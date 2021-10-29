What are Netflix’s Oscar Hopefuls for 2022?

The Oscars are just around the corner and Netflix is once again bringing its A-game with a collection of movies released or soon to be released on Netflix that are eying the top prizes. Here are Netflix’s Oscar hopefuls for 2022.

For this article, while we have our own thoughts on which titles will be nominated for Oscars, we’re going to defer to experts in the field. We’re referring to the folks over at NextBestPicture who for years have been expertly predicting what feature films will walk away with the big prizes.

You can see their big list of all their Oscar predictions here but we’re going to focus in on the Netflix Original movies they (and we) think could snap up the big prizes.

What does a film need to qualify for the Oscars? Well for the 94th Academy Awards, it’d have needed to to release after March 1st, 2021. The ceremony has also notable kept some of its pandemic qualifying rules in place.

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will take place on February 8th, 2022 before the main ceremony takes place in the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on March 27th, 2022.

Without further ado, here are the movies that Netflix are hoping will scoop the top prizes for 2022.

The Power of the Dog

Nominations expected: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing

NBP’s suggests Netflix’s biggest Oscar hopeful in 2022 will be the brand new western from Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog.

The movie is based on the book by Thomas Savage and is Campion’s big return to directing movies having spent most of her time recently working on Sundance TV’s Top of the Lake.

For the best-supporting actress nomination, NBP is expecting Kirsten Dunst’s chances to be extremely high only 1 place behind Caitríona Balfe who starred in Belfast.

Don’t Look Up

Nominations expected: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing

Adam McKay comes to Netflix with one of his most ambitious projects to date with Don’t Look Up arriving on Netflix on Christmas Eve. The director has scored an Oscar win in the past with his 2015 movie, The Big Short.

With an all-star cast and a timely subject matter, NBP predicts that Don’t Look Up could be in for some big nods from the academy..

For the best supporting actress nomination, Meryl Streep’s role as the President in the movie is expected to receive a nod.

The Lost Daughter

Nominations expected: Best Actress

Arriving on Netflix on New Year’s Eve, The Lost Daughter is the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal. It follows Leda who takes a beach vacation to get away from it all but ends up doing the exact opposite.

Olivia Colman stars as the lead role who you may know from Netflix’s The Crown which itself has been a big award winner over the years. She is expected to receive a nod for best actress.

tick, tick… Boom!

Nominations expected: Best Actor, Best Film Editing

Lin-Manuel Miranda has had a busy few years mainly working in the Disney camp on titles like Mary Poppins and Hamilton. One of his two projects for Netflix in 2021 includes tick, tick… Boom! which releases on Netflix on November 19th, 2021.

Andrew Garfield is tipped for receiving a best actor nomination plus given the nature of the movie being a musical, the movie is also expected to receive a best film editing nod.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Nominations expected: Best Animated Feature

Two of three Sony Animation titles Netflix are expected to snap up awards at the 94th annual academy awards. One of which is expected to be The Mitchells vs. the Machines which arrived on Netflix on April 30th.

With an all-star cast, the animated feature saw a quirky family go on a road trip which becomes interrupted from a robot apocalypse.

Vivo

Nominations Expected: Best Animated Feature

The second of two Sony Animation titles and indeed Lin-Manuel Miranda projects expected to receive nods is Vivo, the musical that was released on Netflix in August 2021.

The musical was the first of its kind for Sony Animation with original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Kirk DeMicco directed the feature film which received good reviews from critics and audiences.

The Summit of the Gods

Nominations Expected: Best Animated Feature

One of the big upsets in the best-animated feature movie category could be The Summit of the Gods which originates out of France. Le sommet des dieux as it’s known in the country comes from award-winning director Patrick Imbert.

Releasing on Netflix on November 30th, the movie follows a photographer who finds a camera that was owned by a mountaineer and he sets off to find out more with his friend, Habu Joji.

The Hand of God

Nominations Expected: Best International Feature Film

Originating out of Italy, The Hand of God (È stata la mano di Dio as it’s known in the region) is the product of Paolo Sorrentino and follows a boys childhood growing up in Naples in the 1980s.

The Hand of God has received glowing reviews from the regions and scooped a number of awards at the Venice Film Festival.

The movie is set to release on Netflix on December 15th.

Other Notable Mentions

Although not specifically mentioned for awards Netflix’s other hopefuls include: