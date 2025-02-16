‘Supergirl’ Leaving Netflix in 2025 and 2026

More bad news for fans of Netflix’s DC shows: Supergirl will leave Netflix in select regions beginning in 2025. We’ve learned some will see the show depart as soon as March 2025, although the United States will hang onto the series until late 2026. Here’s what you need to know.

Melissa Benoist first assumed the role of Kara Zor-El in 2015, when the first season mysteriously aired on CBS. After moving to The CW for season 2 and 126 episodes later, all six seasons have been streaming on Netflix in many regions around the world for a number of years since that final season aired in 2021.

Netflix carried the show in the United States under a big overall output deal that Netflix had with The CW throughout the 2010s. The show was licensed separately in other regions.

Netflix will begin losing the show starting in early March. Latin American countries like Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and others will lose the show on March 10th, 2025. For those in other regions such as Canada, Europe and Asian territories (excluding the US), the show will be leaving at the end of March on the 30th.

This news should not come as a complete surprise if you’ve been following our leaving soon posts in recent weeks. Supergirl is one of a number of DC TV series that make up the Arrowverse that will be departing Netflix globally over the next year or so. We’ve already reported on the fact that Black Lightning is now leaving Netflix in international regions and Arrow will be departing Netflix US later this year.

When will Supergirl leave Netflix in the United States?

The US is going to hang onto the show a little longer than most international territories. Our intel suggests Netflix will keep hold of the show until December 15th, 2026.

Here’s a reminder of the other DC shows set to leave Netflix US in the coming year:

Arrow – Removal Date: December 18th, 2025

– Removal Date: December 18th, 2025 Black Lightning – Removal Date: September 1st, 2026

– Removal Date: September 1st, 2026 Legends of Tomorrow – Removal Date: September 2nd, 2027

– Removal Date: September 2nd, 2027 The Flash – Removal Date: November 28th, 2028

Supergirl is a pivotal part of the Arrowverse, and if you’re looking for a full streaming guide to the Arrowverse (both on and off of Netflix), we’ve got you covered!

Are you sad to see Supergirl leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.