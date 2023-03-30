When will DreamWorks Television Shows on Netflix Leave?

Recently, Netflix posted expiry notices for 2 Netflix original series acquired from DreamWorks. Those series, Turbo Fast and Mr. Peabody and Sherman, are currently expected to leave on April 2nd and April 21st, respectively. These upcoming exits inspired us to look through Netflix’s library for other DreamWorks series and attempt to discern when they could also be leaving.

We uncovered an almost bottomless pit of Netflix Originals based on DreamWorks IP. From 2016-2020, the two companies had a fruitful relationship, churning out new episodes of spin-off series and continuations of their popular movies every quarter. The problem is that Netflix is only the distributor of these series for a limited time. DreamWorks (and thus their parent, Universal Studios) retained the rights to the series long-term. That means there will likely be a time when they all leave, which results in a gaping hole in Netflix’s children’s content library.

In 2020, DreamWorks switched partners and Hulu became the benefactor of their never-ending slate of animated series. When Netflix and DreamWorks first collaborated, Universal did not have its own streaming service. Upon the launch of Peacock in 2020, it was a matter of time before Peacock and DreamWorks’ shared corporate parent, Comcast, wanted access to the series depicting their most popular films. Of course, since 2020, Netflix has continued working with DreamWorks Television on new shows like Kung Fu Panda and Gabby’s Dollhouse.

As we’ve covered previously, Netflix Originals don’t always stay on Netflix forever and in the case of all DreamWorks shows, they’ll eventually trickle off the service as we’re now about to see with Turbo Fast and Mr. Peabody and Sherman.

Let’s take the guesswork out of this and share the full list of DreamWorks series on Netflix and their estimated removal date.

Please note that Netflix does not publicly comment on Netflix Original removals beyond including them in their “new on Netflix lists”. This remains speculation and removal dates are subject to contracts and change. This list only applies to the United States of America, and other regions may vary.

The DreamWorks Netflix Shows

Concluded DreamWorks Series

Title Date Final Season Added Estimated Removal Date Turbo Fast ( N Original) February 5, 2016 April 2, 2023 (Confirmed) Mr. Peabody and Sherman ( N Original) April 21, 2017 April 21, 2023 (Confirmed) Veggie Tales In The City ( N Original) September 15, 2017 September 15, 2023 All Hail King Julien: Happy Birthday to You! ( N Original) September 14, 2017 (Short) December 1, 2023 The Adventures of Puss in Boots ( N Original) January 26, 2018 December 29, 2023 Spooky Stories October 25, 2018 January 1, 2024 Spooky Stories Volume 2 April 24, 2020 January 1, 2024 Happy Holidays – Madagascar October 2, 2020 January 1, 2024 DreamWorks Holiday Classics January 8, 2019 January 1, 2024 Kung Fu Panda: Awesome Secrets July 1, 2019 January 1, 2024 Shrek’s Swamp Stories February 17, 2020 January 1, 2024 How To Train Your Dragon: Legends January 20, 2020 January 1, 2024 Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers December 16, 2018 January 1, 2024 Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale ( N Original) June 20, 2017 (Interactive Special) January 26, 2024 Home: For the Holidays ( N Original) December 1, 2017 (Special) July 20, 2024 Home: Adventures with Tip and Oh ( N Original) July 20, 2018 July 20, 2024 Dinotrux: Supercharged ( N Original) August 3, 2018 August 3, 2024 Dinotrux: Happy Birthday To You! ( N Original) September 14, 2017 October 26, 2024 Voltron: Legendary Defender ( N Original) December 14, 2018 December 14, 2024 Spirit Riding Free ( N Original) April 5, 2019 April 5, 2025 Richie Rich ( N Original) May 22, 2015 May 22, 2025 The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants ( N Original) July 19, 2019 July 19, 2025 Trolls: The Beat Goes On ( N Original) November 22, 2019 November 22, 2025 All Hail King Julien: Exiled ( N Original) May 12, 2017 December 1, 2025 All Hail King Julien ( N Original) December 1, 2017 December 1, 2025 Harvey Girls Forever ( N Original) January 10, 2020 January 10, 2026 She-Ra and the Princesses of Power ( N Original) May 15, 2020 April 10, 2026 3Below: Tales of Arcadia ( N Original) July 12, 2019 August 7, 2026 Wizards: Tales of Arcadia ( N Original) August 7, 2020 August 7, 2026 Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia ( N Original) May 25, 2018 August 7, 2026 The Boss Baby: Get That Baby ( N Original) September 1, 2020 (Interactive Special) November 17, 2026 The Boss Baby: Back in Business ( N Original) November 17, 2020 November 17, 2026 Dragons: Rescue Riders ( N Original) February 7, 2020 November 24, 2026 Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon ( N Original) March 27, 2020 (Special) November 24, 2026 Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday ( N Original) November 24, 2020 (Special) November 24, 2026 Captain Underpants: Epic Choice O Rama ( N Original) February 11, 2020 (Interactive Special) December 4, 2026 The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants ( N Original) October 8, 2019 December 4, 2026 The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: In Space ( N Original) July 10, 2020 December 4, 2026 Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas ( N Original) December 4, 2020 December 4, 2026 Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy ( N Original) September 4, 2020 December 8, 2026 Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas ( N Original) December 6, 2019 (Special) December 8, 2026 Spirt Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure ( N Original) December 8, 2020 (Interactive Special) December 8, 2026 Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales ( N Original) October 18, 2019 December 8, 2026 Rhyme Time Town ( N Original) June 15, 2021 June 15, 2027 Rhyme Time Town Singalongs ( N Original) December 22, 2020 (Special) June 15, 2027 Fast and the Furious: Spy Racers ( N Original) December 17, 2021 December 17, 2027 Dinotrux ( N Original) August 18. 2017 January 1, 2028 Dawn of the Croods ( N Original) July 8, 2017 January 1, 2028 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous ( N Original) July 21, 2022 July 2, 2028 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure ( N Original) November 15, 2022 (Interactive Special) November 15, 2028 Dragons: Race to the Edge ( N Original) February 16, 2018 January 1, 2029 The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus ( N Original) December 6, 2022 (Special) October 12. 2029

Ongoing Dreamworks Series Still Coming to Netflix

Shows below are Dreamworks shows still coming to Netflix on an annual basis. Therefore, we can’t yet predict when they’re due to depart.

Title Status Estimated Removal Date Gabby’s Dollhouse ( N Original) Season 7 premiered March 20, 2023 July 26, 2028 Team Zenko Go ( N Original) Season 2 premiered August 8, 2022 August 8, 2028 Go, Dog, Go! (N Original) Season 3 premiered September 19, 2022 Season 4 premieres in 2023! September 19, 2028 Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (N Original) Season 2 premiered January 12, 2023 January 12, 2029 The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (N Original) Season 1 premiered May 19, 2022 October 12, 2029

Which DreamWorks series would you miss if it left Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.