71 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in December 2022

It’s going to be another busy month of movies and TV shows leaving the Netflix UK library in December 2022.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in November 2022.

On the first of the month, there are already 60 movies confirmed to be leaving Netflix UK. One of the more popular movies set to leave is The Incredible Hulk, which is the one and only appearance of Edward Norton in the MCU.

60 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on December 1st, 2022:

Airplane (1980)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

American Reunion (2012)

American Wedding (2003)

Amistad (1997)

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Changeling (2008)

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

The Cleanse (2018)

Constantine (2005)

The Crow (1994)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Dune (1984)

Executive Decision (1996)

The Express (2008)

Four Brothers (2005)

Free Birds (2013)

Geostorm (2017)

High Plains Drifter (1973)

How High (2001)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Jack Frost (1998)

The Last Legion (2007)

Long Weekend (2021)

Man of Tai Chi (2013)

The Man With the Iron Fists 2 (2015)

Monster Island (2017)

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983)

My Happy Family (2017)

Oblivion (2013)

Outbreak (1995)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Paradise Lost (2014)

Pompeii (2014)

RED 2 (2013)

Redemption (2013)

Robin Hood (2010)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rucker50 (2016)

Sinister (2012)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too (2019)

Survivor (2015)

Taking Lives (2004)

Taking New York (2015)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Together Together (2021)

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors 5: Bloodline (2015)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Waterworld (1995)

10 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on December 2nd, 2022:

The Addams Family (2019)

Christiana Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World (1 Season)

If I Were an Animal (1 Season)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Oggy and the Cockroaches (1 Season)

P. King Duckling (1 Season)

Paprika (1 Season)

Space Jungle (2 Seasons)

Tattoo Fixers (4 Seasons)

This Way Up (1 Season)

1 TV Show Leaving Netflix UK on December 3rd, 2022:

Once Again (1 Season)

