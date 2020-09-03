‘Parks & Recreation’ Leaving Netflix US on October 1st, 2020

We now have the official removal date for all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation from Netflix US which is now due to be removed in its entirety on October 1st, 2020.

Greg Daniels and Michael Schur were behind this highly rated sitcom that aired on NBC between 2009 and 2015 and even recently saw a special reunion episode air. It follows Amy Poehler who plays a government worker in the often-overlooked Parks department and her drive to make Pawnee a better place.

Among the huge cast for Parks and Recreation include Adam Scott, Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari and Chris Pratt.

All 7 seasons which consists of 126 episodes in total are set to be removed from Netflix on October 1st, 2020.

The series only resides currently on Netflix US but this also likely rules out the idea of Netflix picking up the rights internationally in the future.

It was in September 2019 that we were first informed that Parks & Recreation’s tenure on Netflix in the US would soon be coming to an end.

We’ve seen many NBC’s biggest sitcoms leave Netflix including Friends in January 2020 (although that one is owned by Warner Brothers) and The Office due to leave Netflix in January 2021. That’s not to say NBC shows are completely done on Netflix. The Good Place season 4 is due out on Netflix US in September 2020 and Good Girls is also continuing to get annual updates.

Where will Parks & Recreation stream once it leaves Netflix?

Peacock will be the new permanent home for Parks & Recreation as has already been outlined multiple times before. Peacock is the new streaming service from Comcast which owns NBC and is putting a lot of focus on regaining their older hits from other streamers and placing it on their own.

Netflix did try to retain the rights to The Office offering big bucks to even share the series with Peacock but ultimately that didn’t come to light. Whether Netflix tried something similar to Parks & Recreation is not known.

Unlike some of the other removals coming up including That ’70s Show and Charmed, it’s highly unlikely Netflix will be able to reverse the course and see Parks & Recreation renewed.

Will you miss Parks & Recreation once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.