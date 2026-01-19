What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 19th to 25th, 2026

Happy Martin Luther King Day to all, and welcome to your weekly look forward at every new movie and series scheduled to touch down on Netflix over the next seven days. It’s going to be a busy week with most of the emphasis put on the James Bond movies, which arrive this week, having been delayed from last.

Missed anything from last week? You can find our full recap of the 69 new movies and series that touched down here.

Looking at removals for the next seven days, we’re seeing two big series depart: Hightown and House of Lies, which leave on Friday, so if you’re nearly finished, now is your chance to catch up quickly. The most recent Ghostbusters movie, Frozen Empire, departs on Friday, too, and the weekend is your last chance to watch The Hateful Eight (both the movie and the extended exclusive Netflix series cut), although the chances are they will be re-added in the near future.

These new releases are in addition to weekly episode drops, which currently include The Boyfriend, SHIBOYUGUI, RAW, Silent Truth, and Undercover Miss Hong.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Sandokan (Season 1)

Added to Netflix: Monday

I was quite surprised by the reaction this series got when we confirmed its Netflix release last month, with people around the world happy that the new multi-country collaboration series would be heading to Netflix in most regions, including the US. Much of the love came from hardcore fans of the show’s main star, Can Yaman, but even if you’re not entirely familiar with the Turkish star, the series should definitely be on your radar if you’re a fan of romance, period series, or even big book adaptations.

The official logline for the series reads, “Pirate captain Sandokan and his crew fight to protect the Dayak people from the clutches of the British Empire in 19th-century Southeast Asia.”

Finding Her Edge (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Lots of interest in the series on ice right now, with Heated Rivalry getting a lot of buzz across the internet. Although this series will no doubt draw some comparisons its very different in scope and audience. Instead of hockey, this series turns its attention to figure skating. Worth noting that this series was due to air on FAMILY Channel in addition to its global release on Netflix; however, that channel no longer exists, so the series will also premiere on Radio-Canada.

The full synopsis for the new series reads:

“The series follows the three Russo sisters, heirs to a struggling figure skating dynasty. As middle sister, seventeen-year-old Adriana trains for the World Championships with new partner Brayden, while still harbouring feelings for her first love and former partner, Freddie. Her life becomes complicated when she and Brayden pretend to be a couple off the ice so they can land a sponsorship to keep the financially struggling Russo rink afloat.”

Eleanor The Great (2025)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

It’s been a busy start to the year for new Sony Pictures movies arriving on Netflix US (in addition to the news that new arrivals will continue in 2027 and beyond), and next up is a little-known movie that released in late 2025 but had some big names behind it and in it, not least Scarlett Johansson making her directorial debut.

With a screenplay by Tory Kamen, the film stars June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht, and Erin Kellyman, with the plot focusing on Eleanor Morgenstein, a ” 90-year-old woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. As a result, she moves back to New York City after living in Florida for decades.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, January 19th

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, January 20th

Just a Dash (Seasons 1-3)

Rizzoli & Isles (Seasons 1-7)

Single’s Inferno (Season 5) Netflix Original

Star Search (Season 1- LIVE) Netflix Original

WWE: Unreal (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, January 21st

James Bond Movie Collection: Dr. No (1962) From Russia with Love (1963) Goldfinger (1964) Thunderball (1965) You Only Live Twice (1967) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Live and Let Die (1973) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Moonraker (1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981) Octopussy (1983) A View to a Kill (1985) The Living Daylights (1987) Licence to Kill (1989) GoldenEye (1995) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) The World Is Not Enough (1999) Die Another Day (2002) Casino Royale (2006) Quantum of Solace (2008) Skyfall (2012) Spectre (2015) No Time to Die (2021) Never Say Never Again (1983)

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (2025) Netflix Original

Queer Eye (Season 10) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, January 22nd

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (2026) Netflix Original

Finding Her Edge (Season 1) Netflix Original

Free Bert (Season 1) Netflix Original

From The Ashes: The Pit (2026) Netflix Original

The Lying Game (Seasons 1-2)

Coming to Netflix on Friday, January 23rd

Secret Mall Apartment (2025)

Skyscraper Live (2026) Netflix LIVE

Sounds of Winter (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

The Big Fake (2026) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, January 24th

Eleanor The Great (2025)

Encounter (Limited Series)

Timelesz project -REAL- (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix this week?