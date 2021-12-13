It’s time for a comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of December 2021. Below, we’ll be listed every single new movie and TV show scheduled to hit Netflix for the final month of the year.

As always, we learn of new titles throughout the month prior plus we’ll receive an extended list from Netflix in the two weeks leading up to December 2021. We pride ourselves in having the most complete list of anywhere on the internet so let us know if we’ve missed anything.

Elsewhere on What’s on Netflix, you can find an expanded look at the Netflix Originals coming in December plus you’ll want to keep an eye on removals for the month too.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2021

Note: this list takes a lot of effort to compile so if do copy and paste, please consider sourcing and linking to us.

What’s Coming to Netflix Weekly in December 2021

Inspector Koo (Season 1) N – New Episodes Saturdays

– New Episodes Saturdays New World (Season 1) N – New episodes on December 4th & 11th

– New episodes on December 4th & 11th Reflection of You (Season 1) N – Final episode on December 2nd

– Final episode on December 2nd The King’s Affection (Season 1) N – New Episodes Mondays

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 1st

44 Cats (Season 4) – Animated preschool series that follows the adventures of four cats.

– Animated preschool series that follows the adventures of four cats. Are You The One (Season 3) – Dating reality series

– Dating reality series Blood and Bone (2009) – Action movie set in the world of underground fighting. Stars Michael Jai White.

– Action movie set in the world of underground fighting. Stars Michael Jai White. Body of Lies (2008) – CIA action thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe.

– CIA action thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe. Bordertown: Mural Murders (2021) – Crime mystery thriller about imprisoned serial killer Lasse Maasalo.

– Crime mystery thriller about imprisoned serial killer Lasse Maasalo. Chloe (2009) – A married couple’s relationship becomes complicated after Julianne Moore’s character hires and escort for her husband.

– A married couple’s relationship becomes complicated after Julianne Moore’s character hires and escort for her husband. Chocolat (2000) – Johnny Depp romance movie from Miramax. About a French woman and her young daughter opening up a small chocolate shop in a remote village.

– Johnny Depp romance movie from Miramax. About a French woman and her young daughter opening up a small chocolate shop in a remote village. Closer (2004) – Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts and Clive Owen star in this Sony Pictures movie about two couples getting involved in a complicated affair.

– Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts and Clive Owen star in this Sony Pictures movie about two couples getting involved in a complicated affair. Death at a Funeral – Unclear what version.

– Unclear what version. Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) – Mike Myers masks up to play the iconic Dr Suess character.

– Mike Myers masks up to play the iconic Dr Suess character. The Final Destination (2009) – Death saved the best for 3D was the tagline for this entry in the Final Destination franchise.

– Death saved the best for 3D was the tagline for this entry in the Final Destination franchise. Final Destination 3 (2006) – Horror thriller where death picks off more teens.

– Horror thriller where death picks off more teens. Final Destination 5 (2011) – Horror thriller where death has returned to pick off the final survivors. Stars Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Ball and Miles Fisher.

Fool’s Gold (2008) – Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson co-star in this action-comedy about a married couple on the search for adventure and lost treasure. From Warner Brothers Pictures and directed by Andy Tennant.

– Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson co-star in this action-comedy about a married couple on the search for adventure and lost treasure. From Warner Brothers Pictures and directed by Andy Tennant. Green Snake (2021) N – Animated feature film of a classic Chinese folktale and serves as a sequel.

Ink Master (Seasons 3-4) – New episodes of the Paramount Network reality series following ten of the US’s best tattoo artists.

– New episodes of the Paramount Network reality series following ten of the US’s best tattoo artists. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 4) N – The new Stone Ocean season of the anime coming exclusively to Netflix.

– The new Stone Ocean season of the anime coming exclusively to Netflix. Kayko & Kokosh (Mulitple Seasons) N – Polish animated series adapting the famous comics from the region.

