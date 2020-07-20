Welcome to your first look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of August 2020. While the Netflix Originals for August are looking great, third party licensed content seems to be lacking, this will likely change as time goes on.

You can find more information on all the Netflix Originals coming in August 2020 in our dedicated preview with most of them going onto Netflix globally. We’ve also got an early look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in August too.

Please note: this is a very early look at what’s coming up in August 2020 and in no way represents the full list. Also please note, release dates are subject to change at a moment’s notice.

We’re expecting a full list of what’s coming to Netflix in August 2020 in the final couple weeks of July 2020. Don’t forget we’re always learning of new release dates which you can keep up-to-date with on our news and coming soon sections.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 1st

Killing Hasselhoff (2017) – Rescheduled from July 1st, this comedy stars Ken Jeong and David himself about a nightclub owner who is looking to pay off a loan shark.

My Perfect Landing (Season 1) – Canadian family series about a family of gymnasts.

– Canadian family series about a family of gymnasts. Power Players (Season 2) – Kids animated series of various toys coming to life and battling it out.

– Kids animated series of various toys coming to life and battling it out. Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019) – War porn set in the Rogue franchise. Has an impressive IMDb score of 2.9.

– War porn set in the Rogue franchise. Has an impressive IMDb score of 2.9. Seabiscuit (2003) – Tobey Maguire stars in this sports drama about an underdog racehorse who lifted the nation during the Depression.

– Tobey Maguire stars in this sports drama about an underdog racehorse who lifted the nation during the Depression. Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) N – New Netflix special for the Super Monsters franchise.

– New Netflix special for the Super Monsters franchise. The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017) – World War I movie about a love story between an American nurse and a Turkish officer.

– World War I movie about a love story between an American nurse and a Turkish officer. Toradora! (Season 1) – Anime series about a boy trying to get close with his crush.

– Anime series about a boy trying to get close with his crush. Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2) – Kids series based on the Hasbro IP.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 2nd

Connected (Season 1) N – Docu-series presented by Latif Nasser looking into how we’re connected to each other.

– Docu-series presented by Latif Nasser looking into how we’re connected to each other. Pick of the Litter (2018) – Documentary on puppies that journey to become guide dogs.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 4th

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (2020) N – New TV special for kids series.

– New TV special for kids series. Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) N – New TV special for the kids series about the recruitment of new lifeguards.

– New TV special for the kids series about the recruitment of new lifeguards. Mystery Lab (Season 1) N – Portuguese education series looking into science, history and mysteries.

– Portuguese education series looking into science, history and mysteries. Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020) N – Stand-up special

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 5th

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) N – Sports documentary on French footballer and his controversial legacy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 6th

Nasha Natasha (2016) – Music documentary from Russia about Natalia Oreiro.

– Music documentary from Russia about Natalia Oreiro. The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N – Next chapter in The Seven Deadly Sins anime where a change of art direction isn’t all that’s new.

– Next chapter in The Seven Deadly Sins anime where a change of art direction isn’t all that’s new. The Rain (Season 3) N – The third and final season for the Danish post-apocalyptic series, The Rain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 7th

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) N – Movie sequel to the popular German TV series of the same name.

– Movie sequel to the popular German TV series of the same name. High Seas / Alta Mar (Season 3) N – The final season of the epic Spanish mystery period-drama.

– The final season of the epic Spanish mystery period-drama. Selling Sunset (Season 3) N – Reality series where the drama and beautiful homes are on offer.

– Reality series where the drama and beautiful homes are on offer. Sing On! Germany (Season 1) N – Karaoke competition series with German hosts and contestants (Spanish variant arrived in July 2020).

– Karaoke competition series with German hosts and contestants (Spanish variant arrived in July 2020). The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020) N – Special animated spin-off to the Magic School Bus series.

– Special animated spin-off to the Magic School Bus series. The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) N – Australian/New Zealand co-production kids series finally returning after a long hiatus.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) N – The final entry into the Guillermo Del Toro animated series.

– The final entry into the Guillermo Del Toro animated series. Word Party Songs (Season 1) N – New spinoff from the Jim Henson company about colorful friends getting together for singing and dancing.

– New spinoff from the Jim Henson company about colorful friends getting together for singing and dancing. Work It (2020) N – Sabrina Carpenter stars in this new dance teen comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 10th

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N – New kids sitcom

– New kids sitcom The Big Show Show (Special Episode) N – A new one-off special for the wrestling show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020) N – Stand-up Special

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 12th

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) N – Hindi war movie about the first-ever Indian air force pilot.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 13th

An Easy Girl / Une fille facile (2020) N – French coming-of-age comedy about a girl figuring out what she wants to do in life.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 14th

3% (Season 4) N – The final season of the Brazillian dystopian sci-fi series.

– The final season of the Brazillian dystopian sci-fi series. Fearless (2020) N – Animated feature about a teen gamer who has to babysit three superhero infants.

– Animated feature about a teen gamer who has to babysit three superhero infants. Glow Up (Season 2) N – British competition series to find the next big makeup artist.

– British competition series to find the next big makeup artist. Project Power (2020) N – Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback star in this brand new superhero series.

The Great Heist (Season 1) N – Colombian heist series akin to Money Heist.

– Colombian heist series akin to Money Heist. The Legend of Korra (Seasons 1-4) – All four seasons of the follow-up to Avatar: The Last Airbender.

All four seasons of The Legend of Korra are coming to US Netflix on August 14th! pic.twitter.com/uQLaPCAN1j — Avatar News (@korranews) July 21, 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 15th

Ojo’s in d’ House (Season 1) – Nollywood series.

– Nollywood series. Rita (Season 5) N – Danish comedy series back for another season.

– Danish comedy series back for another season. Takki (Limited Series) – Arabic drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 16th

Les Misérables (2012) – The musical that scored three Oscars directed by Tom Hooper and features Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe.

Les Misérables (2012) is coming to Netflix in the United States on August 16th, 2020! pic.twitter.com/5o3A3T65Wy — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 19, 2020

Seventh Son (2014) – Fantasy epic starring Julianne Moore and Jeff Bridges.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 17th

Drunk Parents (2017) – Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek star in this comedy about two drunk parents hiding their misfortunes from others.

– Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek star in this comedy about two drunk parents hiding their misfortunes from others. Glitch Techs (Season 2) N – More episodes of the Nickelodeon series produced exclusively for Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 19th

Crímenes de Familia (2020) N – Argentinian thriller film.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 20th

Great Pretender (Season 1) N – New anime series.

When small-time con man Makoto crosses paths with gentleman thief Laurent, their heists will turn the globe upside down! Wit Studio's new original anime series Great Pretender arrives August 20th. pic.twitter.com/3ZaUQfnUnz — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) N – Documentary short on a man looking for aliens but ends up finding love.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 21st

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1) N – One of the biggest Netflix continuations returns towards the end of August with Lucifer returning back from Hell – or so it seems.

The Sleepover (2020) N – Tish Sie directs this comedy about two siblings find out their mother is a highly trained thief.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 28th