Netflix Is Losing 10 Huge Shows in November Including The Big C, Little Women and Minx

November 2026 marks the expiry of licensing windows for a sizeable batch of shows on Netflix in the United States, headlined by all three seasons of ‘Broadchurch’, Laura Linney’s ‘The Big C’, the Stana Katic thriller ‘Absentia’ and the Crackle crime drama ‘StartUp’ (again!). Below, you’ll find every major licensed series scheduled to depart throughout the month but note that this is just for the US and other regions availability will vary.

Most of this month’s departures share a story. Netflix went on something of a licensing spree in November 2025, picking up a run of canceled and under-seen series from Starz, Showtime, Prime Video and the BBC, several of which went on to crash the US top 10. Almost all of those deals were for a single year, and now the bills are coming due, often on the exact anniversary of each show’s arrival.

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A couple of Netflix-branded titles are also on the way out this month, most notably Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life on November 25th, ten years to the day since the revival premiered, and both seasons of The End of the F***ing World on November 5th. We’ve covered those separately, so this list sticks to the licensed shows. On the smaller end, the preschool titles Molang and The Tiny Chef Show, plus a single season of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, are also scheduled to leave.

For everything leaving Netflix US this month, including the movies, check out our full November 2026 departures list, and for what’s replacing them, head over to our preview of what’s coming to Netflix in November 2026.

Also a quick note: Absentia was one of the titles we expected to be removed, but there’s no confirmation yet.

Titles marked with an asterisk are based on our internal data rather than an official “leaving soon” tag, so treat those dates as provisional.

Broadchurch (Seasons 1-3)

Leaving Netflix: November 1st, 2026

The biggest loss of the month comes right at the start of it. All three seasons of ITV’s Broadchurch are scheduled to depart Netflix US on November 1st, exactly one year after they returned to the service.

Netflix previously carried the show for years before pulling it in late November 2021. It then sat out of the US catalog for almost four years until Netflix struck a fresh one-year deal and brought all 24 episodes back on November 1st, 2025. That return was widely covered at the time as one of the best crime dramas landing on the service, and it performed accordingly.

If you’ve somehow missed it, Chris Chibnall’s drama stars David Tennant and Olivia Colman as detectives Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller, investigating the death of an eleven-year-old boy in a small Dorset seaside town and the devastating effect the case has on the community. Season 1 remains one of the best British crime series ever made, and season 3 is a strong closer.

60 Days In (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix: November 1st, 2026

Netflix’s lone season of A&E’s undercover prison docuseries is also scheduled to leave on November 1st. The series sends innocent volunteers into a county jail for 60 days, with neither the staff nor the inmates aware of their true identities, and has been a surprisingly reliable top 10 performer every time a season has landed on Netflix.

Little Women (Limited Series)

Leaving Netflix: November 1st, 2026

Another one-year deal coming to an end. The BBC and PBS Masterpiece adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel arrived on Netflix US on November 1st, 2025, and is scheduled to leave exactly twelve months later. Adapted by Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas, the three-part series stars Maya Hawke as Jo March in her first major role, a couple of years before Stranger Things made her a household name, alongside Emily Watson, Michael Gambon and Angela Lansbury. At only three episodes, it’s an easy weekend watch before it goes.

Upper Middle Bogan (Seasons 1-3)

Leaving Netflix: November 1st, 2026

The Australian comedy from Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope has had a longer run on Netflix US than most titles on this list, having arrived on November 1st, 2024 on what looks to have been a two-year license.

The series follows Bess Denyar, an upper-middle-class doctor who discovers she was adopted and that her birth family are drag-racing bogans from the outer suburbs. All three seasons and 24 episodes are scheduled to leave. The show also streams on Prime Video in the US, so it won’t be hard to find afterwards.

Minx (Seasons 1-2)

Leaving Netflix: November 4th, 2026

Minx has had one of the stranger journeys of any recent show. The 1970s-set comedy about the launch of the first erotic magazine for women debuted on HBO Max in 2022, was renewed, then canceled as a tax write-off by Warner Bros. Discovery while its second season was nearly finished. Starz rescued season 2 in 2023, then declined to order a third.

