‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’ Will Soon Depart Netflix

The show is the latest DreamWorks Animation Television title to leave the service.

Picture: Netflix / DreamWorks Animation Television

One of the biggest series to come from Netflix’s decade-plus relationship with DreamWorks Animation on the TV side was eight seasons of Voltron: Legendary Defender. Given that this is a very popular series with fans, we wanted to give you plenty of notice that come December 2024, the show is expected to depart Netflix globally. 

Between 2016 and 2018, Netflix and DreamWorks Television produced and released 78 episodes across eight seasons, serving as a reboot of the original series that ran in the 1980s. The most recent eighth season marked the show’s end despite continued fan efforts to get a ninth season.

Featuring the voices of Jeremy Shada, Tyler Labine, and Bex Taylor-Klaus, the series followed five heroes who combined into a megapowerful form to fight off evil. 

That brings us to its Netflix removal. We’ll soon be coming up on six years since season 8 was added back in December 2018. Come November, according to our intel you can expect a removal notice to begin showing for Voltron: Legendary Defender on the Netflix app and website, which will state that your last day to watch will be December 6th, with the day of removal being December 7th (a Saturday). 

DreamWorks Television series began leaving Netflix in April 2023, when the rights for the series began expiring six years after their final seasons (or around then) were added. It started with Turbo Fast and Mr. Peabody and Sherman, but VeggieTales, Home: Adventures with Tip and Oh, and most recently, Dinotrux: Supercharged have since departed. In 2025, we’ll see Spirit Riding Free, Richie Rich, Trolls: The Beat Goes On, and others leave. 

If you’re tempted to sign up to Netflix to rewatch Voltron: Legendary Defender before it leaves, you’ll need to do so on a premium account. As with all the DreamWorks Television shows, the series is completely blocked on the streamer ad account for rights reasons

For more on what's leaving Netflix in the near future, keep checking back on What's on Netflix. 

Are you disappointed that Voltron: Legendary Defender will soon leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments. 

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of covering breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next.

