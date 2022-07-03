What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2022

Welcome to your rundown of everything set to leave Netflix in the United States throughout the month of August 2022. As always, we’ll see new arrivals but also removals from the service and August is now different. Here are all the movies and shows set to leave right now.

Missed any of the July 2022 removals? You missed The Originals departing as well as dozens of new movies.

As a reminder as to how removals work. Netflix licenses a lot of its content (including Originals) where they’re only available for a fixed amount of time. If a movie or show is listed below, that means the contract for said title is up and therefore, is due to leave.

This list only applies to Netflix in the United States. We’ll cover other regions such as the UK and Canada throughout this month.

Full List of Removals from Netflix in August 2022

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 1st, 2022

2 States (2014)

21 (2008)

30 Rock (2012)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Baaghi (2016)

Boyka: Undisputed (2016)

Children of God (1994)

Cocaine (2005)

Edge of the Universe (2008)

Fartsa (2015)

Fashion (2008)

Fitoor (2016)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Haider (2014)

Handsome Devil (2016)

Highway (2014)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Inception (2010)

Jackass 2.5 (2007)

John Q (2002)

La Esclava Blanca (2016)

Lean on Me (1989)

Locust (2014)

Love Actually (2003)

Main aurr Mrs. Khanna (2009)

Mohenjo Daro (2016)

My Girl (1991)

New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mit… (2017)

PK (2014)

Project X (2012)

Poms (2019)

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Tamasha (2015)

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012)

The Blind Christ (2016)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Blue Umbrella (2005)

The Book of Eli (2010)

The Contractor (2007)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The One (2001)

The Replacements (2000)

Un plus une (2015)

Welcome Home (2018)