– Polish animated series adapting the famous comics from the region. Knight Rider 2000 (1991) – David Hasselhoff stars as Michael Knight who is armed with his intelligent car, KITT.

– David Hasselhoff stars as Michael Knight who is armed with his intelligent car, KITT. Knight Rider (Seasons 1-4) – The classic Knight Rider series will arrive on Netflix in full.

– The classic Knight Rider series will arrive on Netflix in full. Law Abiding Citizen (2009) – Jamie Foxx and Gerard Butler teamed in this 2009 action crime thriller about a man taking justice into his own hands.

– Jamie Foxx and Gerard Butler teamed in this 2009 action crime thriller about a man taking justice into his own hands. Life (1999) – Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence team in this feel-good prison comedy.

Looper (2012) – Rian Johnson wrote and directed this sci-fi thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis. The time-traveling movie sees hitmen are sent back in time and one job for Joe goes too far.

– Rian Johnson wrote and directed this sci-fi thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis. The time-traveling movie sees hitmen are sent back in time and one job for Joe goes too far. Lost in Space (Season 3) N – The third and final season of the Netflix space adventure reboot series with eight episodes.

– The third and final season of the Netflix space adventure reboot series with eight episodes. Minority Report (2002) – Tom Cruise sci-fi thriller set in the future where a special police unit can make arrests before the crime is even committed.

– Tom Cruise sci-fi thriller set in the future where a special police unit can make arrests before the crime is even committed. Pet Sematary (1989) – Horror fantasy classic where dead pets are coming back to life.

– Horror fantasy classic where dead pets are coming back to life. Premonition (2007) – Sandra Bullock headlines this movie about a woman learning that her husband was killed in a car accident only the next day, she awakes to find him alive and well.

– Sandra Bullock headlines this movie about a woman learning that her husband was killed in a car accident only the next day, she awakes to find him alive and well. Sabrina (1995) – Harrison Ford and Julia Ormond headline this rom-com.

– Harrison Ford and Julia Ormond headline this rom-com. Soul Surfer (2011) – Based on the true story of Bethany Hamilton overcoming the odds by getting back on the board after a shark attack.

– Based on the true story of Bethany Hamilton overcoming the odds by getting back on the board after a shark attack. Stepmom (1998) – A terminally-ill woman must deal with her ex-husband’s new lover, who will be their children’s stepmother.

– A terminally-ill woman must deal with her ex-husband’s new lover, who will be their children’s stepmother. Stuart Little 2 (2002) – The sequel to the best movie of all time with Stuart meeting a new friend.

– The sequel to the best movie of all time with Stuart meeting a new friend. Sucker Punch (2011) – Zack Snyder’s action movie about a group of young girls teaming together in a dystopian future.

– Zack Snyder’s action movie about a group of young girls teaming together in a dystopian future. The Fourth Kind (2009) – Horror sci-fi movie about a mystery in Alaska where unexplained disappearances are all too common.

– Horror sci-fi movie about a mystery in Alaska where unexplained disappearances are all too common. The Legend of Zorro (2005) – Martin Campbell directs this action-romance with the masked sword-wielder taking action against a plot to disrupt California’s pending statehood.

The Power of the Dog (2021) N – Directed by Jane Campion, this star-studded film is set on a ranch following Phil Burbank who believes he’ll never fall in love. The movie is hotly tipped for plenty of Oscars next year.

– Directed by Jane Campion, this star-studded film is set on a ranch following Phil Burbank who believes he’ll never fall in love. The movie is hotly tipped for plenty of Oscars next year. Think Like a Man (2012) – Ensemble romantic-comedy starring Arielle Kebbel, Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Hart and Jessica Camacho. About four friends conspiring against their wives who they find has been using Steve Harvey’s relationship advice against them.

– Ensemble romantic-comedy starring Arielle Kebbel, Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Hart and Jessica Camacho. About four friends conspiring against their wives who they find has been using Steve Harvey’s relationship advice against them. Tremors (1990) – Comedy horror starring Kevin Bacon.

