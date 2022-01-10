ARRAY to Release ‘Definition Please’ and ‘Donkeyhead’ on Netflix in January 2022

ARRAY releasing are starting 2022 off with a bang with two new movies hitting Netflix in multiple regions on January 21st, 2022. The two new movies coming to Netflix includes Definition Please by Sujata Day and Donkeyhead by Agam Darshi.

ARRAY releasing is the film distribution arm founded by Ava DuVernay. The initiative sets out to release movies from underrepresented groups and does so by putting the movies onto Netflix and given them select theatrical releases day and date.

Netflix saw the release of four movies in 2021 including In Our Mothers’ Garden, Cousins, Sankofa and most recently, Love and Fury.

The two new movies which are both from South Asian Women joining Netflix at the end of January include:

Definition Please

Directed by: Sujata Day

Available on Netflix from January 21st in: Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand

Drama about a former Scribbs Spelling Bee champion who must reconcile with her estranged brother when he returns home to help care for their sick mother.

Also stars Ritesh Rajan (Russian Doll), Anna Khaja (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Jake Choi (Single Parents), Lalaine (Lizzie McGuire), with LeVar Burton (Roots), and introducing Maya Kapoor

Donkeyhead

Directed by: Agam Darshi

Available on Netflix from January 21st in: United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand

The title of this movie is known as a “term of endearment used by Punjabi parents” and is the theme of this movie.

Darshi plays the role of Mona who is described as a failed writer. The movie tells her story while she is caring for her ailing Sikh father and after he suffers a debilitating stroke, her three successful siblings show up on her doorstep determined to take control of the situation.

Costarring alongside Darshi includes Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Sandy Sidhu (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Stephen Lobo (Arrow), Huse Madhavji (Schitt’s Creek), Marvin Ishmael (Degrassi: The Next Generation), and Balinder Johal (Beeba Boys)

Both Donkeyhead and Definition Please will stay on Netflix for three years. That means both movies will leave in January 2025 so you’ve got plenty of time to catch them.

