‘Parks and Recreation’ Leaving Netflix Internationally in February 2022

After only a short stay, Parks and Recreation will be leaving Netflix in Canada and likely other regions come February 1st, 2022. Here’s what you need to know.

Parks and Recreation is the NBC series that ran between 2009 and 2015. It starred Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope running the fictional parks department in Pawnee, Indiana. The series notably returned for a reunion exclusively on Peacock in the US.

Parks and Recreation sits among a huge collection of NBC comedies available on Netflix internationally currently. Other notable titles include Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Office. It led us to say that 2021 was a golden age for sitcoms on Netflix internationally.

Six regions received Parks and Recreation back on February 1st, 2021 including Netflix UK, Canada, Australia, Iceland, Sweden, and South Africa.

Now it turns out that was on an exceptionally short licensing deal as among the titles listed to leave Netflix Canada on January 31st (which refers to its last day to stream – it’s actual removal date is February 1st) included all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation.

In Canada, the series is also currently available on Prime Video.

As of December 17th, we don’t have confirmation that the series will leave all the regions that received the show at the same time as Netflix Canada but you should probably assume that it will.

In the UK, the series is widely available outside of Netflix including Prime Video but also on Sky’s NOW service where it’s available on the newly launched Peacock section of the app.

In Australia, the series is available on Prime Video as well as Foxtel Now, Stan, and Binge.

For those in the United States, you lost Parks and Recreation back in October 2020. The series now streams exclusively on Peacock with 2 seasons being available on the free ad-tier and every season on Peacock Premium.

Will you miss Parks and Recreation when it leaves Netflix after only a short period of time? Let us know in the comments.