What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2024

With July now in full swing, it’s time to start looking ahead at the removals planned from Netflix throughout August 2024. Below, we’ll run you through all the currently announced departures scheduled for August 2024, with big movies like The Woman King and Everything Everywhere All At Once currently among the list of titles due to depart.
Missed any of the July 2024 removals? You can find all those in our full rundown for the month.
This is a reminder of how removals from Netflix work. Netflix licenses much of its library, meaning it essentially rents titles for a fixed period. This applies mostly to third-party titles but also to some Netflix Originals. After that time is up, the show or movie is subject to removal. We’ve either confirmed or are currently displaying removal notices for all the titles below.
We typically get notified around 30 days before titles are set to depart, and we notably list titles on their day of removal rather than their last day to watch. If something on our list is scheduled to leave on August 1st, you’ll need to watch it by July 31st.
Movies Leaving Netflix on August 1st, 2024
- 90 ML (2019)
- American Graffiti (1973)
- Anaconda (1997)
- Battleship (2012)
- Born on the Fourth of July (1989)
- Conan The Barbarian (1984)
- Enough (2002)
- Fatal Attraction (1987)
- Fresh (1994) – Milestone Movie Removal
- Fun with Dick & Jane (2005)
- Glass (2019)
- God’s Not Dead (2014)
- Hasta los dientes (2018)
- Heavy (1995)
- Hulk (2003)
- It Could Happen To You (1994) – Milestone Movie Removal
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
- King Richard (2021)
- Knocked Up (2007)
- Looper (2012)
- Lucy (2014)
- Manu (2018)
- Moneyball (2011)
- Poms (2019)
- Public Enemies (2009)
- Resident Evil (2002)
- Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
- Ride Along (2014)
- Role Models (2008)
- Serial Mom (1994) – Milestone Movie Removal
- Shrek (2001)
- Smokey and the Bandit (1977)
- Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)
- S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)
- The American (2010)
- The Best Man Holiday (2013)
- The Bye Bye Man (2017)
- The Eagle (2011)
- The Great Wall (2016)
- The Interpreter (2005)
- The Land Before Time (1988)
- The Matrix (1999)
- The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
- The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
- The Theory of Everything (2014)
- The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)
- Top Gear – Seasons 29-30 (2021)
- Traffic (2000)
- Trauma Center (2019)
- Two Lovers (2008)
- Uyare (2019)
- Waves (2019) – A24 Removal
Series Leaving Netflix on August 1st, 2024
- Autumn’s Concerto (Season 1)
- Darwin’s Game (Season 1)
- Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)
- Office Girls (Season 1)
- The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (Season 1)3
- Toradora! (2008)
- You’re My Destiny (Season 1)
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 3rd
- 300: Rise of an Empire (2014)
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 4th
- Dinotrux Supercharged (Seasons 1-3) – Netflix Original Removal
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022) – Sony Pictures Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 5th
- Forgiven (2020)
- The Re-Education of Molly Singer (2023)
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 6th
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That (2016)
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 7th
- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – All Versions Departing
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 9th
- Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State (2019)
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 13th
- The Woman King (2022) – Sony Pictures Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 14th
- Paddington (2014)
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 15th
- Inside the NFL (1 Season)
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 16th
- Dumb and Dumber To (2014)
- Perfume (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1)
- Tim Dillon: A Real Hero (2022) – Netflix Original Removal
- Walk of Shame (2014)
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 23rd
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) – A24 Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 24th
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (2021) – A24 Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 25th
- Berlin Syndrome (2017)
What’s Leaving Netflix on August 27th
- The Accountant (2016)
What are you going to be watching on Netflix before it departs in August 2024? Let us know in the comments down below.