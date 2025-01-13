‘Black Lightning’ Leaving Netflix Internationally in February 2025

Black Lightning, the fifth title of The CW’s Arrowverse and the only licensed Netflix Original outside of the US, will be leaving Netflix in all international territories in February 2025.

Black Lightning is an American superhero drama television series developed by Salim Akil based on the characters created by Tony Isabella and Trevor Von Eeden. The series aired on The CW for four seasons between January 2018 and May 2021. Outside of the US, Black Lightning was the only Arrowverse series distributed exclusively on Netflix.

When his family is threatened by gang violence, school principal Jefferson Pierce, a retired superhero, leaps back into action as the legendary Black Lightning.

When is Black Lightning leaving Netflix Internationally?

Black Lightning will leave Netflix in international territories on February 9th, 2025.

On your browser or Netflix app, you will find Black Lightning with a last day to watch warning for February 8th.

With the exception of Russia, any region carrying Black Lightning as a Netflix Original will see the series leave the Netflix library.

Will Netflix renew its license?

Thanks to the engagement report that Netflix releases, we know that between January 2023 and June 2024, Black Lightning amassed a total of 9.3 million views across its four seasons.

Our initial thought is that it’s doubtful we’ll see Netflix’s license to stream Black Lightning renewed. However, this largely depends on the cost of the license and whether or not Netflix will deem it worth the price.

When is Black Lightning leaving Netflix US?

There’s still plenty of time before Black Lightning leaves the US library, which is due to leave Netflix in September 2026.

Black Lightning will be the second of The CW Arrowverse shows to leave Netflix, with Arrow due to leave by the end of 2025.

Will you be sad to see Black Lightning leave Netflix in February? Let us know in the comments below!