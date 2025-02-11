‘Arrow’ Will Leave Netflix in 2025 After Already Departing Internationally

Arrow will be among the significant licensed titles leaving Netflix in the United States in 2025, having previously been removed from all international regions of Netflix back in October 2023. The series is the first major title in what would be dubbed the Arrowverse, and it will all leave Netflix in the coming years.

Headlined by Stephen Amell (who you can also watch on Netflix right now in Code 8 and Heels if you’re in the US), the DC show was the first major push into DC content on The CW that spawned an entire universe that took place throughout much of the 2010s and into the early 2020s. Amell played an affluent playboy who becomes a bow-and-arrow-yielding crime fighter.

Netflix streamed the show in the United States as part of an overall output deal the streamer had with the network throughout most of the 2010s. That deal saw new seasons added shortly after season finales aired, and Netflix would retain the rights for at least five years after those final seasons were added.

We originally predicted that the show would be leaving in full in February 2025. Still, all shows from The CW were given an extra six months beyond that initial five-year period, meaning that Arrow is now due to leave on December 18th, 2025. That applies to all 170 episodes across all eight seasons. That date only applies to the US, which is the only other region streaming the show, with regions like Australia and others having already seen the show leave in late 2023.

When will other DC Shows Leave Netflix in the US?

Much like Black Lightning, which has already started bleeding off of Netflix, all the DC shows from The CW will slowly depart over the next few years. We’ve got you covered on all The CW departures here, but here’s a quick look at the other DC shows and when they’ll leave Netflix, specifically in the US:

Black Lightning – Removal Date: September 1st, 2026

– Removal Date: September 1st, 2026 Supergirl – Removal Date: December 15th, 2026

– Removal Date: December 15th, 2026 Legends of Tomorrow – Removal Date: September 2nd, 2027

– Removal Date: September 2nd, 2027 The Flash – Removal Date: November 28th, 2028

It’s worth noting that all these removal dates are subject to change and renewal, but there are no indications that this is happening with Arrow.

If you’re planning a rewatch of Arrow on Netflix US this year, use our Arrowverse guide, which is the most comprehensive viewing guide, and much of it can be completed on Netflix, although you’ll need Max in the coming years at the very least to complete it.

Finally, we’ve been covering all the biggest licensed titles and when they’re leaving for 2025 already, with other big shows like Suits, Shameless, and plenty of others on the chopping block in 2025 and beyond.

Are you disappointed that Arrow is slowly leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.