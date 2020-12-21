Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix in February 2021

It’s time to look ahead and see what’s set to leave Netflix in the United States throughout the month of February 2021.

Missed any of the removals in January 2021 (there was a lot) check back with that list to see what was taken away then.

One of the big removals for the month so far is Braxton Family Values the series is being removed just a single year after 2 seasons of the show was added. We suspect this year will see a number of the short-term licensing pickups Netflix made in 2020 depart including the likes of Evil, The Unicorn, Survivor, and more but we’ll keep you up-to-date right here at What’s on Netflix.

For those unaware of how removals on Netflix work, here’s a quick guide. Netflix licenses a large portion of its library for a fixed period of time. When that time is up, the title is removed from Netflix. We learn about the first of the month titles leaving thanks to Netflix PR, we then get word of titles around 30 days before they’re due to depart, and finally, we get another list of titles set to leave via Netflix PR towards the end of the proceeding month.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2021

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 1st, 2021

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pineapple Express (2008)

What will you miss when it leaves Netflix in February 2021? Let us know in the comments.