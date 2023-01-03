23 movies and tv shows leaving netflix uk in february 2023

With an exceptionally busy January, thankfully, February is going to be considerably quieter. So far only 23 movies and TV shows are scheduled to leave the library, but we expect more to be announced soon.

In case you missed it we’ve also been keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in January 2023.

One of the biggest losses to the library in February 2o23 is the removal of all 5 seasons of Jane the Virgin.

17 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on February 1st, 2023:

Amelie (2001)

Biking Borders (2019)

Christmas Under Wraps (2014)

The Cider House Rules (1999)

Collateral (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Event Horizon (1997)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Guest House (2020)

Holmes & Watson (2018)

The King’s Speech (2010)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Nerve (2016)

Newness (2017)

School of Rock (2003)

Separation (2021)

5 Series Leaving Netflix UK on February 1st, 2023:

Angel Beats (1 Season)

The Defiant Ones (Limited Series) N

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

The Mystic River (Season 1)

Pop Team Epic (1 Season)

1 TV Show Leaving Netflix UK on February 3rd, 2023

Jane The Virgin (5 Seasons)

