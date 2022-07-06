‘Black Hollywood: They’ve Gotta Have Us’ Leaving Netflix in August 2022

We’re slowly getting news of the removals from Netflix in multiple regions throughout the month of August 2022 and one of them is the limited docu-series They’ve Gotta Have Us (also known as Black Hollywood: They’ve Gotta Have Us) will be making its departure.

The three-episode miniseries which aired on the BBC in the United Kingdom in 2018 before heading to Netflix in February 2020 takes a deep dive into the “Hollywood Black renaissance” and how black cinema has become mainstream and where it’s headed next.

Directed by Simon Frederick, the docu-series includes some of the biggest names sitting down to talk about their experience on getting into Hollywood and where the movement is headed.

Among the names featured in the documentary includes:

David Harewood

Barry Jenkins

David Oyelowo

Nelson George

John Boyega

Debbie Allen

Carmen Ejogo

Laurence Fishburne

Robert Townsend

Ruth E. Carter

Gina Prince-Bythewood

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Whoopi Goldberg

Jessie Williams

and many more.

The docu-series received lots of positive reviews and as of the time of publishing, it carries a 7.8 rating on IMDb. Salon’s review of the docuseries ultimately liked the series calling it “stylish” but ultimately added that it was “missing so much” and it was “problematic in its scattershot approach”.

Now, all three episodes are set to leave multiple regions of Netflix on August 5th with your last day to watch being August 4th.

The series will be leaving in the following regions:

Netflix in the United States

Netflix in the United Kingdom

Netflix in South Africa

Netflix in Canada

Netflix in Australia

Netflix in most primary English-speaking countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom continues to be home to a wide collection of movie releases from ARRAY. Netflix has had a deal now for several years whereby new movies receive limited theatrical runs and head to Netflix exclusively.

Movies from the company tend to be available on Netflix for three years. Our personal favorites from that collection include Definition Please, Donkeyhead, and Justine.

