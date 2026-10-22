It’s Official: Netflix’s Gilmore Girls Spin-off Leaving Globally in November

Stars Hollow fans, this is your final warning. Netflix has now put it in writing: Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will be removed from Netflix worldwide on November 25th, 2026. That means your last day to watch is Tuesday, November 24th.

The four-part revival now appears in Netflix’s official list of titles leaving the service in November. It is listed with a removal date of 11/25/26.

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This won’t come as a surprise to regular readers. Back in June, a Netflix representative confirmed to us on background that the revival would remain on the platform until November 24th. We had already been tracking that date for months before Netflix said anything publicly.

Why is a Netflix Original leaving Netflix?

It sounds counterintuitive, but the Netflix Original badge doesn’t always mean Netflix owns the show.

A Year in the Life was made with Warner Bros. Television, which owns the Gilmore Girls IP. Netflix paid for an exclusive 10-year streaming window, not the show outright. The revival premiered on November 25th, 2016, so the departure falls exactly ten years to the day after its debut.

This is the same story we’ve seen with many other co-productions carrying the Netflix Original branding. It also isn’t the only Netflix-branded show bowing out this month: both seasons of The End of the F***ing World leave on November 5th.

A long time coming

The writing has been on the wall for the Gilmore franchise on Netflix for years.

In 2022, a joint investigation between What’s on Netflix and The Wrap first flagged July 1st, 2026, as the expiry date for the original series. We also noted at the time that the revival was likely on a ten-year clock. Some of those have departed while others, as we cautioned at the time, have been renewed.

Then, this summer, Netflix confirmed the original seven seasons were leaving. The streamer announced on X on June 15th that Seasons 1-7 would leave Netflix in the US on June 30th. Netflix also told us that the original series would stay in many international regions for the foreseeable future. The revival won’t be the same, however; when it goes on November 25th, it goes everywhere.

Where will Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life stream next?

As of writing, no new streaming home has been announced for the revival. HBO Max hasn’t confirmed its lineup, but that would be its natural home. As we saw with the main show, though, other providers may be queuing up to carry it. In the US, the OG seven seasons now stream on Hulu and Prime Video but not HBO Max.

What does this mean for a Season 2?

Fans have spent nearly a decade asking for a follow-up to Rory’s infamous final four words. As we explored in our breakdown of the revival’s exit, Netflix letting the revival go makes it far less likely that Netflix would be the home for any continuation.

For everything else departing this month, see our rundown of the big shows leaving Netflix in November 2026.

Will you be squeezing in one last trip to Stars Hollow before November 24th? Let us know in the comments.