Netflix picked up both seasons for the US on November 4th, 2025, and they’re scheduled to leave one year on. Ophelia Lovibond stars as Joyce, an earnest feminist writer who ends up partnering with Jake Johnson’s low-rent publisher Doug to get her magazine made. It’s sharp, funny and, at 18 episodes, exactly the right length to get through before it goes.

Survivor’s Remorse (Seasons 1-4)

Leaving Netflix: November 11th, 2026

One of several Starz and Lionsgate series Netflix picked up in late 2025, Survivor’s Remorse made its Netflix US debut on November 11th, 2025 after previously streaming on Starz, Tubi and BET. Its one-year license expires on November 11th, 2026.

Executive produced by LeBron James, the comedy stars Jessie T. Usher as Cam Calloway, a basketball star who signs a huge contract and relocates his entire family to Atlanta, with all the chaos that entails. Tichina Arnold and RonReaco Lee co-star across the show’s four seasons and 36 episodes. It’s an underrated series that deserved a bigger audience than it got on Starz, and it’s a shame the Netflix window is so short.

The Big C (Seasons 1-4)

Leaving Netflix: November 14th, 2026

Showtime’s The Big C arrived on Netflix in the US, UK, Australia and several other regions on November 14th, 2025, the first time the show had been on Netflix anywhere in the world, and the complete series is now scheduled to leave the US one year later.

Laura Linney stars as Cathy Jamison, a reserved suburban high school teacher who is diagnosed with terminal stage IV melanoma and decides, rather than tell her family, to start living her life the way she always wanted to. Oliver Platt and Gabourey Sidibe co-star. Linney won both a Golden Globe and an Emmy for the role, and the show’s final season, told as four hour-long chapters, is one of the better endings any cable comedy-drama has managed.

StartUp (Seasons 1-3)

Leaving Netflix: November 14th, 2026

StartUp is a show that found its audience on Netflix years after it finished airing. The Crackle original ran for three seasons between 2016 and 2018 to little fanfare, then became a surprise top 10 hit when Netflix first licensed it in May 2021. That first run eventually lapsed, and the show returned to Netflix US on November 14th, 2025, the same day as Absentia and The Big C. It’s scheduled to leave again on November 14th, 2026.

Adam Brody stars as Nick Talman, a banker who ends up laundering his father’s dirty money through a tech startup, with Edi Gathegi as the gang leader who becomes his unlikely partner, Otmara Marrero as the coder behind the company, and Martin Freeman as the crooked FBI agent chasing them all. Ron Perlman joins in later seasons.

All three seasons and 30 episodes are going, and as Crackle has since been wound down, where it lands next is anyone’s guess.

Antiques Roadshow

Leaving Netflix: November 15th, 2026

A quieter departure, but one that’ll be missed by a certain kind of viewer. Netflix’s selection of PBS’s Antiques Roadshow, in which members of the public bring their household heirlooms to be appraised by the show’s experts, is scheduled to leave on November 15th.

Netflix has carried a rotating handful of seasons over the years, and the current batch, listed as three seasons on the service, is the one going. The series continues on PBS, where new episodes air every January, so there’s no shortage of it elsewhere.

The Resident (Seasons 1-6)*

Leaving Netflix: November 20th, 2026

The Resident is showing a November 20th exit in our data, though it hasn’t yet received an official “leaving soon” tag, so consider this one unconfirmed for now.

The Fox medical drama has history with Netflix US. All six seasons and 107 episodes first arrived in March 2024 on an 18-month Disney license and left on September 4th, 2025, as we covered at the time. It was a consistent top 10 performer throughout that run, with viewers in particular latching on to the final seasons after the show’s 2023 cancellation.

Matt Czuchry stars as Conrad Hawkins, a brash senior resident at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, alongside Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Bruce Greenwood. As a 20th Television production, Hulu remains its permanent home in the US.

Which of these licensed series will you be watching before they leave Netflix this month? Let us know in the comments below.