– Comedy horror starring Kevin Bacon. Veteran / Beterang (2015) – Asian action thriller about a detective put through his paces as he targets a ruthless heir.

– Asian action thriller about a detective put through his paces as he targets a ruthless heir. We Were Soldiers (2002) – Heart-wrenching Vietnam war movie from Paramount and starring Mel Gibson.

– Heart-wrenching Vietnam war movie from Paramount and starring Mel Gibson. Wild Things (1998) – A police detective uncovers a conspiracy behind a case involving a high-school guidance counselor when accusations of rape are made against him by two female students.

– A police detective uncovers a conspiracy behind a case involving a high-school guidance counselor when accusations of rape are made against him by two female students. Wyatt Earp (1994) – Classic Western biopic about a man becoming a hero across the US.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

#abtalks (Season 1) – Emiratis produced talk-show series.

– Emiratis produced talk-show series. Escalona (Season 1) – Classic telenovela from Colombia from the early 90s detailing the life and work of Rafael Escalona.

– Classic telenovela from Colombia from the early 90s detailing the life and work of Rafael Escalona. Rain or Shine / Just Between Lovers (Season 1) – K-drama romance series.

– K-drama romance series. Single All The Way (2021) N – Christmas romantic comedy about a man inviting his best friend to join him for the holidays so that he doesn’t appear single.

The Alpinist (2021) – Red Bull Media presents this documentary on young climber Marc-André Leclerc.

– Red Bull Media presents this documentary on young climber Marc-André Leclerc. The Coyotes (Limited Series) N – Belgian limited series about a group of friends finding diamonds while at camp.

– Belgian limited series about a group of friends finding diamonds while at camp. The Whole Truth (2021) N – Thai horror film about two siblings stumbling on a strange hole in the wall of their grandparent’s home.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 3rd

Cobalt Blue (2021) N – Arthouse Indian LGBTQ movie.

– Arthouse Indian LGBTQ movie. Coming Out Colton (Season 1) N – Reality TV series starring Colton Underwood.

– Reality TV series starring Colton Underwood. Love and Fury (2021) – ARRAY releasing presents a new documentary from Sterlin Harjo about Native artists as they work to amplify indigenous creativity in a post-colonial world and navigate their careers without seeking permission.

– ARRAY releasing presents a new documentary from Sterlin Harjo about Native artists as they work to amplify indigenous creativity in a post-colonial world and navigate their careers without seeking permission. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 4) N – A new island awaits in the return of the Dreamworks series based on the Jurrasic Park franchise.

– A new island awaits in the return of the Dreamworks series based on the Jurrasic Park franchise. Mixtape (2021) N – Julie Bowen headlines this rom-com about a young girl destroying a mixtape that belonged to her mother and sets out to track down all the songs featured.

– Julie Bowen headlines this rom-com about a young girl destroying a mixtape that belonged to her mother and sets out to track down all the songs featured. Money Heist (Season 5 – Volume 2) N – The final entry in the Spanish series, La Casa De Papel.

– The final entry in the Spanish series, La Casa De Papel. Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin (Volume 2) N – A second retrospective and behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Money Heist.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021) N – Animated feature film from Aardman set in the Shaun the Sheep universe.

– Animated feature film from Aardman set in the Shaun the Sheep universe. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4) N – Two-part special (aired in 2020 in the UK) from the baking tent.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 5th

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope (Season 1 – First eight episodes) – Japanese drama (which also saw an anime released on Netflix) about a natural disaster about to occur to the island of Japan. New episodes will release every Sunday thereafter.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 6th

David and the Elves (2021) N – Polish Christmas movie.

– Polish Christmas movie. Our Beloved Summer (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Korean first-love comedy series.

