’s All That.

Advertisement

Despite some of the original cast returning, this is a separate movie entirely following an influencer who accepts a challenge trying to turn the school’s biggest loser into prom king.

Hit & Run (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: August TBD

From the producers of Netflix’s Fauda and The Killing comes this new thriller series that very much looks like it’s born out of the DNA of the prior mentioned series.

Lior Raz and Sanaa Lathan star.

Let us know in the comments what new Netflix Original movie or show you’re looking forward to watching in the comments down below.