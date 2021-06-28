Netflix has a vast collection of the movie library that’s been released by ARRAY which is the company spearheaded by the decorated creator, Ava DuVernay. As a result of this large collection on Netflix, we thought we’d compile the complete list of ARRAY movies on Netflix as they’re often hard to find.

Founded in 2010, ARRAY is an independent film distribution company that looks to help promote films that are predominantly helmed and cast by either people of color or women.

Although Netflix hosts a large collection of ARRAY movies, they’re not the easiest to find. Netflix does sometimes group up its content together on the app (see Black Lives Matter collection or Ryan Murphy collection for example) and hopefully, Array eventually gets its own category as exploring these movies.

From what we’ve observed, Netflix holds ARRAY movies for 3 years from the addition of the title. That’s observed with Jewel’s Catch One which arrived on May 1st, 2018, and then departed on May 1st, 2021.

Full List of ARRAY Now Movies on Netflix in the US and Internationally

Note: regional availability may vary but in most cases, these are global releases.

Vaya – November 1st, 2018 – “Three youths from rural South Africa set out for Johannesburg, where they’re thrust into the seedy underbelly of the city and must fight to survive.”

Roll With Me – December 1st, 2018 – “Backed by a crew of unlikely allies, newly sober paraplegic Gabriel Cordell teams up with his nephew for a grueling wheelchair trek across America.”

– December 1st, 2018 – “Backed by a crew of unlikely allies, newly sober paraplegic Gabriel Cordell teams up with his nephew for a grueling wheelchair trek across America.” The Burial of Kojo – March 31st, 2019 – “When a man is left to die inside an illegal gold mine, his daughter travels through a magical landscape to save him.”

Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen – May 12th, 2019 – “New Zealand film archivist Heperi Mita traces the cinematic legacy of his mother and trailblazing Maori filmmaker Merata Mita.”

– May 12th, 2019 – “New Zealand film archivist Heperi Mita traces the cinematic legacy of his mother and trailblazing Maori filmmaker Merata Mita.” Burning Cane – November 6th, 2019 – “A small-town Louisiana minister and one of his parishioners cope with grief, alcoholism and a crisis of faith in this dramatic character study.”

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open – November 27th, 2019 – “After a traumatic event, two Indigenous women in Vancouver are brought together and form a deep bond despite leading different lives.”

– November 27th, 2019 – “After a traumatic event, two Indigenous women in Vancouver are brought together and form a deep bond despite leading different lives.” Jezebel – January 16th, 2020 – “During the internet’s infancy, a vulnerable woman follows her sister into the sex industry as a webcam model but her sudden popularity tests their bond.”

They’ve Gotta Have Us – February 5th, 2020 – “Powered by candid recollections from esteemed African-American entertainers, this docuseries traces the history of Black cinema.”

– February 5th, 2020 – “Powered by candid recollections from esteemed African-American entertainers, this docuseries traces the history of Black cinema.” Justine – March 13th, 2020 – “A widowed, single mom takes a job caring for a young girl with spina bifida, and the two discover they have more in common than they realized.”

– March 13th, 2020 – “A widowed, single mom takes a job caring for a young girl with spina bifida, and the two discover they have more in common than they realized.” Lingua Franca – August 26th, 2020 – “An undocumented trans woman seeking legal status in the US becomes romantically involved with the grandson of the elderly woman she cares for.”

Residue – September 17th, 2020 – “A young screenwriter returns to his hometown to write a script based on his childhood and discovers his neighborhood has been gentrified.”

– September 17th, 2020 – “A young screenwriter returns to his hometown to write a script based on his childhood and discovers his neighborhood has been gentrified.” Ainu Mosir – November 17th, 2020 – “A sensitive Ainu teen searches for a spiritual connection with his recently deceased dad while navigating his indigenous identity in a changing world.”

Funny Boy – December 12th, 2020 – “A student must navigate issues of sexuality, identity and family amid Sri Lanka’s social turmoil of the 1970s and 1980s.”

– December 12th, 2020 – “A student must navigate issues of sexuality, identity and family amid Sri Lanka’s social turmoil of the 1970s and 1980s.” Alaska is a Drag – December 31st, 2020 – “Tormented by bullies, an aspiring drag star working at an Alaskan cannery becomes a skilled fighter and is tapped for competition by a boxing coach.”

In Our Mothers’ Gardens – May 7th, 2021 – “An unplanned pregnancy upends the carefree lives of a young woman and her flatmate as they discover the struggles of single motherhood.”

– May 7th, 2021 – “An unplanned pregnancy upends the carefree lives of a young woman and her flatmate as they discover the struggles of single motherhood.” Cousins – July 22nd, 2021 – “Three cousins. Three lives. Separated by circumstances, yet bound together by blood.”

What’s been your favorite ARRAY release on Netflix so far? Let us know in the comments down below.