– Korean first-love comedy series. Voir (Season 1) N – David Fincher documentary series designed for film lovers by film lovers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 7th

Centaurworld (Season 2) N – The second batch of Centaurworld episodes where Horse is having to recruit an army to take on the Nowhere King.

Go, Dog. Go! (Season 2) N – New episodes with the adventurous pups Tag and Scooch.

– New episodes with the adventurous pups Tag and Scooch. Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021) N – Stand-up special from the comedian and host of Netflix’s Nailed It!.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 8th

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) N – Stand-up special from Germany.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 9th

Asakusa Kid (2021) N – Japanese biopic on a young comedy apprentice who shadows the legendary Fukami of Asakusa.

– Japanese biopic on a young comedy apprentice who shadows the legendary Fukami of Asakusa. Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018) – Netflix relicensed the comedy documentary on the hidden corporate entertainment scene.

– Netflix relicensed the comedy documentary on the hidden corporate entertainment scene. SHAMAN KING (New episodes) N – More episodes of the hit anime series (likely labeled season 2).

– More episodes of the hit anime series (likely labeled season 2). The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Season 1) N – Musical docusoap following Zeze Di Camargo.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 10th

Anonymously Yours (2021) N – Mexican movie.

– Mexican movie. Aranyak (Season 1) N – Indian crime thriller.

Back to the Outback (2021) N – Animated feature film that reverse characteristics you’d expect from wild animals and sees them band together to make an escape.

– Animated feature film that reverse characteristics you’d expect from wild animals and sees them band together to make an escape. How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) N – Second season of the South African holiday-themed comedy series.

– Second season of the South African holiday-themed comedy series. Roaring Twenties: Austin / Twentysomethings: Austin (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Filmed over lockdown, this new reality series sees 20-somethings experience the highs and lows of being in that age group (could also be called Twentysomethings: Austin – Netflix doesn’t know it seems).

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 1) N – Adult hybrid animation series designed as a love letter to the 80s and 90s.

– Adult hybrid animation series designed as a love letter to the 80s and 90s. Still Out of My League (2021) N – Italian rom-com.

– Italian rom-com. Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (Limited Series) N – Tiger King docuseries spin-off looking into the larger-than-life character Doc Antle.

The Shack (2017) – Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer star in this fantasy movie about a man seeking answers after receiving a mysterious letter telling him to visit an abandoned shack.

– Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer star in this fantasy movie about a man seeking answers after receiving a mysterious letter telling him to visit an abandoned shack. The Unforgivable (2021) N – Sandra Bullock plays a woman released from prison after serving a violent crime sentence but finds society unable to forgive her past actions.

Two (2021) N – Arthouse horror about two people waking up finding out their abdomens are attached to each other.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 11th

Fast Color (2019) – Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in this sci-fi movie about a woman forced to go on the run when it’s discovered she has superhuman abilities.

– Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in this sci-fi movie about a woman forced to go on the run when it’s discovered she has superhuman abilities. The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1) N – Korean travel reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 13th

Eye in the Sky (2015) – Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul and Alan Rickman headline this action war thriller. About a complex mission that turns into a disaster.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 14th

Bonus Family (Season 4) N – Swedish comedy series returns for a fourth season which will see a classroom showdown, a kitchen fire and much more.

– Swedish comedy series returns for a fourth season which will see a classroom showdown, a kitchen fire and much more. StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021) N – Animated kids special.

– Animated kids special. Russell Howard: Lubrican (Limited Series) N – A stand-up special and a making-of documentary from British comedian, Russell Howard.

– A stand-up special and a making-of documentary from British comedian, Russell Howard. The Future Diary (Season 1) N – Japanese reality series where a couple who have never met have to play out a script to see if they fall in love.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 15th

137 Shots (2021) N – Documentary about law enforcement facing scrutiny as Americans demand justice after police violence claims multiple Black lives in Cleveland.

– Documentary about law enforcement facing scrutiny as Americans demand justice after police violence claims multiple Black lives in Cleveland. Black Ink Crew New York (Seasons 3-4) – Reality series following tattoo artists from New York.

