What’s Leaving Netflix in March 2025

2025 is in full swing, and with March just around the corner, it’s time for you to look ahead at the movies and series scheduled to depart Netflix throughout the month of March. The biggest notable TV series leaving is The Mindy Project, while hit films like Scooby-Doo and Love Again, among others, are also set to depart.

As always, Netflix’s library is constantly evolving. That means new titles are always on the way, but because Netflix licenses titles from big distributors, they’re not always on Netflix forever. When this license (or rental period) comes to an end, the movie or series leaves Netflix.

Note: This list will be constantly updated throughout February as we learn of more series and movies set to leave (typically 30 days before their departure). In the last few weeks of the month, Netflix will also provide us with a list. These removals are primarily for Netflix in the United States; departures will vary in other regions.

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

Movies Leaving Netflix on March 1st, 2025

21 Bridges (2019)

A Haunted House (2013)

A Haunted House 2 (2014)

Aloha (2015)

Blended (2014)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Due Date (2010)

Free State of Jones (2016)

Green Lantern (2011)

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

Inception (2010)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Little (2019)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Oblivion (2013)

Over the Hedge (2006)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Sea of Love (1989)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Stand by Me (1986)

Still Alice (2014)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

Top Five (2014)

Unstoppable (2020) – Netflix Original Removal

Without a Paddle (2004)

TV Series Leaving Netflix on March 1st, 2025

44 Cats (Seasons 3-4)

Back to 1989 (Season 1)

Bo on the Go! (Season 1)

Friendship Playlist (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Seasons 1-4)

The Mindy Project (Seasons 1-6)

SKY Castle (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 2nd

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 3rd

Luccas Neto in: The End of Christmas (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 4th

Angu Vaikuntapurathu (2020)

Meskina (2021) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 21st

Aftersun (2022) – A24 Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 23rd

Layla M. (2016) – Netflix Original Removal

The Machine (2023) – Sony Pictures Removal

What are you going to be watching before it departs? Let us know in the comments.