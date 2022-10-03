43 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in November 2022

As the cold months roll in and the UK prepares for winter, subscribers will also have to prepare themselves for some of their favorite movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in November 2022.

November shouldn’t be as busy of a month as October, however, that doesn’t mean we won’t see some subscriber favorites leaving throughout the month. Already, we’re seeing some excellent movies such as John Wick 2, Kill Bill Vol.1, and Spotlight leaving on the first of the month.

30 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on November 1st, 2022

Aamir (2008)

Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011)

Chance Pe Dance (2009)

Chip Chup Ke (2006)

Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed (1 Season)

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)

Easy A (2010)

Edge of Fear (2018)

Getaway Plan (2016)

Ghanchakkar (2013)

Hajwala: The Missing Engine (2016)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)

How to Be Single (2016)

Human Nature (2019)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Part 1 (2006)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Killer Cove (2019)

Life in a… Metro (2007)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013)

Paan Singh Tomar (2010)

Pettersson and Findus 2 (2016)

Raja Natwarial (2014)

Shattered Memories (2018)

Sigaram Thodu (2014)

Spotlight (2015)

Thick as Thieves (2009)

Zokkomon (2011)

11 TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on November 2nd, 2022

Bitten (3 Seasons)

The Family Court (1 Season)

The Golden Path (1 Season)

The Judgement (1 Season) N

The Stowaway (1 Season)

Miniforce X (1 Season)

My Mad Fat Diary (3 Seasons)

Pretty Little Liars (7 Seasons)

Real Detective (1 Season)

Together (1 Season)

The Truth (1 Season)

2 TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on November 3rd, 2022

The Master’s Sun (1 Season)

Mossad 101 (2 Seasons)

