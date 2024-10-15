‘Glitter Force’ And The Spin-off Series Doki Doki Are Leaving Netflix Globally

Two animated series are set to leave Netflix with Glitter Force, and its follow-up, Doki Doki, is set to leave in mid-November 2024. The removal comes despite the show being a Netflix Original and applies to all Netflix regions.

For those unaware, Glitter Force is the English adaptation of Pretty Cure (also known as PreCure), an expansive IP that has been in existence for two decades and has dozens of titles under its belt. The plot of the series revolves around five preteen girls who learn they’re a legendary superhero squad known as the Glitter Force, with their mission being to defend Earth from evil fairy-tale villains.

Netflix first ordered Glitter Force in October 2015. The series’ first season dropped on December 18th of that year, and the follow-up second season dropped on August 27th, 2016. The series ran for 40 episodes and initially aired on TV Asahi in Japan, with Toei Animation behind the title. The voice cast included Debi Derryberry, Laura Bailey, Kate Higgins, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Alex Cazares, and Danielle Nicole.

Fast-forward a year, and Netflix was ready to release the follow-up series Glitter Force Doki Doki, which revolved around four girls fighting King Mercenare and his minions. That series ran for two seasons, both released in 2017, and for 30 episodes. The final batch of episodes dropped on November 10th, 2017.

Now, seven years later, all four seasons of both shows are scheduled to depart with removal notices currently stating you have until November 9th to watch the exact removal planned for November 10th.

These two shows will join the growing list of Netflix Originals that have departed the streamer in recent years, and that list is growing rapidly, too. For the most part, Netflix Original Animation falls into two camps. It’s streaming on Netflix indefinitely for titles Netflix has made in-house, such as Bojack Horseman. Where licenses are shared or only given to Netflix for a fixed time, but they will run out within 4-10 years after their final seasons were added. Famously, the DreamWorks Animation television library has been slowly departing Netflix in recent years, with Voltron up next for removal in December.

We should note that Netflix may choose to renew the series, but for the most part, removal notices tend to be final.

Will you be sad when Glitterforce and Glitter Force Doki Doki depart Netflix? Let us know in the comments.