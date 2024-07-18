What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2024

With July now in full swing, it’s time to start looking ahead at the removals planned from Netflix throughout August 2024. Below, we’ll run you through all the currently announced departures scheduled for August 2024, with big movies like The Woman King and Everything Everywhere All At Once currently among the list of titles due to depart.

Missed any of the July 2024 removals? You can find all those in our full rundown for the month.

This is a reminder of how removals from Netflix work. Netflix licenses much of its library, meaning it essentially rents titles for a fixed period. This applies mostly to third-party titles but also to some Netflix Originals. After that time is up, the show or movie is subject to removal. We’ve either confirmed or are currently displaying removal notices for all the titles below.

We typically get notified around 30 days before titles are set to depart, and we notably list titles on their day of removal rather than their last day to watch. If something on our list is scheduled to leave on August 1st, you’ll need to watch it by July 31st.

Movies Leaving Netflix on August 1st, 2024

90 ML (2019)

American Graffiti (1973)

Anaconda (1997)

Battleship (2012)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Conan The Barbarian (1984)

Enough (2002)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fresh (1994) – Milestone Movie Removal

Fun with Dick & Jane (2005)

Glass (2019)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Hasta los dientes (2018)

Heavy (1995)

Hulk (2003)

It Could Happen To You (1994) – Milestone Movie Removal

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

King Richard (2021)

Knocked Up (2007)

Looper (2012)

Lucy (2014)

Manu (2018)

Moneyball (2011)

Poms (2019)

Public Enemies (2009)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Ride Along (2014)

Role Models (2008)

Serial Mom (1994) – Milestone Movie Removal

Shrek (2001)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)

The American (2010)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Eagle (2011)

The Great Wall (2016)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

Top Gear – Seasons 29-30 (2021)

Traffic (2000)

Trauma Center (2019)

Two Lovers (2008)

Uyare (2019)

Waves (2019) – A24 Removal

Series Leaving Netflix on August 1st, 2024

Autumn’s Concerto (Season 1)

Darwin’s Game (Season 1)

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)

Office Girls (Season 1)

The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (Season 1)3

Toradora! (2008)

You’re My Destiny (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 3rd

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 4th

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 5th

Forgiven (2020)

The Re-Education of Molly Singer (2023)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 6th

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 7th

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – All Versions Departing

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 9th

Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 13th

The Woman King (2022) – Sony Pictures Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 14th

Paddington (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 15th

Inside the NFL (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 16th

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

Perfume (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1)

Tim Dillon: A Real Hero (2022) – Netflix Original Removal

Walk of Shame (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 23rd

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) – A24 Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 24th

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (2021) – A24 Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 25th

Berlin Syndrome (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 27th

The Accountant (2016)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix before it departs in August 2024? Let us know in the comments down below.