– Reality series following tattoo artists from New York. The Challenge (Season 12 & 25) – MTV reality competition series.

– MTV reality competition series. Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Miniseries) N

Masha and the Bear (Season 5) – Russian-produced kids series where Misha and her forest friends hike up to volcanoes and hunt for treasure.

– Russian-produced kids series where Misha and her forest friends hike up to volcanoes and hunt for treasure. Selling Tampa (Season 1) N – Spin-off to the reality series Selling Sunset.

– Spin-off to the reality series Selling Sunset. Teen Mom 2 (Seasons 3-4) – MTV reality series.

The Giver (2014) – Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep star in this romantic sci-fi movie about a young boy chosen to learn the true pain and pleasure of the so-called real world.

– Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep star in this romantic sci-fi movie about a young boy chosen to learn the true pain and pleasure of the so-called real world. The Hand of God (2021) N – Italian drama about a boy growing up in Naples during the 1980s. Highly tipped for the awards season.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 16th

A Naija Christmas (2021) N – A mother’s Christmas wish – and the grand prize that comes with it – sets off a fierce competition between her sons. Comedy-drama Christmas movie.

– A mother’s Christmas wish – and the grand prize that comes with it – sets off a fierce competition between her sons. Comedy-drama Christmas movie. Aggretsuko (Season 4) N – More adventures with the red panda who resorts to dealing with stress by playing death metal karaoke.

– More adventures with the red panda who resorts to dealing with stress by playing death metal karaoke. A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) N – Follow-up holiday rom-com from last year with the couple now a year into their relationship running a dairy farm and winery.

Darkest Hour (2017) – Gary Oldman stars in this biopic of Winston Churchill on the eve of World War II.

– Gary Oldman stars in this biopic of Winston Churchill on the eve of World War II. Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021) N – Nature documentary following a baby pufferfish around the Great Barrier Reef.

– Nature documentary following a baby pufferfish around the Great Barrier Reef. The Guardian / Thiên Than Ho Menh (2021) – Vietnamese horror.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 17th

Decoupled (Season 1) N – Netflix India presents a new comedy series starring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 6 – Homecoming) N – The final season of the Dreamworks animated series based on the Fast & Furious franchise.

– The final season of the Dreamworks animated series based on the Fast & Furious franchise. The Witcher (Season 2) N – The big returning series of the month (sorry Lost in Space) is The Witcher which will see the series move into a more linear method of storytelling.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 18th

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Season 1) N – Korean fantasy thriller series about a woman who repeats death and reincarnation as a person for 600 years and remembers her past lives and a man who cannot die because he has been an immortal for 600 years.

– Korean fantasy thriller series about a woman who repeats death and reincarnation as a person for 600 years and remembers her past lives and a man who cannot die because he has been an immortal for 600 years. Oldboy (2013) – Josh Brolin stars in this action drama about a man setting out for vengeance to find out who kidnapped him.

– Josh Brolin stars in this action drama about a man setting out for vengeance to find out who kidnapped him. Single’s Inferno (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Korean reality dating series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 19th

What Happened in Oslo / Bortført (Season 1) N – Thriller from Norway and Israel about a young girl and two Israelis captured by terrorists.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 20th

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Miniseries) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 21st

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (2021) N – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. Grumpy Christmas (2021) N – Spanish-language holiday comedy about a grump grandpa not enjoying the holiday season.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 22nd

Badanamu ABC TV Series (Season 1) – Korean animated educational series

– Korean animated educational series Badanamu POP (Season 1) – Korean animated series for kids about Bada and his friends singing in this educational title.

Emily in Paris (Season 2) N – Emily returns in the Darren Star produced series that will see the character continuing to find her feet in the French capital.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 23rd

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Miniseries) N

Will You Marry? (2021) – Filipino drama about a mother and daughter arriving in Copenhagen.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 24th (Christmas Eve)

1000 Miles from Christmas (2021) N – Spanish Christmas movie.

– Spanish Christmas movie. Daughter From Another Mother (Season 2) N – Mexican comedy series.

