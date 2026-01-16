69 New Releases Hit Netflix This Week: January 16th, 2026

Welcome to your weekly roundup of everything new to touch down on Netflix this week. A busy week with regard to new releases, with 38 new movies and 31 new series touching down over the past seven days. We’re here to recap everything that dropped, pick out a few things you should be watching right now, and take a look at what’s been featured in the daily top 10s throughout the week.

This week was partly so busy on the new releases front due to two reasons: podcasts and a big dump of Thai stand-up comedy specials from Udom Taephanich. We won’t go into depth on the latter as we have absolutely no idea who that chap is, but on the podcast front, this is the first of several waves throughout the month from Netflix’s partnerships with iHeart Media, The Ringer, and Barstool, with all the titles touching down this week coming from The Ringer. The Bill Simmons Podcast went live on Sunday night after the first round of the NFL playoffs, and a bunch of other shows began dropping weekly episodes, with some “best of” or 2025 recap episodes available.

OK, onwards with the new releases starting off with not three but four things we think you should be watching right now.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The Rip (2026)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Joe Carnahan

Cast: Teyana Taylor, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck

Writer: Joe Carnahan, Michael McGrale

Runtime: 133 min

Artists Equity kicks off their hopefully fruitful relationship with Netflix today with the release of their first movie, The Rip, which reunites Matt Damon and Ben Affleck on screen once again for a cop thriller that’ll have you guessing throughout. It comes from the director of The Grey, one of the best Liam Neeson movies, and is interesting in the sense that this is the first movie experimenting with a new profit participation model for Netflix – we’ll see how it goes!

Working in its favor is that it’s a bloody good film. In our review published this morning, we gave it a 3.5-star rating, concluding, “This twisty update on the classic dirty cop crime thriller is exactly the type of dormant genre that Netflix can bring back into our lives to great success. Damon & Affleck elevate the procedural elements while writer/director Joe Carnahan keeps the mystery flowing until the bullets fly. Another well-produced genre film from Netflix in 2026!”

Licorice Pizza (2021)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Cast: Will Angarola, Griff Giacchino, James Kelley

Writer: Paul Thomas Anderson

Runtime: 133 min / 2h 13m

Continuing Netflix’s recent new licensing pact with MGM, we see one of Paul Thomas Anderson’s most recent movies before his big Oscar-contender, One Battle After Another. We’re referring to Licorice Pizza, which premiered in theaters half a decade ago and was itself nominated for numerous awards, including three Oscar nominations.

The story focuses on Gary Valentine and Alana Kane as we capture them growing up, running around, and navigating the treacherous waters of first love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 3

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Mia McKenna-Bruce, Edward Bluemel, Martin Freeman

Netflix’s big new series of the week and the first major new title to come out of the United Kingdom for 2026 is Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, which will be easy to binge through this weekend, given that it’s set over a criminally short three-episode arc, but arguably, that works in its favor.

While the reviews have been mixed, with many criticizing the ending rather than its sublime sets, costumes, and performances, it’s a mystery thriller that shines a new light on one of Agatha Christie’s best novels and will fill the gaping hole left by Wake Up Dead Man, which hit in December. In our review, we gave it a four-star rating, with our review giving the MVP award to Mia McKenna-Bruce, who we concluded is, “Charming, witty, and bursting with contagious energy, it’s hard to imagine anyone else as Lady Bundle Brent. There are great performances all around, but McKenna-Bruce owns every scene she appears in, as Bundle gets caught up in antics and tribulations.”

Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Director: David Zellner

Cast: Rinko Kikuchi, Nobuyuki Katsube, Kanako Higashi

Writer: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

Runtime: 105 min / 1h 45m

I can’t remember where or when I first discovered this movie, but I gave it a chance late one night, and what a trip it was. Now it’s finally streaming on Netflix, more than a decade after its initial release. I watched it because Fargo was mentioned in the description, one of my favorite movies, so that explains the motivation at least.

The plot revolves around a Tokyo office worker who is underpaid and overworked, and desperately seeking some adventure. She uses a suitcase of money, which was discovered in the TV series and which she believes to be real, as inspiration to head to Minnesota in the United States to track it down. It’s one of the most unique movies I’ve ever seen, using an urban legend that is hauntingly beautiful in its execution. It paints a grim picture of both countries it covers in different ways, all while documenting the human experience. It’s a bit surreal and eccentric, and I’m not doing it justice, but it’s a character study well worth the journey. Trust me!

