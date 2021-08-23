Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in December 2021

It’s time to look at the Netflix Originals that will be rounding out 2021 around the world on Netflix. Below, we’ll walk you through the list of movies and TV series releasing exclusively throughout the month of December 2021.

It’s going to be a very busy end of the year with some of Netflix’s biggest blockbuster movies and indeed TV series lined up to close out the year. To see what else is coming to Netflix this fall, check out our Fall 2021 movie preview and our respective previews for October and November.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in December 2021

The Power of the Dog

Coming to Netflix: December 1st

Hotly tipped for awards season, The Power of the Dog sees a huge ensemble cast assemble for a brand new romantic western which will also get a theatrical release.

Benedict Cumberbatch will play the role of Phil Burbank who is a rancher who believes he’ll never find love but his path is changed with a visit from his brother.

The Power of the Dog is directed by Jane Campion and is based on the novel by Thomas Savage.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Coming to Netflix: December 3rd

Aardman presents another entry in the animated Shaun the Sheep franchise with this Christmas special.

The Unforgivable

Coming to Netflix: December 10th

Nora Fingscheidt will direct this drama headlined by Sandra Bullock and Jon Bernthal. Bullock will play Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison who doesn’t seem to be able to move forward.

The movie is also being granted a theatrical release from November 24th.

The Witcher (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: December 17th

Perhaps the biggest returning series for the entire month is the second outing with Geralt in the form of The Witcher season 2.

Here’s what we can expect from the second season:

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

Don’t Look Up

Coming to Netflix: December 24th

What’s on Netflix’s most anticipated movie of the year is Adam McKay’s first feature film project with Netflix in the form of Don’t Look Up.

Headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the movie will see two scientists take a tour of the world trying to convince everyone that the end is nigh.

Just before the release of the movie on Christmas Eve, Netflix will also debut the movie in theaters on December 10th.

The Lost Daughter

Coming to Netflix: December 31st

Rounding out the year is one of Netflix’s brightest stars in its award season hopefuls.

The movie is the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal with Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson leading.

Back to the Outback

Coming to Netflix: TBD

This internal Netflix Animation project is among our most anticipated animated feature films to come out of Netflix to date. The movie flips the script on what characteristics you’d expect from zoo animals and sees an unlikely crew make an escape from their enclosures.

Among the voice cast recruited for the film includes Guy Pearce, Eric Bana, Isla Fisher, Jacki Weaver, Wayne Knight, and Rachel House.

Mixtape

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Valerie Weiss will direct this romantic comedy that will be headlined by Julie Bowen, Jackson Rathbone and Nick Thune.

The movie centers on a young girl who sadly destroys a mixtape gifted to her by her mother and sets out on a journey to seek out the songs that were on it.

Single All the Way

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Romantic comedy movie starring Michael Urie and Kathy Najimy.

It comes from Tony award-winning Michael Mayer and is about a man named Peter who convinces his friend to join him for the Christmas break and pretend they’re in a relationship.

Also set to star is Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Robertson, Luke MacFarlane and Barry Bostwick.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in December 2021

Money Heist (Season 5 – Volume 2)

Coming to Netflix: December 3rd

This is it. The end of one of Netflix’s biggest series in its history so far. It’s been a long road for the gang who have been robbing some of Spain’s most historic banks but the heist must come to an end.

With the first half of season 5 coming in early September, you’ll get the final batch of episodes in early December rounding out a truly epic series but it’s not over. Netflix is actively filming a Korean adaptation throughout the remainder of 2021.

Asakusa Kid

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: December 9th

This Japanese drama is based on the novel from Takeshi Kitano which is set in the 1960s about a young man who drops out of school to make a career in the arts. He quickly finds a gig by shadowing one of the most famous entertainers in Japan.

The movie is directed by Gekidan Hitori.

The Hand of God

Language: Italian

Coming to Netflix: December 15th

Paolo Sorrentino writes and directs this drama about a young man growing up in Naples during the 1980s.

A Thousand Kilometers from Christmas

Language: Spanish (Spain)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

This family Christmas movie will debut at some point in December 2021 and is about a man in his 30s who finally gives into the Christmas spirit.

Tamar Novas, Peter Vives, Verónica Forqué and Andrea Ros to star.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Stone Ocean)

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Netflix is going to be the exclusive streaming home of the brand new season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in most regions of the world. Stone Ocean will serve as the fifth season of the hit anime show which has been running since 2012.