Don’t Look Up (2021) N – Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (and a huge ensemble cast) feature in this Adam McKay movie where the world looks to be coming to an end.

– Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (and a huge ensemble cast) feature in this Adam McKay movie where the world looks to be coming to an end. Minnal Murali (2021) N – Indian superhero movie about a boy who is hit by lightning and develops supernatural powers.

– Indian superhero movie about a boy who is hit by lightning and develops supernatural powers. Stand by Me Doraemon (2014) – An animated feature film about a fourth-grader who tries to improve his life so that his robot cat can return home.

– An animated feature film about a fourth-grader who tries to improve his life so that his robot cat can return home. Stand by Me Doraemon 2 (2020) N – Animation feature film from Japan.

The Silent Sea (Season 1) N – Highly anticipated sci-fi series from South Korea.

– Highly anticipated sci-fi series from South Korea. Vicky and Her Mystery / Mystère (2020) N – French family drama about an 8-year-old girl whose mother has just passed away and relocates with her father in a small mountain village. She finds solace in the adoption of a puppy of unknown origin.

– French family drama about an 8-year-old girl whose mother has just passed away and relocates with her father in a small mountain village. She finds solace in the adoption of a puppy of unknown origin. Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous (Season 1) – MTV comedy series starring Bo Burnham.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 25th (Christmas Day)

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (2021) N – Stand-up special with the British comedian.

– Stand-up special with the British comedian. Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Season 1) N – Docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 26th

Lulli (2021) N – Brazillian comedy about a brilliant but self-centered medical student who acquires the ability to hear other people’s thoughts.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 27th

Death to 2021 (2021) N – A follow-up special to Death to 2020 that takes a retrospective look at the year that has been!

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 28th

The Door into Summer (2021) – Sci-fi Japanese movie about a roboticist awakening in 2025 after being in cryosleep and must find a way back to 1995.

– Sci-fi Japanese movie about a roboticist awakening in 2025 after being in cryosleep and must find a way back to 1995. Word Party Presents: Math! (2021) N – New special in the Word Party kids franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 29th

Anxious People (Limited Series) N – 6-episode miniseries about a bank robber failing to rob any cash from a cashless bank which sets off a strange collection of events.

– 6-episode miniseries about a bank robber failing to rob any cash from a cashless bank which sets off a strange collection of events. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Season 1) N – A new limited docu-series in Netflix’s Crime Scene series.

– A new limited docu-series in Netflix’s Crime Scene series. The Standups (Season 3) N – New batch of stand-up specials from comedians that fly under the radar.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 30th

Art & Tech (Season 1) – Japanese docuseries looking at the intersection between art and technology.

– Japanese docuseries looking at the intersection between art and technology. Kitz (Season 1) N – German drama series about rich kids ruining Kitzbühel.

– German drama series about rich kids ruining Kitzbühel. Hilda and the Mountain King (2021) N – Feature film following the two seasons of the kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 31st (New Year’s Eve)

Cobra Kai (Season 4) N – The next season of The Karate Kid spin-off series set decades after the original film trilogy.

Queer Eye (Season 6) N – A whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.

– A whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC. Seal Team (2021) N – Animated feature film about a seal who assembles a team to fight back against a gang of sharks.

Stay Close (Limited Series) N – Another huge Harlan Coben series is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Eve and is about three people each concealing dark secrets that even those closest to them would never suspect.

– Another huge Harlan Coben series is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Eve and is about three people each concealing dark secrets that even those closest to them would never suspect. The Lost Daughter (2021) N – Olivia Colman headlines this character drama which sees a woman heading on vacation to get away from it all but soon finds her past troubling her once again.

What are you most looking forward to watching in December 2021? Let us know in the comments.