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

38 New Movies Added This Week

Aaha Kalyanam (2014) – TV-14 – Tamil

– TV-14 – Tamil Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story (2023) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English An Unexpected Valentine (2025) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Bob Marley: One Love (2024) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Bone Lake (2024) – R – English

– R – English Dark Places (2015) – R – English

– R – English DEAW #1 Stand Up Comedy Show (1995) – TV-PG – Thai

– TV-PG – Thai DEAW #10 Stand Up Comedy Show (2013) – TV-14 – Thai

– TV-14 – Thai DEAW #11 Stand Up Comedy Show (2015) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai DEAW #12 Stand Up Comedy Show (2018) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai DEAW #2 Stand Up Comedy Show (1996) – TV-14 – Thai

– TV-14 – Thai DEAW #3 Stand Up Comedy Show (1997) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai DEAW #4 Stand Up Comedy Show (1999) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai DEAW #5 Stand Up Comedy Show (2002) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai DEAW #6 Stand Up Comedy Show (2003) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai DEAW #7 Stand Up Comedy Show (2008) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai DEAW #8 Stand Up Comedy Show (2010) – 180 mins – Thai

– 180 mins – Thai DEAW #9 Stand Up Comedy Show (2011) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Distorted (2018) – R – English

– R – English Hats Off to Love (2025) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Kill Tony: Once Upon a Time in Texas (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter (2014) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Licorice Pizza (2021) – R – English

– R – English Love in the Clouds (2025) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Magik Rompak (2025) – TV-14 – Malay

– TV-14 – Malay Mardaani (2014) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Mardaani 2 (2019) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Meru (2015) – R – English

– R – English One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Side Effects (2013) – R – English

– R – English Sisterhood, Inc. (2025) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story (2022) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Children Act (2017) – R – English

– R – English The Rip (2026) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English The Royal We (2025) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Thugs of Hindostaan (2018) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu Thugs of Hindostan (Tamil) (2018) – TV-14 – Tamil

– TV-14 – Tamil Tusk (2014) – R – English

31 New TV Series Added This Week

3 and Out With John Middlekauff (Season 1 ) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Angel Eyes (Limited Series) – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Animal Control (Season 3) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Can This Love Be Translated? (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Gimbap and Onigiri (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Gin Tama (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English KenIchi: The Mightiest Disciple (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Love Through a Prism (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Magic Knight Rayearth (Season 1) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English No Tail to Tell (Limited Series – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Pardon My Take (Seasons 1-2 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Puella Magi Madoka Magica (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Sheriff Labrador (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Silent Truth (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Southland (Seasons 1-5) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Spittin’ Chiclets (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi The Bill Simmons Podcast (Season 1 – New Episodes Live Weekly) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Boyfriend (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese The Privileged (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean The Queen of Flow (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish The Ringer Fantasy Football Show (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Ringer NBA Show (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Ringer NFL Show (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Ryen Russillo Show (Seasons 1 -2 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Upshaws (Part 7) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Zach Lowe Show (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English To Love, To Lose (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish

– TV-MA – Turkish Veronica Mars (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Netflix’s big rom-com to kick off 2026 got off to a lukewarm start in the global top 10s this week, but that hasn’t stopped it from picking up a full slate of points in the daily US top 10s throughout the week, beating out Soul on Fire, the inspiring biopic movie that’s come to Netflix through the Sony first window deal.

People We Meet on Vacation (70 points) Soul on Fire (58 points) The Bad Guys (53 points) KPop Demon Hunters (49 points) Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story (34 points) One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 (32 points) Stone Cold Fox (24 points) Just Go With It (20 points) Lone Survivor (18 points) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (16 points) Pitch Perfect (12 points) Priscilla (11 points) Bob Marley: One Love (11 points) Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story (9 points) An Unexpected Valentine (8 points) Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story (6 points) Bone Lake (4 points) Pitch Perfect 2 (3 points) Man on Fire (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

The big new limited series to kick off 2026 was HIS & HERS, and it’s taken home a big haul of points in the daily top 10s in the US this week, beating out the excellent Hulu adaptation of the Stephen King novel, 11.22.63. 16 shows ultimately cycled in and out of the daily top 10s.

HIS & HERS (80 points) 11.22.63 (69 points) Marcello Hernández: American Boy (58 points) Run Away (49 points) Stranger Things (41 points) Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (31 points) Kill Tony: Once Upon a Time in Texas (29 points) Raw (21 points) Found (16 points) Emily in Paris (16 points) Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs (10 points) Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (9 points) Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable… (4 points) The Upshaws (3 points) Prodigal Son (3 points) The Queen of Flow (1 point)

