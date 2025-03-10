14 Great Movies to Watch Before They Depart Netflix at the End of March 2025

There are a lot of movies scheduled to leave Netflix at the end of March. We’ve compiled a list of movies you need to watch before they leave.

Here, you can find our ongoing list of all the movies and series set to depart the streamer throughout April 2025. We’ve got you covered for all the remaining titles, leaving in March 2025 here.

As a quick note, we list titles for the actual day of removal. If you want to watch any movie leaving on, your last full day to watch will be March 31st.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Release Date: December 23, 2024

December 23, 2024 Director: Adam Wingard

Adam Wingard Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall

Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall Language: English

English Runtime: 113 min Watch on Netflix

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you could argue that the most successful cinematic franchise is Warner Bros.’ Monsterverse, featuring two of the most famous monsters of all time: Godzilla and King Kong. It had been decades since the duo battled on the big screen, and thankfully, Godzilla vs. Kong gave audiences an entertaining slobber knocker.

Just as Godzilla was crowned King of the Monsters, a new challenger approaches: the mighty giant ape, King Kong.

Leaving Netflix: March 30th, 2025

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Rating: R

R Release Date: December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024 Director: George Miller

George Miller Cast: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult

Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult Language: English

English Runtime: 120 min Watch on Netflix

George Miller’s Mad Max is considered one of the greatest films showcasing practical effects. It won a well-deserved six Academy Awards. Although none of the awards were for acting, Best Picture, or Best Director, all of them were deserved.

In the apocalyptic wasteland, the very worst of humanity rules with an iron fist. Max, a wasteland veteran, gets wrapped up in the chaos of the Citadel when the wives of its leader, Immortum Joe, attempt to flee on the Fury Road with the warrior Furiosa.

Leaving Netflix: March 30th, 2025

Baby Driver (2017)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Rating: R

R Release Date: April 1, 2024

April 1, 2024 Director: Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright Cast: Ansel Elgort, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm

Ansel Elgort, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm Language: English

English Runtime: 113 min Watch on Netflix

After leaving the MCU’s Antman due to creative differences, Edgar Wright immediately got to work on writing and directing Baby Driver. A fun action thriller, anyone who loves music, fast cars, and heists will love this film.

Baby, a hearing-impaired getaway driver with a love for music, has used his talents as a getaway driver for the crime boss, Doc. Just as he’s about to leave forever, Baby is coerced into one last job and forced to work with a violent new crew that threatens to derail his plans for freedom with his new girlfriend.

Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025

Interstellar (2014)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi

Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Release Date: January 1, 2025

January 1, 2025 Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain Language: English

English Runtime: 169 min Watch on Netflix

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar significantly impacted the scientific community and advanced astrophysics through its special effects. Never one to do anything by half measures, Interstellar is an incredible sci-fi film with a powerful score from Nolan’s long-time collaborator, Hans Zimmer.

With the Earth dying, humanity is forced to try and find a new home. Cooper, an ex-science engineer and pilot, runs the risk of never seeing his children again in order to save the human race by finding humanity a new home on a habitable planet.

Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025

Elysium (2013)

Genre: Sci-fi, Action

Sci-fi, Action Rating: R

R Release Date: October 1, 2024

October 1, 2024 Director: Neill Blomkamp

Neill Blomkamp Cast: Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley, Alice Braga, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura

Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley, Alice Braga, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura Language: English

English Runtime: 109 mins Watch on Netflix

Elysium is an underrated sci-fi film by District 9 director, Neill Blomkamp. It features a fantastic cast with Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Diego Luna, and Wagner Moura, so make sure to watch Elysium on Netflix before it leaves.

As humanity suffers on a ruined Earth, the rich and powerful reside in relative comfort in a man-made space station. Max, a disenfranchised man, takes on a mission to try and bring equality to both worlds.

Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025

The Karate Kid Trilogy (1984-1989)

Genre: Action, Drama, Family

Action, Drama, Family Rating: PG

PG Release Date: October 1, 2024

October 1, 2024 Director: John G. Avildsen

John G. Avildsen Cast: Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue

Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue Language: English

English Runtime: 126 min Watch on Netflix

With the final season of Cobra Kai landing on Netflix in February, it’s a shame to see that the Karate Kid Trilogy is scheduled to leave the library. If you have the time, watch all three films before starting another rewatch of Cobra Kai.

After moving to the Valley with his mother, New Jersey boy Daniel LaRusso becomes the target of bullying by the local students from Cobra Kai, a karate dojo. When Daniel is saved by Mr. Miyagi, the maintenance man and a U.S. Army veteran, he persuades him to teach him self-defense.

Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025

Space Jam (1996)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Animation, Adventure, Comedy Rating: PG

PG Release Date: February 1, 2025

February 1, 2025 Director: Joe Pytka

Joe Pytka Cast: Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle

Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle Language: English

English Runtime: 88 min Watch on Netflix

It’s been almost 30 years since Space Jam was released in theatres, but the film still holds a special place in the hearts of every millennial.

Chicago Bulls basketball player Michael Jordan agrees to help the Looney Toons in a basketball game against a team of alien slavers who have stolen the talent from top NBA stars.

Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025

It (2017)

Genre: Horror

Horror Rating: R

R Release Date: February 1, 2025

February 1, 2025 Director: Andy Muschietti

Andy Muschietti Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Martell, Finn Wolfhard

Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Martell, Finn Wolfhard Language: English

English Runtime: 135 min Watch on Netflix

Bill Skarsgård was at his creepiest to play Stephen King’s iconic and terrifying Pennywise the Clown. A fantastic new adaptation that doesn’t take anything away from Tim Curry’s time as the killer clown, the film also stars Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard and I Am Not Okay with This actress Sophia Lillis.

In Derry, Maine, a group of bullied children is terrorised by an evil clown that preys on children. To defeat the clown, they must band together and overcome their fears of the shape-shifting monster.

Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025

Legion (2010)

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Horror

Action, Fantasy, Horror Rating: R

R Release Date: October 1, 2024

October 1, 2024 Director: Scott Stewart

Scott Stewart Cast: Paul Bettany, Dennis Quaid, Charles S. Dutton

Paul Bettany, Dennis Quaid, Charles S. Dutton Language: English

English Runtime: 100 min Watch on Netflix

Legion is a super underrated film from the 2010s. It offers a thought-provoking take on Christianity aided by plenty of horror and action.

The archangel Michael falls from heaven to help Charlie, a waitress at a roadside diner, and her unborn child, who is humanity’s last hope from a vengeful god.

Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025

Rush Hour Trilogy (1998-2007)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Release Date: January 1, 2025

January 1, 2025 Director: Brett Ratner

Brett Ratner Cast: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Ken Leung

Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Ken Leung Language: English

English Runtime: 98 min Watch on Netflix

America is no stranger to buddy cop movies. While the jokes from the film may not stick the landing with a modern audience, people don’t realise that Rush Hour was a groundbreaking film at the time, thanks to being the first of the buddy cop genre to team up a black actor with an Asian actor. It was a massive hit at the box office, which helped pave the way for two sequels, and launched Jackie Chan’s career in America after years of being Asia’s most prominent film star.

When the daughter of the Chinese consul is kidnapped, Hong Kong detective inspector Lee is sent to the States to help find her and is forced to partner with the wisecracking LAPD detective James, who has been instructed to “babysit” Lee as punishment for botching a sting operation.

Leaving Netflix: April 1st, 2025

What films will you be sad to see leave Netflix in April? Let us know in the comments below!