Spanish Netflix Original Period Drama ‘Cathedral of the Sea’ Leaving in August 2024

A hidden Spanish gem in the Netflix library will soon be departing with all eight episodes of Cathedral of the Sea (La Catedral del Mar) leaving globally at the end of August.

Starring Daniel Grao, Ginés García Millán, and Óscar Hernández, the period drama series is set in 14th-century Barcelona and details a serf’s climb to the higher parts of society which attracts unwanted attention from the Inquisition.

The series was added to Netflix on August 31st, 2018 globally following its initial run on Antena 3 earlier in the summer.

Netflix also picked up Heirs to the Land, a sequel series that aired four years later on Antena 3, before dropping on Netflix globally on April 15th, 2022. That series is due to remain on Netflix for significantly longer than what Cathedral of the Sea will. We’re told the licensing arrangement will mean it won’t depart until May 2037.

Netflix could choose to renew the show for the extended period that its sequel, but there’s currently no indication this could happen. Some Netflix Originals get renewed before departure, and some even return as licensed titles later.

Given the viewership for 2023 (the series only picked up 14.9M hours watched throughout the entire year—this equates to 1.9M views), we don’t suspect it’ll be returning.

When will Cathedral of the Sea be leaving Netflix? A removal notice on the page states the series is leaving exactly six years after it was added on August 31st with your last day to watch being August 30th. The removal applies to Netflix globally.

Netflix Originals are leaving Netflix rapidly as some of the early acquisitions in the mid-to-late 2010s were all signed up on relatively short-term contracts. A few dozen Netflix Originals have departed so far with more to come.

To see what else is leaving Netflix throughout August 2024 and beyond, keep checking back here on What’s on Netflix.

Will you miss Cathedral of the Sea when it departs Netflix? Let us know in the comments.