When will DreamWorks Television Shows on Netflix Leave?

Recently, Netflix posted expiry notices for 2 Netflix original series acquired from DreamWorks. Those series, Turbo Fast and Mr. Peabody and Sherman, are currently expected to leave on April 2nd and April 21st, respectively. These upcoming exits inspired us to look through Netflix’s library for other DreamWorks series and attempt to discern when they could also be leaving.
We uncovered an almost bottomless pit of Netflix Originals based on DreamWorks IP. From 2016-2020, the two companies had a fruitful relationship, churning out new episodes of spin-off series and continuations of their popular movies every quarter. The problem is that Netflix is only the distributor of these series for a limited time. DreamWorks (and thus their parent, Universal Studios) retained the rights to the series long-term. That means there will likely be a time when they all leave, which results in a gaping hole in Netflix’s children’s content library.
In 2020, DreamWorks switched partners and Hulu became the benefactor of their never-ending slate of animated series. When Netflix and DreamWorks first collaborated, Universal did not have its own streaming service. Upon the launch of Peacock in 2020, it was a matter of time before Peacock and DreamWorks’ shared corporate parent, Comcast, wanted access to the series depicting their most popular films. Of course, since 2020, Netflix has continued working with DreamWorks Television on new shows like Kung Fu Panda and Gabby’s Dollhouse.
As we’ve covered previously, Netflix Originals don’t always stay on Netflix forever and in the case of all DreamWorks shows, they’ll eventually trickle off the service as we’re now about to see with Turbo Fast and Mr. Peabody and Sherman.
Let’s take the guesswork out of this and share the full list of DreamWorks series on Netflix and their estimated removal date.
Please note that Netflix does not publicly comment on Netflix Original removals beyond including them in their “new on Netflix lists”. This remains speculation and removal dates are subject to contracts and change. This list only applies to the United States of America, and other regions may vary.
The DreamWorks Netflix Shows
Concluded DreamWorks Series
|Title
|Date Final Season Added
|Estimated Removal Date
|Turbo Fast (N Original)
|February 5, 2016
|April 2, 2023 (Confirmed)
|Mr. Peabody and Sherman (N Original)
|April 21, 2017
|April 21, 2023 (Confirmed)
|Veggie Tales In The City (N Original)
|September 15, 2017
|September 15, 2023
|All Hail King Julien: Happy Birthday to You! (N Original)
|September 14, 2017 (Short)
|December 1, 2023
|The Adventures of Puss in Boots (N Original)
|January 26, 2018
|December 29, 2023
|Spooky Stories
|October 25, 2018
|January 1, 2024
|Spooky Stories Volume 2
|April 24, 2020
|January 1, 2024
|Happy Holidays – Madagascar
|October 2, 2020
|January 1, 2024
|DreamWorks Holiday Classics
|January 8, 2019
|January 1, 2024
|Kung Fu Panda: Awesome Secrets
|July 1, 2019
|January 1, 2024
|Shrek’s Swamp Stories
|February 17, 2020
|January 1, 2024
|How To Train Your Dragon: Legends
|January 20, 2020
|January 1, 2024
|Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers
|December 16, 2018
|January 1, 2024
|Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale (N Original)
|June 20, 2017 (Interactive Special)
|January 26, 2024
|Home: For the Holidays (N Original)
|December 1, 2017 (Special)
|July 20, 2024
|Home: Adventures with Tip and Oh (N Original)
|July 20, 2018
|July 20, 2024
|Dinotrux: Supercharged (N Original)
|August 3, 2018
|August 3, 2024
|Dinotrux: Happy Birthday To You! (N Original)
|September 14, 2017
|October 26, 2024
|Voltron: Legendary Defender (N Original)
|December 14, 2018
|December 14, 2024
|Spirit Riding Free (N Original)
|April 5, 2019
|April 5, 2025
|Richie Rich (N Original)
|May 22, 2015
|May 22, 2025
|The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (N Original)
|July 19, 2019
|July 19, 2025
|Trolls: The Beat Goes On (N Original)
|November 22, 2019
|November 22, 2025
|All Hail King Julien: Exiled (N Original)
|May 12, 2017
|December 1, 2025
|All Hail King Julien (N Original)
|December 1, 2017
|December 1, 2025
|Harvey Girls Forever (N Original)
|January 10, 2020
|January 10, 2026
|She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (N Original)
|May 15, 2020
|April 10, 2026
|3Below: Tales of Arcadia (N Original)
|July 12, 2019
|August 7, 2026
|Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (N Original)
|August 7, 2020
|August 7, 2026
|Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia (N Original)
|May 25, 2018
|August 7, 2026
|The Boss Baby: Get That Baby (N Original)
|September 1, 2020 (Interactive Special)
|November 17, 2026
|The Boss Baby: Back in Business (N Original)
|November 17, 2020
|November 17, 2026
|Dragons: Rescue Riders (N Original)
|February 7, 2020
|November 24, 2026
|Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (N Original)
|March 27, 2020 (Special)
|November 24, 2026
|Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (N Original)
|November 24, 2020 (Special)
|November 24, 2026
|Captain Underpants: Epic Choice O Rama (N Original)
|February 11, 2020 (Interactive Special)
|December 4, 2026
|The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants (N Original)
|October 8, 2019
|December 4, 2026
|The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: In Space (N Original)
|July 10, 2020
|December 4, 2026
|Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas (N Original)
|December 4, 2020
|December 4, 2026
|Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (N Original)
|September 4, 2020
|December 8, 2026
|Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas (N Original)
|December 6, 2019 (Special)
|December 8, 2026
|Spirt Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (N Original)
|December 8, 2020 (Interactive Special)
|December 8, 2026
|Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (N Original)
|October 18, 2019
|December 8, 2026
|Rhyme Time Town (N Original)
|June 15, 2021
|June 15, 2027
|Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (N Original)
|December 22, 2020 (Special)
|June 15, 2027
|Fast and the Furious: Spy Racers (N Original)
|December 17, 2021
|December 17, 2027
|Dinotrux (N Original)
|August 18. 2017
|January 1, 2028
|Dawn of the Croods (N Original)
|July 8, 2017
|January 1, 2028
|Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (N Original)
|July 21, 2022
|July 2, 2028
|Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (N Original)
|November 15, 2022 (Interactive Special)
|November 15, 2028
|Dragons: Race to the Edge (N Original)
|February 16, 2018
|January 1, 2029
|The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (N Original)
|December 6, 2022 (Special)
|October 12. 2029
Ongoing Dreamworks Series Still Coming to Netflix
Shows below are Dreamworks shows still coming to Netflix on an annual basis. Therefore, we can’t yet predict when they’re due to depart.
|Title
|Status
|Estimated Removal Date
|Gabby’s Dollhouse (N Original)
|
Season 7 premiered March 20, 2023
|
July 26, 2028
|Team Zenko Go (N Original)
|
Season 2 premiered August 8, 2022
|
August 8, 2028
|
Go, Dog, Go! (N Original)
|
Season 3 premiered September 19, 2022
Season 4 premieres in 2023!
|September 19, 2028
|
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (N Original)
|
Season 2 premiered January 12, 2023
|January 12, 2029
|
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (N Original)
|
Season 1 premiered May 19, 2022
|October 12, 2029
