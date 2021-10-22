It’s time for an early look ahead at what’s set to leave Netflix in the United States throughout the month of December 2021. The month is going to see some notable big departures including all six seasons of Glee and a few other beloved shows too.

Now you may notice our list looks considerably different to other outlets online. That’s because while they copy and paste from a PR release, we list titles on the actual day of removal rather than the last day to watch. Netflix’s own interface generally now displays the last day to watch.

For those unaware of how removals work on Netflix, it all comes down to licensing. Netflix doesn’t own all of its library and rents from other providers such as Warner Brothers, Sony or Disney. They license titles for fixed periods of time and when that time is up, it’s up to both parties to renew or the title departs.

This list will be updated throughout November 2021 (don’t miss all the November 2021 removals here) and we’ll receive an extended list from Netflix in the two weeks leading up to December 2021.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2021

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 1st

3 Days to Kill (2014)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

American Outlaws (2001)

Are You The One (Seasons 1-2)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Chef (2014)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Glee (Seasons 1-6)

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master (Seasons 1-2)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Peppermint (2018)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rake (Seasons 1-4)

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979)

School of Rock (2003)

Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)

TURN: Washington’s Spies (Seasons 1-4)

Waterworld (1995)

